Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch of Kids and Family Channel Fix&Foxi in Gibraltar

Munich, 22 October 2020

Launch of Kids and Family Channel Fix&Foxi in Gibraltar:
GibFibre adds Fix&Foxi Channel to its portfolio

The expansion of the Fix&Foxi Channel continues: Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) announced that the channel and its 24-hour family friendly programmes are now available on GibFibre in Gibraltar to all of its customers.

After winning the prestigious Eutelsat TV Award as Best Children's Channel, the addition of Fix&Foxi Channel to GibFibre is a further big step in the international roll-out of the channel in Europe, Africa, Asia and MENA region. Fix&Foxi Channel is a growing international kids channel which focuses on entertaining kids-friendly content for girls and boys. It delivers the very best compelling and exclusive content designed for age group 5-11 years and families.

Fix&Foxi, the world's first channel named after well-known comic heroes, owes this success to a high standard of creativity and quality. It is hosted by the adorable and famous twin foxes and has a blend of 2D, CGI-animated and live action shows for kids and families. All content is positive, transporting social values without supporting violence. It includes classic characters, first run and brand new shows featuring some great story telling that will encourage universal children's imagination.

Your Family Entertainment AG owns a comprehensive catalogue consisting out of more than 3.500 high quality half-hours of program. The content is both entertaining and educational with a premium selection of new shows every month that kids from 3-13 years, teens and the whole family will equally enjoy.

Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales of Your Family Entertainment AG says: "As a result of high quality and learning-based programming our Fix&Foxi Channel is growing continuously. We are proud to conclude this new partnership with GibFibre and look forward to bringing our blend of quality entertainment and edutainment to children and families in this region.

