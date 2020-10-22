 

DGAP-News VARTA AG: VARTA AG extends contract with CEO Herbert Schein ahead of time

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.10.2020, 09:00  |  91   |   |   

DGAP-News: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Personnel
VARTA AG: VARTA AG extends contract with CEO Herbert Schein ahead of time

22.10.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Corporate News

Ellwangen, 22nd October 2020

 

VARTA AG extends contract with CEO Herbert Schein ahead of time

  • MDAX-listed company votes for continuing its growth path with Herbert Schein
  • Mr Schein's contract extends until 2026

VARTA AG is extending the contract with its CEO Herbert Schein until 2026 ahead of schedule. The Supervisory Board decided on this unanimously. Schein's contract with the technology company based in Ellwangen (Baden-Württemberg) would have not have been due to extension until next year. The 55-year-old successfully made the company go public in 2017. Under his leadership, the company, which has been listed in the MDAX since 2019, became the leader in innovation and market leader in the field of small lithium-ion cells.

Michael Tojner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VARTA AG, says: "With our decision to extend the contract early, the Supervisory Board is taking into account the very positive development of VARTA AG in recent years. With Herbert Schein, we will continue the great success of VARTA AG. His early contract extension is a sign that we are committed to continuity. It is thanks to his drive, vision and leadership that today we are innovation and global market leaders in many areas. With Herbert Schein leading the company, we want to drive VARTA's growth course and develop the organization further."

Schein has been with VARTA since 1991, Managing Director since 2007 and Chairman of the Board of VARTA AG since the IPO. Herbert Schein says: "I would like to thank everyone for the trust that has been placed in me. I am looking forward to playing a decisive role in shaping the future of battery technology together with the VARTA team."


Media contact:
Christian Kucznierz
VARTA AG
Head of Corporate Communications
VARTA-Platz 1

Seite 1 von 3
Varta Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Varta 25€ als Megatrendaktie und Krisenprofiteur ? 100% Titel???
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mynaric schließt Vertrag mit Telesat über Lieferung von Terminals für das ...
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Börse gestartet
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandsvorsitzendem Herbert Schein vorzeitig
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE gibt Zahlen für Q3 2020 bekannt und veröffentlicht neue Prognose für ...
DGAP-News: Makara Mining Corp. erweitert das Liegenschaftsportfolio
DGAP-News: aap: General data for bank technical implementation of ordinary capital reduction
DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Deutlicher Ergebnisanstieg im dritten Quartal, Prognose für ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:01 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta sacken deutlich ab - Chartbild eingetrübt
09:29 Uhr
Varta verlängert Vertrag mit Konzernchef Schein bis 2026
09:05 Uhr
Varta: Die Spannung steigt!
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandsvorsitzendem Herbert Schein vorzeitig (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandsvorsitzendem Herbert Schein vorzeitig
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20
15.10.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Varta auf 'Reduce'
15.10.20
Maydorns Meinung: Saubere Zukunft, JinkoSolar, Vestas, Nordex, Apple, Varta, Tesla, Nio, BYD, Northern Data
14.10.20
Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Bayer, Varta und Apple
10.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 41/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:27 Uhr
2.982
Varta 25€ als Megatrendaktie und Krisenprofiteur ? 100% Titel???
01.07.20
5
VARTA: Coltrane Asset Management steigert Netto-Leerverkaufsposition - Aktiennews
23.02.20
3
Varta versinkt im Erdboden – Peinliche Entwicklung bei dieser Aktie! Das ist JETZT zu tun!
18.02.20
3
ENORMER Aufwärtstrend! VARTA AG wieder "back in black"
17.02.20
2
VARTA bleibt unter 200-Tageslinie