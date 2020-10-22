 

Providence Resources P.l.c. Exercise of Warrants

Dublin and London – 22 October 2020 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), announces that 10,666,667 warrants of 3p each have been exercised raising £320,000.01 for the Company. The warrants were issued as part of the fundraising in May 2020.

Providence Resources has issued a total of 10,666,667 new Ordinary Shares (the “New Ordinary Shares”) to the warrant holder.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and Euronext Growth. It is expected that admission to trading on each exchange ("Admission") will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM and Euronext Growth at 8.00 a.m. on 29 October 2020.

The New Ordinary Shares will be issued and credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of those Ordinary Shares and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company. The total issued share capital of the Company, as increased by the New Ordinary Shares, will be 877,129,062 Ordinary Shares.

 INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Providence Resources P.l.c. Tel: +353 1 219 4074
Alan S Linn,  
Chief Executive Officer  
   
J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363
Anthony Farrell  
   
Murray Consultants Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Joe Heron  

