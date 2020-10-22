 

ISG Awarded Place on UK Government’s G-Cloud 12 Framework

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 11:00  |  55   |   |   

Award will help government and public sector bodies accelerate digitization and cost reduction strategies;Services include ISG GovernX supplier and contract management platform and ISG ProBenchmark benchmarking and market price intelligence platform

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded ISG a place on the UK Government’s latest G-Cloud framework, G-Cloud 12.

The award gives UK public sector organizations, including central government, local councils, NHS trusts and other bodies, access to ISG’s market-leading cloud advisory services, which can be procured through a centralized website, the Digital Marketplace.

As part of the award, public sector organizations will be able to procure ISG GovernX, a digital supplier and contract management platform that automates contract management and gives a complete overview of all the organization’s contracts and suppliers, including areas of potential risk and opportunities for cost reduction.

Also available under the award is ISG ProBenchmark, a patented SaaS-based benchmarking and market price intelligence platform that ensures organizations know whether they are overpaying for services based on current market intelligence.

G-Cloud 12 incorporates some 38,000 cloud services categorized into three lots: cloud hosting, cloud software, and cloud support. As a result of the award, public sector organizations will be able to access ISG’s expertise across a range of areas as part of the cloud support category, including:

  • Cloud Data and Analytics Services
  • Cloud Digital Solution Services
  • Automation Services
  • Research Services
  • Network and Software Advisory Services
  • Cloud Sourcing Services
  • Cloud Managed Services

Steve Hall, president, ISG EMEA, and partner, Digital Advisory Services, said: “Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, this is a critical time for public sector organizations in the UK to review spending, reduce costs and build resilience through use of digitization and cloud services. ISG has long been committed to helping public sector bodies improve efficiency. The inclusion of ISG GovernX and ISG ProBenchmark gives organizations the opportunity to see where they can create efficiency and streamline services.”

ISG GovernX offers automated, digital, data-driven workflows for the people responsible for managing government suppliers. The platform automatically flags issues such as service duplication and invoicing errors and keeps track of auto-renewal terms. ISG GovernX also can identify and manage areas of risk from third parties, such as compliance issues.

Eleanor Winn, director, ISG, said: “It’s almost impossible to stay on top of the detail of dozens, hundreds or even thousands of suppliers if you do it manually. The potential for waste and value leakage is enormous.

“ISG GovernX helps you track the performance of suppliers so you know you’re getting the best value. At a time when the public sector is looking to make savings and become more efficient, automating the process of contract management will make a real difference in the pursuit of taxpayer savings.”

View ISG’s services on the Digital Marketplace. Guidelines on how to buy cloud services on the Digital Marketplace can be accessed here.

About ISG 

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # # 

CONTACT: Will Thoretz
Information Services Group, Inc. 
+1 203 517 3119
Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com

Kate Hartley
Carrot Communications for ISG
+44 7714065233
kate.hartley@carrotcomms.co.uk

Information Services Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
ISG Index: Outsourcing-Markt in der EMEA-Region wächst in Q3 durch IT-Outsourcing (ITO)
21.10.20
ISG Index: EMEA Sourcing Market Powered by ITO in Q3
20.10.20
ISG to Discuss Achieving Multimillion-Dollar Gains from Automation Technology
20.10.20
Top Executives in France Paying More Attention to Cyber Security
15.10.20
COVID-19-Pandemie, Brexit und gesetzliche Bestimmungen belasten Kontaktzentren in Großbritannien und Europa
15.10.20
ISG HR Tech Experts Talk Payroll, Recruiting, Other HR Issues Amid Workplace Disruption
15.10.20
COVID-19, Brexit, Regulation Weigh on Contact Centers in U.K. and Europe
14.10.20
COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Reevaluation of Contact Center Services
13.10.20
ISG to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results
13.10.20
U.S. Contact Centers Hiring Remote Agents, Enhancing Workforce Management as Pandemic Disrupts Industry