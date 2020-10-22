 

DGAP-News ISRA VISION AG: Atlas Copco publishes quarterly figures

DGAP-News: ISRA VISION AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ISRA VISION AG: Atlas Copco publishes quarterly figures

22.10.2020 / 08:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Atlas Copco publishes quarterly figures

Darmstadt, October 22, 2020: Atlas Copco is publishing its quarterly figures today that contain the following information about ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100):

"On February 10, it was announced that Atlas Copco will partner with the global machine vision specialist ISRA VISION AG through a voluntary public takeover offer.

All offer conditions were fulfilled during the second quarter.

The settlement of the offer was completed on June 24, 2020 and in connection with that a payment of MSEK 9 028 (MEUR 860) was made to ISRA VISION shareholders. Together with payments made for previous share purchases of MEUR 150, Atlas Copco has paid MSEK 10 604 (MEUR 1 010) for 92.19% of ISRA VISION. On August 3, it was announced that Atlas Copco has requested a squeeze out of minority shareholders in ISRA VISION AG.

ISRA VISION specializes in machine vision solutions with leading technologies for surface inspection and 3D vision for robot guidance, quality inspection and 3D metrology operating through two business segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. The company has a global presence with operations in over 25 locations and more than 800 employees and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. ISRA VISION will continue to operate under the same brand with its headquarters in Darmstadt and be a part of the Industrial Technique business area.

From the date of control, revenues were MSEK 420 and operating profit MSEK 10, corresponding to an operating margin of about 2%, including negative purchase price allocation effects of MSEK 50.

A preliminary purchase price allocation is outlined below.

MSEK
Intangible assets 4 100
Property, plant and equipment 200
Other assets 1 700
Cash and cash equivalents 300
Interest-bearing liabilities and borrowings -500
Other liabilities and provisions -1 800
Net identifiable assets 4 000
Non-controlling interests -300
Goodwill 6 900
Total consideration 10 600
 

SEK / EUR 10.50 at date of acquisition."

