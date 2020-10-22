DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Merger Bitcoin Group SE completes merger of Bitcoin Deutschland AG with futurum bank AG into Germany's first crypto bank 22.10.2020 / 09:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Merger of Bitcoin Deutschland AG with futurum bank AG registered in the commercial register

- Combined Entity to operate under the name of futurum bank AG

- Cryptotrading and custody under the umbrella of futurum bank AG from a single source

- High synergy effects at organizational level

- New growth impetus from institutional clients



Herford, October 22, 2020 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) has closed the merger of Bitcoin Deutschland AG with futurum bank AG. Germany's first crypto bank results from the unification of the crypto business division bitcoin.de and the entire Investment Banking services of futurum bank AG. After the successful registry in the commercial register on 13 October 2020, the combined entity will operate under the name futurum bank AG. The integration measure is thus completed also on the corporate law level.

After the merger has been completed futurum bank AG now bundles all regulatory licensed assets held in the Group under one entity that has already been licensed under regulatory law. This results in high synergy effects within Bitcoin Group SE by reducing organizational and regulatory complexity. Furthermore, this measure strengthens Bitcoin Group SE's offering as a cryptocurrency trading platform, and depository. futurum bank AG can offer customers an even better service from a single source.

This marks a further significant step in diversifying the business model. The BaFin has established a unified legal framework for banks to offer and store cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin Group SE also makes use of this possibility and extends the provision of cryptocustody services to the entire Group of companies. In the future, Europe's largest crypto trading platform will also be available to institutional customers via futurum bank AG. The new customer base opens up new value-adding growth prospects for Bitcoin Group SE.