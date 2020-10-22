 

Allegion Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Raises Full-Year EPS Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 11:30  |  52   |   |   

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today reported third-quarter 2020 net revenues of $728.4 million and net earnings of $146.9 million, or $1.58 per share. Excluding charges related to restructuring and impairment, adjusted net earnings were $154.6 million, or $1.67 per share, up 13.6 percent when compared with third-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.47.

Third-quarter 2020 net revenues decreased 2.7 percent when compared to the prior-year period (down 3.4 percent on an organic basis). The organic revenue decline was driven by continued pressure related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reported revenues were boosted by favorable impacts from foreign currency but continued to see headwinds related to divestitures.

Third-quarter 2020 operating income was $160.4 million, a decrease of $7.7 million or 4.6 percent compared to 2019. The decrease is related to reduced volume, driven by COVID-19, and restructuring and impairment charges taken during the quarter. Adjusted operating income in third-quarter 2020 was $169.4 million, representing a decrease of $3.6 million or 2.1 percent compared to 2019.

Third-quarter 2020 operating margin was 22 percent, compared with 22.5 percent in 2019. The adjusted operating margin in third-quarter 2020 was 23.3 percent, compared with 23.1 percent in 2019. The 20-basis-point increase in adjusted operating margin is primarily driven by price and productivity more than offsetting the impacts of COVID-19 related volume impacts and inflation.

“Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Allegion team showed outstanding resiliency throughout the third quarter,” Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis said. “We experienced sequential improvement and executed solid business performance as the cost actions we have instituted during the year have helped to minimize the pressures from volume declines. We were and remain ready to serve our customers and meet their new needs for touchless access and healthy environments.”

The Americas segment revenues decreased 5.1 percent (down 4.6 percent on an organic basis), driven by continued economic pressure on our non-residential business related to COVID-19. The Americas non-residential business experienced low double-digit revenue declines, while residential revenues delivered low double-digit growth. The Americas electronics revenue was down mid-single digits.

The EMEA segment revenues increased 7.7 percent (up 2.9 percent on an organic basis), reflecting positive price and volume during the quarter. Favorable foreign exchange more than offset the effects from the Turkey divestiture last year and also contributed to the total revenue increase.

The Asia-Pacific segment revenues decreased 4.2 percent (down 6.8 percent on an organic basis). The revenue decline in the quarter was driven by continued COVID-19 impacts and weakness in Korea, which were slightly offset by positive performance in Australia, despite poor markets, as well as favorable foreign currency effects.

Restructuring and Impairment

During the quarter, the company incurred restructuring expenses of $6.4 million across all regions and corporate functions. These charges are primarily related to workforce reductions, intended to optimize and simplify operations and cost structure. The company also incurred $2.6 million in non-cash charges related to intangible asset impairment in the Asia-Pacific region.

Additional Items

Interest expense for third-quarter 2020 was $12.9 million, down from $15.6 million for third-quarter 2019. The decrease is the result of a $2.7 million non-cash financing charge in the prior year, which did not recur in the current period.

Other income net for third-quarter 2020 was $12.2 million, compared to other expense net of $2 million in the same period of 2019. Other income was driven by a $14 million non-cash currency translation gain related to the liquidation of a legal entity in EMEA.

The company’s effective tax rate for third-quarter 2020 was 8 percent, compared with 12.5 percent in 2019. The company’s adjusted effective tax rate for third-quarter 2020 was 8.4 percent, compared with 12.4 percent in 2019.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Year-to-date 2020 available cash flow was $256.1 million, an increase of $26.1 million versus the prior year. The year-over-year increase in available cash flow is due to improvements in net working capital along with lower capital expenditures offsetting lower net earnings.

The company ended third-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $428.9 million, as well as $485 million of availability under its revolving credit facility.

2020 Outlook

The company is improving its full-year 2020 revenue outlook for total and organic decline to a range of 6 to 6.5 percent compared to 2019.

