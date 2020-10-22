 

Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) Interim report January-September 2020

Encouraging clinical safety data for ATOR-1017

The Phase I study with ATOR-1017 has progressed exceptionally well and in August we presented interim data that showed a good safety profile at clinically relevant dose levels. The dose evaluation will continue with yet higher doses and we expect to present safety and potentially efficacy data from the entire study in the spring of 2021. At the same time, we have shown strong Proof of Mechanism data for mitazalimab, while the ATOR-1015 program reported side effects at high dose levels.The nature of the reactions have lead to a need to re-design the planned clinical trial in malignant melanoma and to perform additional preclinical investigations. We will now focus our clinical investments to ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Both programs have first-in-class potential, and will move into clinical Phase II during 2021", commented CEO Per Norlén.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS JULY - SEPTEMBER

Mitazalimab:            

  • Positive biomarker data demonstrating Proof of Mechanism in clinical Phase I study performed by Janssen.           
  • Clinical development program defined. The CTA for the upcoming Phase II study in pancreatic cancer is scheduled to be submitted in December 2020.

ATOR-1015:           

  • Revised plan due to further evaluation of doses and adverse reactions, leading to delay of Phase Ib.           
  • US composition of matter patent granted.

ATOR-1017:           

  • Encouraging emerging safety data at clinically relevant dose levels in the ongoing Phase I study.

Preclinical:           

  • Neo-X-Prime: New unique drug concept for tumorspecific treatment launched at 11th World Bispecific Summit.

Other:           

  • Gayle Mills appointed Chief Business Officer.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Clinical focus on ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab:           

