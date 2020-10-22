 

IDEX Biometrics Receives Volume Order for IDX3205 Sensors from Hengbao

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 08:04  |  50   |   |   

Oslo, Norway, 22 October 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received a production order for its IDX3205 fingerprint sensor products from Hengbao, one of the largest smart card companies based in China, covering the banking, telecoms and security sectors. Hengbao develops cards that support multiple payment network specifications, including Mastercard, China UnionPay, VISA, JCB and emerging digital currency standards.

The order for IDX3205 sensors represents the next step in project colaboration, first announced in September 2018, between IDEX and Hengbao to launch biometric payment cards to customers in Asia.

“We are delighted to be working with Hengbao and to have received this order for IDX3205 fingerprint sensors in prepration for upcoming pilots. Our fingerprint sensors and biometric solutions are seeing accelerating demand as they offer market-leading cost and performance benefits, to both card manufacturers and card issuers,” said Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

About Hengbao
Hengbao is a high-end product and solutions provider that targets the banking, telecommunications, tax, transport, insurance, security, as well as municipal construction industries. Our leading business and products include: banking IC card, telecommunication IC card, mobile payment product, online payment terminal, magnetic card, password card, ticket, Internet of Things, platform systems, information security services and solutions. Hengbao is a market leader and recognized as a new high-tech enterprise that integrates services, R&D, production and marketing.For more information, visit it www.hengbao.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


IDEX Biometrics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Sandor Development to Launch Testing Sites at 65 Big ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
IDEX Biometrics Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Ubivelox
19.10.20
IDEX Biometrics Receives Production Order from Zwipe as the Roll-Out of Biometric Cards Accelerates
16.10.20
IDEX Biometrics Receives Volume Production Orders for Current and Next Generation Fingerprint Sensors from Dongwoon Anatech
15.10.20
IDEX Biometrics Submits Registration Statement to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission to Facilitate a Nasdaq Listing of American Depositary Shares
07.10.20
Payment Veteran Thomas M. Quindlen Joins the Board of IDEX Biometrics
04.10.20
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exchange Program 2 Oct 2020
23.09.20
Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio Fingerprint Sensors and Biometric Solutions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
15
biometrische Zahlungskarte