Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) announces design win with top-tier global PC manufacturer

For consumer and enterprise PCs alike, biometric authentication is in increased demand as a more convenient and secure way of accessing the device. PCs from Acer, Asus, Google, HP, Huawei, Microsoft, and Samsung have already been launched with our fingerprint sensors, and we expect to see strong growth in this segment in the coming years. As previously disclosed, we estimate the number of PCs shipped every year to remain at ~260 million units, and that approximately two-thirds of these devices, i.e. ~170 million units, will have a fingerprint touch sensor by 2026. Fingerprints’ aspiration is to lead this market with a share of up to ~40 percent.

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that the company has been awarded a design win* by one of the world’s top PC manufacturers, with a product launch planned for Q1 2021. Unit sales during 2021 for the models in question are expected to fall in the single-digit million range.

“I am very pleased with this design win, which I believe illustrates the strength of Fingerprints’ offering for the PC market. We are poised for continued growth in this segment, providing the perfect way to add convenient and secure authentication to PCs, thus doing away with the hassle of using insecure passwords and PINs,” comments Haiyuan Bu, VP Customer Engineering & Sales at Fingerprints.

* Fingerprints’ definition of Design Win (DW): The decision by a device vendor (OEM or ODM) to start development of

one or several commercial product(s) incorporating Fingerprints’ technology into such new product(s).

For further information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, Senior VP BL Mobile

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment