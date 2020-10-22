Modulight opts for AIXTRON system for tailor-made solutions /Laser specialist from Finland scales up production of epi wafers / Deposition tool provides best-in-class product yield and low production cost

Herzogenrath/Germany, October 22, 2020 - Modulight takes the next step to better serve its growing customer base. The Finnish developer and manufacturer of lasers and medical equipment adds an MOCVD tool to their in-house production of epi wafers as add-on to existing epitaxial growth capability. To make this step successful, Modulight relies on the proven MOCVD technology of AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA), a world-leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry.

With the deposition system AIX 2800G4-TM, the ISO certified semiconductor company uses the market-leading reactor for high-volume manufacturing of optoelectronic and radio frequency (RF) devices, based on Gallium arsenide and Indium phosphide (GaAs/InP) semiconductors. The AIXTRON system has a unique true horizontal flow Planetary Reactor(R) for best uniformity and highest efficiency, an all graphite process chamber for lowest particles and highest repeatability performance, and a triple process gas injection for maxed out yield optimization.

Epitaxial wafers of highest quality

The AIXTRON system will be installed in Modulight's fully owned semiconductor laser chip fab in Tampere, Finland. Modulight is currently expanding the fab with a 1,000 m2 increase to production space. The AIX 2800GM4-TM deposition system allows the company to truly guarantee supply, change control and tailor-made solutions.

"The quality requirements in this sensitive application sector are extremely high. Therefore, the epi wafers must have highest deposition uniformity control, lowest particle count, best yield, and lowest production cost. The MOCVD technology of AIXTRON guarantees us the fulfilment of these high demands on epi wafers, and helps us to benefit from higher scalability," comments Seppo Orsila, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Modulight, Inc.