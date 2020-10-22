 

Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Launches Alma Hybrid, the First and Only Device of Its Kind - Exclusively Combining Three Powerful Energy Sources to Deliver Unparalleled Results

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 11:33  |  35   |   |   

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetics solutions, unveiled its new Alma Hybrid platform today, during a worldwide LIVE launch event, which was broadcasted from a state-of-the-art studio that was built especially at Alma's headquarters for this event.

Designed to enable endless options of ablative, non-ablative and thermal treatments for skin rejuvenation and scar revision, Alma Hybrid creates a unique synergistic effect by combining the power of three core energies, including:

  • CO[2] laser - an optimal blend of ablative, coagulative and thermal effects for efficient, highly precise focused or fractional laser treatments.
  • 1570nm laser - a powerful non-ablative modulated fiber laser, which creates a thermal effect that promotes new dermis synthesis while leaving the epidermis intact.
  • IMPACT for Trans Epidermal Delivery (TED) - Alma's patented Ultrasound technology, which uses acoustic pressure to deliver pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals trans-epidermally to achieve enhanced results.

At the heart of the Alma Hybrid platform is HyGrid, Alma's novel hybrid applicator, which facilitates a customized skin-program matrix for any desired combination of ablation vs. non ablation ratio within the treated area. HyGrid enables practitioners to meet each and every patient's specific treatment needs, as well as the desired balance between results timeline and patient's downtime.

In addition to this powerful combination of tools, Alma Hybrid smart software serves as a key solution component, which enables practitioners to craft "signature treatments" that bring their unique skills and experience into action.

"The revolutionary HyGrid mode allows me to customize the optimal ratio between CO[2] and non-ablative treatments and to maximize the effect of each laser wavelength. I find this to be a substantial step forward in terms of the personalization of laser treatments for various skin conditions," said Dr. Ofir Artzi, Chairman of SCARS, the international scar treatment conference.

"We are extremely proud to deliver the magic 'behind the scenes' that enables top practitioners to bring their skills and experience to light," said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma. "This is a milestone for us as a company, as well as for all medical professionals who will be using it, and for the patients who will enjoy its remarkable results."

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments. https://www.almalasers.com

Video -  https://youtu.be/cjSb3_BvZOg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Builder.ai Launches 'Studio Rapid' Enabling Enterprises To Build Native Apps In A Day
Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market to Reach $36.19 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
COVID Pandemic Sparks Urgency as 86% Say More Needs to be Done for the Environment, Survey by Every ...
Cision Announces Gold Sponsorship of PRSA ICON 2020
Interim Report for Duni AB (publ) January 1-September 30, 2020
Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Size is Projected to Grow USD 36,466.04 Million by 2025 | Valuates ...
New Cruelty Free International study reveals claimed benefits of animal research are exaggerated in ...
New Blis report pinpoints geography, mobility and psychology as the key factors impacting behaviour ...
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
CMA CGM and MSC Complete TradeLens Integration and Join as Foundation Carriers Working with the IBM ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease