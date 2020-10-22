 

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company enters into Sales & Distribution agreement with the Canadian Gaming Association

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 09:10  |  97   |   |   

CGA members will be able to access on-site rapid testing for Covid-19 subject to Health Canada approvals

  • Gaming in Canada supports over 180,000 jobs*
  • Annually, pre-Covid-19 saw over 50,000,000 visits to gaming properties across Canada*
  • Pre-Covid-19, the industry purchased over $14.6 billion in goods and services annually, generating $18.9 billion of value-added GDP to the Canadian economy*
  • Providing access to rapid testing is an important tool to help reopen the economy and assist the hospitality industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the "Company") – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) has entered into an agreement with the Canadian Gaming Association (CGA), a national trade association representing the leading operators and suppliers in Canada’s casino gaming and lottery industry subject to Health Canada approval.

The Company announced on October 6, 2020 that it had submitted all formal documents and research for Health Canada approval of its proprietary Safetest Covid-19 Rapid test. This sales, distribution and testing agreement will enable VS Health to assist the members of one of Canada’s largest hospitality industry associations ensuring the health and safety of the 180,000 employees that make up the gaming industry in Canada. Before the industry shut down in March, Canadian casino and bingo operators had over 50 million unique visits annually to their properties.

This Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test complement will allow each participating property to access rapid, easy, efficient and cost-effective daily Covid-19 Rapid tests to ensure employees are not infected with the Covid-19 virus, which will in turn keep workplaces safe. The test may also be administered to customers, subject to Health Canada approvals.

“We are very pleased to engage with Victory Square Health,” said Paul Burns, President and CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association. “We believe that providing access to rapid testing, like the Safetest Rapid Test product, is one of the most important tools to help reopen our economy and to allow for greater confidence in increasing capacities in venues across the hospitality industry.”

“I am delighted with this important agreement with the CGA so that Victory Square Health may realize its goal of commencing distribution of its exclusive Rapid Test kits on a national scale,” said Victory Square CEO Shafin D. Tejani. “The gaming and entertainment industries have been adversely affected by this pandemic and we are confident that our products and testing services will enable these properties to reopen and increase capacity through our Covid-19 tests. We look forward to providing our Safetest Rapid Test kits and testing services to all companies affected by Covid-19 following Health Canada approvals so that they can get their teams back to work and help grow our economy.”

Seite 1 von 4
Victory Square Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Sandor Development to Launch Testing Sites at 65 Big ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by Gravitas Securities
19.10.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 Minute 96.6% Sensitivity Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test for the European Union
15.10.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Establishes Distribution Network in Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, & Singapore for Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits
13.10.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & Distribution of 15 Minute 96.6% Sensitivity Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test for the United States
06.10.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test for Sale & Distribution in Canada
02.10.20
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
30.09.20
Ein Victory Square Technologies Portfoliounternehmen geht eine Vertriebs- und Testvereinbarung mit der kanadischen Polizeivereinigung ein, um über 60.000 Mitgliedern in Kanada die Safetest Covid-19-Test Kits und Vor-Ort-Testdienste zur Verfügung zu stelle
30.09.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into a Distribution & Testing Agreement With the Canadian Police Association to Provide Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits & On-Site Testing Services to Over 60,000 Members in Canada
28.09.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfoliounternehmen erhält von der nordamerikanischen Firma TM Safety Supplies Company eine Bestellung für Covid-19 Testing Kits
28.09.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits from North America’s TM Safety Supplies Company

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:17 Uhr
24
VSQTF (MKap $40 M) Attraktiver Covid 19 Play
08.10.20
227
Hat Fantasie auf höhere Kurse.
26.08.20
9
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Gets FDA Permission to Manufacture and Market Safetest