 

DGAP-News Bitcoin Group SE completes merger of Bitcoin Deutschland AG with futurum bank AG into Germany's first crypto bank

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.10.2020, 09:59  |  69   |   |   

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Merger
Bitcoin Group SE completes merger of Bitcoin Deutschland AG with futurum bank AG into Germany's first crypto bank

22.10.2020 / 09:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bitcoin Group SE completes merger of Bitcoin Deutschland AG with futurum bank AG into Germany's first crypto bank

- Merger of Bitcoin Deutschland AG with futurum bank AG registered in the commercial register

- Combined Entity to operate under the name of futurum bank AG

- Cryptotrading and custody under the umbrella of futurum bank AG from a single source

- High synergy effects at organizational level

- New growth impetus from institutional clients


Herford, October 22, 2020 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) has closed the merger of Bitcoin Deutschland AG with futurum bank AG. Germany's first crypto bank results from the unification of the crypto business division bitcoin.de and the entire Investment Banking services of futurum bank AG. After the successful registry in the commercial register on 13 October 2020, the combined entity will operate under the name futurum bank AG. The integration measure is thus completed also on the corporate law level.

After the merger has been completed futurum bank AG now bundles all regulatory licensed assets held in the Group under one entity that has already been licensed under regulatory law. This results in high synergy effects within Bitcoin Group SE by reducing organizational and regulatory complexity. Furthermore, this measure strengthens Bitcoin Group SE's offering as a cryptocurrency trading platform, and depository. futurum bank AG can offer customers an even better service from a single source.

This marks a further significant step in diversifying the business model. The BaFin has established a unified legal framework for banks to offer and store cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin Group SE also makes use of this possibility and extends the provision of cryptocustody services to the entire Group of companies. In the future, Europe's largest crypto trading platform will also be available to institutional customers via futurum bank AG. The new customer base opens up new value-adding growth prospects for Bitcoin Group SE.

Seite 1 von 3
Bitcoin Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Bitcoin Group SE
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mynaric schließt Vertrag mit Telesat über Lieferung von Terminals für das ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandsvorsitzendem Herbert Schein vorzeitig
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Börse gestartet
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE gibt Zahlen für Q3 2020 bekannt und veröffentlicht neue Prognose für ...
DGAP-News: Makara Mining Corp. erweitert das Liegenschaftsportfolio
DGAP-News: aap: General data for bank technical implementation of ordinary capital reduction
DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Deutlicher Ergebnisanstieg im dritten Quartal, Prognose für ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE schließt Verschmelzung der Bitcoin Deutschland AG auf die futurum bank AG zu Deutschlands erster Krypto-Bank ab (deutsch)
09:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE schließt Verschmelzung der Bitcoin Deutschland AG auf die futurum bank AG zu Deutschlands erster Krypto-Bank ab
21.10.20
HeavytraderZ: Wie weit geht die Korrektur? Bitcoin Group ein Kauf?
30.09.20
Bitcoin Group steigert Umsatz und Gewinn
30.09.20
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2020 - dynamische Zuwächse trotz herausforderndem Umfeld (deutsch)
30.09.20
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2020 - dynamische Zuwächse trotz herausforderndem Umfeld
30.09.20
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE publishes Half-Year Report 2020 - dynamic growth despite challenging environment

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:54 Uhr
3.318
Bitcoin Group SE
07.01.20
17
Elias Pape im Exklusiv-Interview: mit dem Platincoin zum größten Erfolg im Blockchain-Business
20.12.19
3
5 Aktien, die 2020 interessant werden (nein, die Wirecard-Aktie ist nicht dabei)