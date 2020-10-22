 

Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University Kaiserslautern research

Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University Kaiserslautern research

          

  • First Nokia 5G standalone Digital Automation Cloud campus network in Germany
     
  • Provides campus-wide connectivity for 5G use case research

22 October 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced, in partnership with Smart Mobile Labs AG, it will deploy Nokia 5G standalone (SA) campus-wide private wireless networking at the University of Kaiserslautern (Technische Universität Kaiserslautern TUK), Germany.

Smart Mobile Labs AG has won the overall TUK public tender for five campus networks that are funded by the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as part of the 5G-Kaiserslautern project. TUK is a recognized center of excellence for technology and industry research.

Under an initial three-year agreement, Nokia will provide TUK with pervasive 5G SA connectivity enabling development of new 5G research and use case testing across the university’s world-leading faculties. The industrial-grade networks will be based on Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), a digitalization platform capable of providing high-bandwidth, hyper-fast industrial-grade private networking.

Professor Dr Hans Schotten, 5G-Kaiserslautern coordinator, TUK said: “Deployment of our own 5G private wireless network creates a controlled environment in which our researchers can  explore 5G’s ability to unleash new applications and use cases.

“Areas of particular interest include industrial automation and logistics, construction and  agriculture. The networks will also be applied to existing university-based research projects, as well as technology platform and software development. These efforts will be carried out both independently and in collaboration with a range of other stakeholders and industry partners.”

The private wireless system will be deployed across the Kaiserslautern university campus, the Wissenschaftsmeile covering the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence DFKI as well as the research farm ‘Hofgut Neumühle’.

Rüdiger Hnyk, Chief Product Officer, Smart Mobile Labs AG said: “Smart Mobile Labs will provide TUK with the installation, operations and application integration work of the first true 5G standalone Nokia DAC campus network in Germany. This next-generation private wireless network will be the basis for many future use cases such as self-driving cars, drone control and real-time video applications for logistics and mobility services, as well as  production and agriculture scenarios.”

