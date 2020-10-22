 

Nokia to publish third quarter and January-September 2020 report on October 29, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 09:00  |  46   |   |   

Press Release


Nokia to publish third quarter and January-September 2020 report on October 29, 2020

22 October 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish its third quarter and January-September 2020 results on October 29, 2020 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information, as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report available at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete report with tables.

Analyst webcast

  • Nokia's analyst webcast will begin on October 29, 2020 at 3 p.m. Finnish time.
  • Please note that this webcast will be a video presentation (with slides) rather than an audio presentation (with slides).
  • A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.

Media
      ·Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

About Nokia 
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.  

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia. 

Media Inquiries: 
Nokia 
Communications 
Phone: +358 10 448 4900 
Email: press.services@nokia.com 


Nokia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Sandor Development to Launch Testing Sites at 65 Big ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
Nokia Threat Intelligence Report warns of rising cyberattacks on internet-connected devices
08:00 Uhr
Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University Kaiserslautern research
21.10.20
Nokia and Greener Acres Canada sign agreement to advance intelligent urban infrastructure solutions
21.10.20
ROUNDUP: 5G-Ausbau treibt Netzausrüster Ericsson an - Aktie legt zu
21.10.20
Nokia to provide enterprise IoT services to Smart in the Philippines
21.10.20
Nokia selected by Telia Company to deploy 5G in Finland and implement 5G standalone core across markets
20.10.20
Schweden schließt chinesische Anbieter Huawei und ZTE vom 5G-Netz aus
19.10.20
Nokia baut Mobilfunknetz auf dem Mond auf
19.10.20
AT&T and Nokia Drive Industry 4.0 with Private Networks Enabled by CBRS
19.10.20
Nokia and Choice NTUA Wireless bring high-speed mobile broadband to Navajo Nation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
63.656
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,
20.12.19
4
Nokia ertrinkt im tiefen Fahrwasser – warum keine Rettungsweste in Sicht ist