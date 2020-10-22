 

Modulight opts for AIXTRON system for tailor-made solutions /Laser specialist from Finland scales up production of epi wafers / Deposition tool provides best-in-class product yield and low production cost

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.10.2020, 10:35  |  83   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 22.10.2020 / 10:35

Modulight opts for AIXTRON system for tailor-made solutions

Laser specialist from Finland scales up production of epi wafers / Deposition tool provides best-in-class product yield and low production cost

Herzogenrath/Germany, October 22, 2020 - Modulight takes the next step to better serve its growing customer base. The Finnish developer and manufacturer of lasers and medical equipment adds an MOCVD tool to their in-house production of epi wafers as add-on to existing epitaxial growth capability. To make this step successful, Modulight relies on the proven MOCVD technology of AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA), a world-leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry.

With the deposition system AIX 2800G4-TM, the ISO certified semiconductor company uses the market-leading reactor for high-volume manufacturing of optoelectronic and radio frequency (RF) devices, based on Gallium arsenide and Indium phosphide (GaAs/InP) semiconductors. The AIXTRON system has a unique true horizontal flow Planetary Reactor(R) for best uniformity and highest efficiency, an all graphite process chamber for lowest particles and highest repeatability performance, and a triple process gas injection for maxed out yield optimization.

Epitaxial wafers of highest quality

The AIXTRON system will be installed in Modulight's fully owned semiconductor laser chip fab in Tampere, Finland. Modulight is currently expanding the fab with a 1,000 m2 increase to production space. The AIX 2800GM4-TM deposition system allows the company to truly guarantee supply, change control and tailor-made solutions.

"The quality requirements in this sensitive application sector are extremely high. Therefore, the epi wafers must have highest deposition uniformity control, lowest particle count, best yield, and lowest production cost. The MOCVD technology of AIXTRON guarantees us the fulfilment of these high demands on epi wafers, and helps us to benefit from higher scalability," comments Seppo Orsila, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Modulight, Inc.

Seite 1 von 5
AIXTRON Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Aixtron - Die Perle im Technologiebereich
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric schließt Vertrag mit Telesat über Lieferung von Terminals für das ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandsvorsitzendem Herbert Schein vorzeitig
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Börse gestartet
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE gibt Zahlen für Q3 2020 bekannt und veröffentlicht neue Prognose für ...
DGAP-News: Makara Mining Corp. erweitert das Liegenschaftsportfolio
DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG erzielt positives Ergebnis und bleibt auf Wachstumskurs im ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Havn Life Sciences veröffentlicht exzellente Personalie
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:35 Uhr
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland skaliert Produktion von Epi-Wafern / Depositionsanlage bietet höchste Produktausbeute und niedrige Produktionskosten
20.10.20
Aixtron - Die heiße Phase hat begonnen!
16.10.20
Aixtron: Investor stockt Beteiligung auf
16.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AIXTRON SE (deutsch)
13.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Aixtron setzen Rally fort - Hoffnung auf starkes Quartal treibt
12.10.20
BARCLAYS belässt AIXTRON auf 'Overweight'
08.10.20
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt AIXTRON auf 'Buy'
26.09.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
47.513
Aixtron - Die Perle im Technologiebereich
20.07.20
3.246
Aixtron auf dem Weg zum Pennystock?
12.12.19
2
Aixtron balanciert am Abgrund – Ein Schritt in die falsche Richtung und es könnte das Aus kommen