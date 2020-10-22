Interim Report for Duni AB (publ) January 1-September 30, 2020
July 1-September 30
- Net sales amounted to SEK 1,251 m (1,377), corresponding to a 9.2% decrease in sales. Adjusted for exchange rate movements, net sales decreased by 7.3%.
- Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.02 (1.71).
- Sales recovered after the summer months.
- Strong operating income turnaround, from SEK -92 m in Q2 to SEK 110 m in Q3.
- Higher capacity utilization and improved contribution margin for fixed costs compared with the second quarter.
- Cost-cutting program further strengthens income.
January 1-September 30
- Net sales amounted to SEK 3,320 m (3,990), corresponding to a 16.8% decrease in sales. Adjusted for exchange rate movements, net sales decreased by 16.3%.
- Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -0.68 (4.20).
- The Annual General Meeting resolved to not pay any dividend to shareholders.
- New segment reporting as of January 1: two segments, Duni and BioPak, instead of the previous four business areas.
KEY FINANCIALS
|
SEK m
|
3 months
|
3 months
|
9 months
|
9 months
|
12 months
|
12 months
|
Net sales
|
1,251
