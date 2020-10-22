IDEX Biometrics Receives Volume Order for IDX3205 Sensors from Hengbao

The order for IDX3205 sensors represents the next step in project colaboration, first announced in September 2018, between IDEX and Hengbao to launch biometric payment cards to customers in Asia.

Oslo, Norway, 22 October 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received a production order for its IDX3205 fingerprint sensor products from Hengbao, one of the largest smart card companies based in China, covering the banking, telecoms and security sectors. Hengbao develops cards that support multiple payment network specifications, including Mastercard, China UnionPay, VISA, JCB and emerging digital currency standards.

“We are delighted to be working with Hengbao and to have received this order for IDX3205 fingerprint sensors in prepration for upcoming pilots. Our fingerprint sensors and biometric solutions are seeing accelerating demand as they offer market-leading cost and performance benefits, to both card manufacturers and card issuers,” said Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 9180 0186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

About Hengbao

Hengbao is a high-end product and solutions provider that targets the banking, telecommunications, tax, transport, insurance, security, as well as municipal construction industries. Our leading business and products include: banking IC card, telecommunication IC card, mobile payment product, online payment terminal, magnetic card, password card, ticket, Internet of Things, platform systems, information security services and solutions. Hengbao is a market leader and recognized as a new high-tech enterprise that integrates services, R&D, production and marketing.For more information, visit it www.hengbao.com



