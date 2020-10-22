 

AS Tallink Grupp will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the results of the third quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 08:30  |  34   |   |   

AS Tallink Grupp will introduce the results of the third quarter of 2020 in an investor webinar. All shareholders and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar, scheduled to take place on 5 November 2020 at 15:00 (EET). The webinar will be held in English and prior registration is required.

The financial results will be presented by the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Member of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt and Financial Director Joonas Joost. We kindly ask participants to provide their questions before the webinar, latest by 12:00 on 5 November, by e-mail to: investor@tallink.ee. Due to time constraint, preference will be given to questions submitted in writing before the webinar.

How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register by 5 November 2020 at 14:30 (EET) latest via the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/255014539851988748.

When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will only take a few seconds. In case the plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically.

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and will be available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallink.com/investors/webinars and on the Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.


Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee


Tallink Grupp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Sandor Development to Launch Testing Sites at 65 Big ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
AS Tallink Grupp will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the results of the third quarter of 2020
05.10.20
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for September 2020 and the third quarter of the 2020 financial year
05.10.20
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for September 2020 and the third quarter of the 2020 financial year