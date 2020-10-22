UK Vaccines Taskforce has Selected Oxford Immunotec as the Sole Supplier of T cell Testing for SARS-CoV-2 Specific Responses in New COVID Vaccine Trials

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it has been selected to provide T cell testing to the UK Vaccines Taskforce, a body formed by the UK Government to assess the suitability of vaccines for use in the UK population. Oxford Immunotec was chosen in this competitive process for its expertise in T cell measurement and its unique ability to provide T-SPOT technology, the only globally regulated ELISPOT platform, currently used clinically for identifying T cells made in response to another respiratory pathogen responsible for Tuberculosis. The award includes the measurement of the magnitude of the SARS-CoV-2 protein-specific T cell response using the company’s new T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 assay and is recognition of the company’s ability to deliver clinical grade, consistent and reproducible diagnostic products.



T cells are becoming increasingly recognised for their role in SARS-CoV-2 infection and immunity; measuring the presence and size of any T cell response can give adjunctive information to that available by serology. Consequently, the UK Vaccines Taskforce is including T cell analysis in COVID vaccine trials.