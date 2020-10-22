IAA Announces UK Launch of IAA 360 View

The UK rollout follows the widely acclaimed launch of the technology in the U.S. and Canada earlier this year. All IAA branch locations throughout the UK will offer 360 View, for Cat S and Cat N vehicles eight years old and newer, theft vehicles, and high-end cars. The technology’s benefits include enhanced imagery, zoom and pan capabilities as well as additional views beyond 5MB HD providing internal and external insight on critical areas of the vehicle.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the UK launch of IAA 360 View. The innovative imaging technology provides users of IAA’s online auctions with a 360° view of a vehicle’s exterior and interior. IAA 360 View allows the vehicle buyer to rotate an image, creating an immersive and interactive experience, similar to physically walking around the car.

“We are very excited to enhance our best-in-class merchandising offering for our customers through the launch of IAA 360 View,” said Steve Hankins, UK Managing Director for IAA. “This technology is the first of many IAA merchandising initiatives that will help to transform salvage management in the UK. IAA 360 View delivers an enriched vehicle research, bidding and buying experience for our buyers as well as a more accurate visual and improved vehicle merchandising environment for our vehicle sellers, driving additional bids and higher returns.”

To learn more about IAA 360 View visit: iaaiuk.co.uk

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base–located throughout over 170 countries–and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information on IAA in the U.S. visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. For more information about IAA in the UK visit IAAIUK.co.uk, and follow IAA in the UK on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.