The company is raising its full-year 2020 outlook for reported EPS to a range of $3.40 to $3.50 and raising adjusted EPS to a range of $4.75 to $4.80. Adjustments to 2020 EPS include $1.04 per share related to non-cash charges for goodwill and intangible asset impairments, along with estimated impacts of $0.26 to $0.31 per share for restructuring and M&A costs. The outlook updates the full-year adjusted effective tax rate to approximately 13 percent and assumes an average diluted share count for the full year of approximately 93 million shares.

The company is raising its full-year available cash flow outlook to approximately $400 to $420 million.

“Our vision of seamless access and a safer world continues to be our guide, and we see long-term opportunities for innovation across the markets we serve,” Petratis added. “I’m proud of our resiliency and ability to execute even during these difficult and uncertain times. We remain focused on our growth strategy and very disciplined in addressing our expenses, adapting to demand and continuing effective capital deployment. Our focus and discipline, paired with strong underlying business fundamentals and market-leading brands, position us well for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.”

Conference Call Information

On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO, and Patrick Shannon, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company's results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live online. Individuals wishing to listen may access the call through the company's website at https://investor.allegion.com.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release also includes adjusted non-GAAP financial information which should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for or superior to, the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company presents operating income, operating margin, net earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) on both a U.S. GAAP basis and on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, revenue growth on a U.S. GAAP basis and organic revenue growth on a non-GAAP basis, and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin (both non-GAAP measures). The company presents these non-GAAP measures because management believes they provide useful perspective of the company’s underlying business results, trends and a more comparable measure of period-over-period results. These measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining at-risk compensation. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related GAAP measures. Further information about the adjusted non-GAAP financial tables is attached to this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the potential impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the company's 2020 financial performance, the company’s business plans and strategy, the company’s growth strategy, the company’s capital allocation strategy, the company’s tax planning strategies, and the performance of the markets in which the company operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to such matters as projections of revenue, margins, expenses, tax provisions, earnings, cash flows, benefit obligations, dividends, share purchases or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to any statements concerning expected development, performance or market share relating to our products and services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or our performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on the company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond the company’s control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on these factors and other risks that may affect the company's business is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2020, and in its other SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ALLEGION PLC

Condensed and Consolidated Income Statements

(In millions, except per share data)


UNAUDITED

 

 

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

 

$

728.4

 

 

$

748.3

 

 

$

1,992.6

 

 

$

2,134.5

 

Cost of goods sold

 

409.2

 

 

412.8

 

 

1,133.7

 

 

1,201.4

 

Gross profit

 

319.2

 

 

335.5

 

 

858.9

 

 

933.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

156.2

 

 

167.4

 

 

474.2

 

 

511.3

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

 

2.6

 

 

 

 

98.9

 

 

 

Operating income

 

160.4

 

 

168.1

 

 

285.8

 

 

421.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

12.9

 

 

15.6

 

 

38.8

 

 

42.7

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(12.2

)

 

2.0

 

 

(12.6

)

 

1.6

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

159.7

 

 

150.5

 

 

259.6

 

 

377.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

12.8

 

 

18.8

 

 

38.5

 

 

56.1

 

Net earnings

 

146.9

 

 

131.7

 

 

221.1

 

 

321.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc

 

$

146.9

 

 

$

131.6

 

 

$

221.0

 

 

$

321.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per ordinary share

 

attributable to Allegion plc shareholders:

 

$

1.59

 

 

$

1.41

 

 

$

2.39

 

 

$

3.42

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share

 

attributable to Allegion plc shareholders:

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

1.40

 

 

$

2.38

 

 

$

3.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding - basic

 

92.3

 

 

93.3

 

 

92.4

 

 

93.8

 

Shares outstanding - diluted

 

92.7

 

 

94.0

 

 

92.9

 

 

94.5

 

ALLEGION PLC

Condensed and Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)


UNAUDITED

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

428.9

 

 

$

355.3

 

Restricted cash

1.9

 

 

3.4

 

