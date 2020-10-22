Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company enters into Sales & Distribution agreement with the Canadian Gaming Association

CGA members will be able to access on-site rapid testing for Covid-19 subject to Health Canada approvals

Gaming in Canada supports over 180,000 jobs*



Annually, pre-Covid-19 saw over 50,000,000 visits to gaming properties across Canada*



Pre-Covid-19, the industry purchased over $14.6 billion in goods and services annually, generating $18.9 billion of value-added GDP to the Canadian economy*



Providing access to rapid testing is an important tool to help reopen the economy and assist the hospitality industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the "Company") – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) has entered into an agreement with the Canadian Gaming Association (CGA), a national trade association representing the leading operators and suppliers in Canada’s casino gaming and lottery industry subject to Health Canada approval.

The Company announced on October 6, 2020 that it had submitted all formal documents and research for Health Canada approval of its proprietary Safetest Covid-19 Rapid test. This sales, distribution and testing agreement will enable VS Health to assist the members of one of Canada’s largest hospitality industry associations ensuring the health and safety of the 180,000 employees that make up the gaming industry in Canada. Before the industry shut down in March, Canadian casino and bingo operators had over 50 million unique visits annually to their properties.

This Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test complement will allow each participating property to access rapid, easy, efficient and cost-effective daily Covid-19 Rapid tests to ensure employees are not infected with the Covid-19 virus, which will in turn keep workplaces safe. The test may also be administered to customers, subject to Health Canada approvals.

“We are very pleased to engage with Victory Square Health,” said Paul Burns, President and CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association. “We believe that providing access to rapid testing, like the Safetest Rapid Test product, is one of the most important tools to help reopen our economy and to allow for greater confidence in increasing capacities in venues across the hospitality industry.”

“I am delighted with this important agreement with the CGA so that Victory Square Health may realize its goal of commencing distribution of its exclusive Rapid Test kits on a national scale,” said Victory Square CEO Shafin D. Tejani. “The gaming and entertainment industries have been adversely affected by this pandemic and we are confident that our products and testing services will enable these properties to reopen and increase capacity through our Covid-19 tests. We look forward to providing our Safetest Rapid Test kits and testing services to all companies affected by Covid-19 following Health Canada approvals so that they can get their teams back to work and help grow our economy.”