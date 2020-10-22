STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Encouraging clinical safety data for ATOR-1017

The Phase I study with ATOR-1017 has progressed exceptionally well and in August we presented interim data that showed a good safety profile at clinically relevant dose levels. The dose evaluation will continue with yet higher doses and we expect to present safety and potentially efficacy data from the entire study in the spring of 2021. At the same time, we have shown strong Proof of Mechanism data for mitazalimab, while the ATOR-1015 program reported side effects at high dose levels.The nature of the reactions have lead to a need to re-design the planned clinical trial in malignant melanoma and to perform additional preclinical investigations. We will now focus our clinical investments to ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Both programs have first-in-class potential, and will move into clinical Phase II during 2021", commented CEO Per Norlén.