Accounts and notes receivables, net

350.9

 

 

329.8

 

Inventories

289.6

 

 

269.9

 

Other current assets

49.7

 

 

43.4

 

Total current assets

1,121.0

 

 

1,001.8

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

293.7

 

 

291.4

 

Goodwill

790.1

 

 

873.3

 

Intangible assets, net

494.3

 

 

510.9

 

Other noncurrent assets

328.6

 

 

289.8

 

Total assets

$

3,027.7

 

 

$

2,967.2

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

191.1

 

 

$

221.0

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

297.8

 

 

285.9

 

Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt

0.2

 

 

0.1

 

Total current liabilities

489.1

 

 

507.0

 

Long-term debt

1,428.9

 

 

1,427.6

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

282.6

 

 

272.2

 

Equity

827.1

 

 

760.4

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,027.7

 

 

$

2,967.2

 

ALLEGION PLC

Condensed and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In millions)

 

UNAUDITED

 

 

Nine months ended September
30,

 

2020

 

2019

Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

221.1

 

 

$

321.4

 

Depreciation and amortization

60.3

 

 

62.6

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

98.9

 

 

 

Changes in assets and liabilities and other non-cash items

(90.9

)

 

(104.6

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

289.4

 

 

279.4

 

 

 

 

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(33.3

)

 

(49.4

)

Acquisition of and equity investments in businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

(4.6

)

Other investing activities, net

(6.0

)

 

(2.0

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(39.3

)

 

(56.0

)

 

 

 

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

Debt repayments, net

(0.1

)

 

(18.0

)

Debt issuance costs

 

 

(3.0

)

Dividends paid to ordinary shareholders

(88.3

)

 

(75.5

)

Repurchase of ordinary shares

(94.1

)

 

(179.7

)

Other financing activities, net

3.2

 

 

1.8

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(179.3

)

 

(274.4

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1.3

 

 

(3.3

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

72.1

 

 

(54.3

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

358.7

 

 

290.6

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$

430.8

 

 

$

236.3

 

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

ALLEGION PLC

SCHEDULE 1

 

SELECTED OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions)

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

539.1

 

 

$

567.8

 

 

$

1,495.5

 

 

$

1,588.2

 

EMEA

148.4

 

 

137.8

 

 

389.3

 

 

422.9

 

Asia Pacific

40.9

 

 

42.7

 

 

107.8

 

 

123.4

 

Total net revenues

$

728.4

 

 

$

748.3

 

 

$

1,992.6

 

 

$

2,134.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

165.0

 

 

$

175.6

 

 

$

432.4

 

 

$

457.7

 

EMEA

13.5

 

 

7.5

 

 

9.0

 

 

19.9

 

Asia Pacific

(0.3

)

 

4.1

 

 

(101.8

)

 

3.9

 

Corporate unallocated

(17.8

)

 

(19.1

)

 

(53.8

)

 

(59.7

)

Total operating income

$

160.4

 

 

$

168.1

 

 

$

285.8

 

 

$

421.8

 

ALLEGION PLC

SCHEDULE 2


 

The Company presents operating income, operating margin, net earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) on both a U.S. GAAP basis and on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, revenue growth on a U.S. GAAP basis and organic revenue growth on a non-GAAP basis, and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin (both non-GAAP measures). The Company presents these non-GAAP measures because management believes they provide useful perspective of the Company’s underlying business results and trends and a more comparable measure of period-over-period results. These measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining at-risk compensation. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related U.S. GAAP measures.

 

The Company defines the presented non-GAAP measures as follows:

  • Adjustments to operating income, operating margin, net earnings, EPS and EBITDA include items such as goodwill, indefinite-lived trade name, and other asset impairment charges, restructuring charges, acquisition and integration costs, debt refinancing costs and charges related to the divestiture of businesses;
  • Organic revenue growth is defined as U.S. GAAP revenue growth excluding the impact of divestitures, acquisitions and currency effects; and
  • Available cash flow is defined as U.S. GAAP net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures.

