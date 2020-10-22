 

Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus provides service to households in Saxony-Anhalt through regional optical fibre ring

Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus provides service to households in Saxony-Anhalt through regional optical fibre ring

22.10.2020
Optimum bandwidth management and more protection against outages
 

Tele Columbus provides service to households in Saxony-Anhalt through regional optical fibre ring
 

- Optical fibre connects important network locations in Saxony-Anhalt

- Rapid response for capacity adjustments

- Redundant, fail-safe signal provision
 

Berlin, 22 Oktober 2020. Tele Columbus AG has put into operation an optical fibre ring that provides coverage to many key network locations in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt over a distance of more than 377 kilometres. Connecting to the new optical fibre ring enables easily scalable connections to Internet backbones and opens up opportunities for the realisation of a redundant, centralised TV signal feed.

Tele Columbus Group customers in Saxony-Anhalt using TV and Internet products marketed under the PŸUR brand will benefit from the new fibre optic connections. The optical fibre ring connects the strategically important network locations in Haldensleben, Magdeburg, Burg, Zerbst, Coswig (Anhalt), Wittenberg, Köthen and Bernburg, allowing for increased bandwidth demand to be met rapidly by allocating additional wavelengths. The optical fibre ring's signals are redundant to ensure top-quality signal availability at all times.

In Saxony-Anhalt, the Tele Columbus Group operates a large number of modern cable networks, some of which already offer fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) connections. Internet bandwidths of up to 400 Mb/s are therefore currently available in most areas. The networks themselves have the technical potential to deliver gigabit connections as well.

"We have seen a remarkable increase in data volume in recent years," says Dietmar Pöltl, Chief Technology Officer of Tele Columbus. "Thanks to the central connection, we are now able to respond far faster to demand for higher bandwidths or rising network load. The optical fibre ring also increases the reliability of our services and lowers maintenance expense and effort at the network locations, which have not been centrally managed so far."

