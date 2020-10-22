Publication of an insider information pursuant to article 17 of MAR transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Geratherm Medical AG / Key word(s): Personnel Geratherm Medical AG: Appointment of the Board of Directors 22-Oct-2020 / 10:24 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Appointment of the Board of Directors

Geratal, 22. October 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Geratherm Medical AG has appointed Mr. Christian Frick (49) to the Management Board, effective from January 1, 2021.

Mr. Frick will head the operative business of Geratherm Group and focus on opportunities for medical technology in Asian markets. It is planned that Mr. Frick will assume overall responsibility for the Geratherm Group at the end of the scheduled Annual General Meeting 2021.

After studying business administration in Tübingen, Mr. Frick held various senior management positions at PWC, Voith Group, Capgemini Deutschland GmbH, Süddeutsche Beteiligung GmbH and centrotherm international AG.

For SGL Carbon SE, Mr. Frick has been working in strategic corporate development since 2012, before he headed the China activities in Shanghai as CEO and CFO from 2014 to 2015.

Most recently, Mr. Frick headed international trade business of German branded premium products in online and offline business as well as M&A activities of Chinese BetterLife Group, Beijing.

Geratherm Medical AG

Firmensitz: Fahrenheitstraße 1, 99331 Geratal

Registergericht: Amtsgericht Jena, HRB 111272

Vorstand: Dr. Gert Frank

Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Dipl.-Kfm. Rudolf Bröcker

Tel. 036205/98 0

E-Mail: info@geratherm.com

www.geratherm.com



Short company profil:

Geratherm Medical is an internationally operating medical products enterprise with the business areas Healthcare Diagnostic, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Our company's roots are in temperature measurement in the medical sphere. In this business area we offer a broad spectrum of products, most of which have unique selling points. We supply our customers/patients with high-quality products ranging from thermometers to complex warming systems for use in the operating theatre and by emergency rescue services and MR Diagnostic Incubator Systems for premature babies and newborns. In the Cardio business area we concentrate on the development of products for the detection of atrial fibrillation as a measure to prevent strokes. The Respiratory segment develops and markets products for the assessment of pulmonary function. In all mainly business areas, Geratherm has patent-protected basic technologies at its disposal. We regard ourselves as a research-based medical products company with a clear focus on medical diagnostic devices that generate vital data. Geratherm shares have been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since the year 2000. Geratherm Medical continues to be represented in the German Entrepreneurial Index and in the German Healthcare Index.