These non-GAAP measures may not be defined and calculated the same as similar measures used by other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET EARNINGS


(In millions, except per share data)

 

 

Three months ended September 30, 2020

 

Three months ended September 30, 2019

 

Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Adjusted
(non-GAAP)

 

Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Adjusted
(non-GAAP)

Net revenues

$

728.4

 

 

$

 

 

$

728.4

 

 

$

748.3

 

 

$

 

 

$

748.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

160.4

 

 

9.0

 

(1)

169.4

 

 

168.1

 

 

4.9

 

(1)

173.0

 

Operating margin

22.0

%

 

 

 

23.3

%

 

22.5

%

 

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

159.7

 

 

9.0

 

(2)

168.7

 

 

150.5

 

 

7.5

 

(2)

158.0

 

Provision for income taxes

12.8

 

 

1.3

 

(3)

14.1

 

 

18.8

 

 

0.8

 

(3)

19.6

 

Effective income tax rate

8.0

%

 

 

 

8.4

%

 

12.5

%

 

 

 

12.4

%

Net earnings

146.9

 

 

7.7

 

 

154.6

 

 

131.7

 

 

6.7

 

 

138.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc

$

146.9

 

 

$

7.7

 

 

$

154.6

 

 

$

131.6

 

 

$

6.7

 

 

$

138.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share attributable to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allegion plc shareholders:

$

1.58

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

1.67

 

 

$

1.40

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

1.47

 

(1)

Adjustments to operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2020, consist of $6.4 million of restructuring charges and $2.6 million of intangible asset impairment charges. Adjustments to operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2019, consist of $4.9 million of restructuring charges and acquisition and integration expenses.

(2)

Adjustments to earnings before income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2020, consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above. Adjustments to operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2019, consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above and $2.6 million of debt refinancing costs.

(3)

Adjustments to the provision for income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, consist of $1.3 million and $0.8 million, respectively, of tax expense related to the excluded items discussed above.

 

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

 

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

 

Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Adjusted
(non-GAAP)

 

Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Adjusted
(non-GAAP)

Net revenues

$

1,992.6

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,992.6

 

 

$

2,134.5

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,134.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

285.8

 

 

123.0

 

(1)

408.8

 

 

421.8

 

 

20.6

 

(1)

442.4

 

Operating margin

14.3

%

 

 

 

20.5

%

 

19.8

%

 

 

 

20.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

259.6

 

 

123.0

 

(2)

382.6

 

 

377.5

 

 

23.2

 

(2)

400.7

 

Provision for income taxes

38.5

 

 

7.0

 

(3)

45.5

 

 

56.1

 

 

3.3

 

(3)

59.4

 

Effective income tax rate

14.8

%

 

 

 

11.9

%

 

14.9

%

 

 

 

14.8

%

Net earnings

221.1

 

 

116.0

 

 

337.1

 

 

321.4

 

 

19.9

 

 

341.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests

0.1

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc

$

221.0

 

 

$

116.0

 

 

$

337.0

 

 

$

321.1

 

 

$

19.9

 

 

$

341.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share attributable to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allegion plc shareholders:

$

2.38

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

3.63

 

 

$

3.40

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

3.61

 

(1)

Adjustments to operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, consist primarily of $98.9 million of goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, as well as $24.1 million of restructuring charges and acquisition and integration expenses. Adjustments to operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 consist of $20.6 million of restructuring charges and acquisition and integration expenses.

(2)

Adjustments to earnings before income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above. Adjustments to earnings before income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above and $2.6 million of debt refinancing costs.

(3)

Adjustments to the provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, consist of $7.0 million and $3.3 million, respectively, of tax expense related to the excluded items discussed above.

ALLEGION PLC

SCHEDULE 3

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME BY REGION

(In millions)

 

 

Three months ended September 30, 2020

 

Three months ended September 30, 2019

 

As Reported

 

Margin

 

As Reported

 

Margin

Americas

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues (GAAP)

$

539.1

 

 

 

 

$

567.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (GAAP)

$

165.0

 

 

30.6

%

 

$

175.6

 

 

30.9

%

Restructuring charges

1.6

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

 

%

Adjusted operating income

166.6

 

 

30.9

%

 

175.6

 

 

30.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

8.6

 

 

1.6

%

 

8.5

 

 

1.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

175.2

 

 

32.5

%

 

$

184.1

 

 

32.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMEA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues (GAAP)

$

148.4

 

 

 

 

$

137.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (GAAP)

$

13.5

 

 

9.1

%

 

$

7.5

 

 

5.4

%

Restructuring charges

3.6

 

 

2.4

%

 

4.5

 

 

3.3

%

Adjusted operating income

17.1

 

 

11.5

%

 

12.0

 

 

8.7

%

Depreciation and amortization

8.6

 

 

5.8

%

 

8.3

 

 

6.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

25.7

 

 

17.3

%

 

$

20.3

 

 

14.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues (GAAP)

$

40.9

 

 

 

 

$

42.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income (GAAP)

$

(0.3

)

 

(0.7

)%

 

$

4.1

 

 

9.6

%

Restructuring charges

0.9

 

 

2.2

%

 

0.3

 

 

0.7

%

Impairment of intangible assets

2.6

 

 

6.3

%

 

 

 

%

Adjusted operating income

3.2

 

 

7.8

%

 

4.4

 

 

10.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

1.4

 

 

3.4

%

 

1.1

 

 

2.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4.6

 

 

11.2

%

 

$

5.5

 

 

12.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss (GAAP)

$

(17.8

)

 

 

 

$

(19.1

)

 

 

Restructuring charges

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

Adjusted operating loss

(17.5

)

 

 

 

(19.0

)

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

1.2

 

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(16.3

)

 

 

 

$

(17.9

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

$

728.4

 

 

 

 

$

748.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income

169.4

 

 

23.3

%

 

173.0

 

 

23.1

%

Depreciation and amortization

19.8

 

 

2.7

%

 

19.0

 

 

2.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

189.2

 

 

26.0

%

 

$

192.0

 

 

25.7

%

 

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

 

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

 

As Reported

 

Margin

 

As Reported

 

Margin

Americas

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues (GAAP)

$

1,495.5

 

 

 

 

$

1,588.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (GAAP)

432.4

 

 

28.9

%

 

457.7

 

 

28.8

%

Restructuring charges

4.9

 

 

0.3

%

 

2.8

 

 

0.2

%

Acquisition and integration costs

 

 

%

 

0.6

 

 

%

Adjusted operating income

437.3

 

 

29.2

%

 

461.1

 

 

29.0

%

Depreciation and amortization

25.8

 

 

1.8

%

 

26.9

 

 

1.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

463.1

 

 

31.0

%

 

$

488.0

 

 

30.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMEA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues (GAAP)

$

389.3

 

 

 

 

$

422.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (GAAP)

9.0

 

 

2.3

%

 

19.9

 

 

4.7

%

Restructuring charges

11.4

 

 

2.9

%

 

15.1

 

 

3.6

%

Acquisition and integration costs

 

 

%

 

0.1

 

 

%

Impairment of intangible assets

1.5

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

 

%

Adjusted operating income

21.9

 

 

5.6

%

 

35.1

 

 

8.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

24.9

 

 

6.4

%

 

24.7

 

 

5.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46.8

 

 

12.0

%

 

$

59.8

 

 

14.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues (GAAP)

$

107.8

 

 

 

 

$

123.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income (GAAP)

(101.8

)

 

(94.4

)%

 

3.9

 

 

3.2

%

Restructuring charges

4.8

 

 

4.5

%

 

0.8

 

 

0.6

%

Acquisition and integration costs

 

 

%

 

0.8

 

 

0.6

%

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

97.4

 

 

90.3

%

 

 

 

%

Adjusted operating income

0.4

 

 

0.4

%

 

5.5

 

 

4.4

%

Depreciation and amortization

3.7

 

 

3.4

%

 

3.6

 

 

3.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4.1

 

 

3.8

%

 

$

9.1

 

 

7.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss (GAAP)

$

(53.8

)

 

 

 

$

(59.7

)

 

 

Restructuring charges

2.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs

0.8

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

Adjusted operating loss

(50.8

)

 

 

 

(59.3

)

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

3.4

 

 

 

 

3.3

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(47.4

)

 

 

 

$

(56.0

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

$

1,992.6

 

 

 

 

$

2,134.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income

408.8

 

 

20.5

%

 

442.4

 

 

20.7

%

Depreciation and amortization

57.8

 

 

2.9

%

 

58.5

 

 

2.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

466.6

 

 

23.4

%

 

$

500.9

 

 

23.5

%

ALLEGION PLC

SCHEDULE 4

 

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO AVAILABLE CASH FLOW AND NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In millions)

 

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

289.4

 

 

$

279.4

 

Capital expenditures

(33.3

)

 

(49.4

)

Available cash flow

$

256.1

 

 

$

230.0

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net earnings (GAAP)

$

146.9

 

 

$

131.7

 

 

$

221.1

 

 

$

321.4

 

Provision for income taxes

12.8

 

 

18.8

 

 

38.5

 

 

56.1

 

Interest expense

12.9

 

 

15.6

 

 

38.8

 

 

42.7

 

Depreciation and amortization

19.8

 

 

19.0

 

 

57.8

 

 

58.5

 

EBITDA

192.4

 

 

185.1

 

 

356.2

 

 

478.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

(12.2

)

 

2.0

 

 

(12.6

)

 

1.6

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

2.6

 

 

 

 

98.9

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs and restructuring charges

6.4

 

 

4.9

 

 

24.1

 

 

20.6

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

189.2

 

 

$

192.0

 

 

$

466.6

 

 

$

500.9

 

ALLEGION PLC

SCHEDULE 5

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE GROWTH TO NON-GAAP ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH BY REGION

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Americas

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue growth (GAAP)

(5.1

)%

 

7.1

%

 

(5.8

)%

 

6.2

%

Acquisitions and divestitures

0.4

%

 

%

 

0.4

%

 

(0.4

)%

Currency translation effects

0.1

%

 

0.1

%

 

%

 

0.2

%

Organic growth (non-GAAP)

(4.6

)%

 

7.2

%

 

(5.4

)%

 

6.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMEA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue growth (GAAP)

7.7

%

 

2.5

%

 

(7.9

)%

 

(2.2

)%

Acquisitions and divestitures

0.1

%

 

%

 

0.3

%

 

(0.3

)%

Currency translation effects

(4.9

)%

 

4.4

%

 

(0.4

)%

 

5.8

%

Organic growth (non-GAAP)

2.9

%

 

6.9

%

 

(8.0

)%

 

3.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue growth (GAAP)

(4.2

)%

 

(9.1

)%

 

(12.6

)%

 

22.3

%

Acquisitions

%

 

%

 

%

 

(29.0

)%

Currency translation effects

(2.6

)%

 

4.3

%

 

2.4

%

 

5.4

%

Organic growth (non-GAAP)

(6.8

)%

 

(4.8

)%

 

(10.2

)%

 

(1.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue growth (GAAP)

(2.7

)%

 

5.2

%

 

(6.6

)%

 

5.2

%

Acquisitions and divestitures

0.3

%

 

%

 

0.3

%

 

(1.8

)%

Currency translation effects

(1.0

)%

 

1.2

%

 

0.1

%

 

1.6

%

Organic growth (non-GAAP)

(3.4

)%

 

6.4

%

 

(6.2

)%

 

5.0

%

 

Allegion Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Appoints U.S. Vice President of Medical Products and U.S. Vice President ...
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2020 Third-Quarter Results