UK Vaccines Taskforce has Selected Oxford Immunotec as the Sole Supplier of T cell Testing for SARS-CoV-2 Specific Responses in New COVID Vaccine Trials
OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today
announced that it has been selected to provide T cell testing to the UK Vaccines Taskforce, a body formed by the UK Government to assess the suitability of vaccines for use in the UK population.
Oxford Immunotec was chosen in this competitive process for its expertise in T cell measurement and its unique ability to provide T-SPOT technology, the only globally regulated ELISPOT platform,
currently used clinically for identifying T cells made in response to another respiratory pathogen responsible for Tuberculosis. The award includes the measurement of the magnitude of the
SARS-CoV-2 protein-specific T cell response using the company’s new T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 assay and is recognition of the company’s ability to deliver clinical grade, consistent and
reproducible diagnostic products.
T cells are becoming increasingly recognised for their role in SARS-CoV-2 infection and immunity; measuring the presence and size of any T cell response can give adjunctive information to that available by serology. Consequently, the UK Vaccines Taskforce is including T cell analysis in COVID vaccine trials.
Kate Bingham, Chair of the UK Government’s Vaccines Taskforce said; "The UK Vaccines Taskforce is delighted to be partnering Oxford Immunotec, an experienced team who are responsible for running the Vaccines Taskforce T cell tests to assess the immunogenicity of COVID-19 vaccines. It is important to be able to assess the different vaccines head-to-head and the T cell response is part of our portfolio of accredited assays that we are employing for cross comparisons."
Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT technology platform enables the easy centralisation of fresh blood samples from different study locations, and highly standardised measurement of the T cell response. These attributes are essential in later stage large-scale vaccine trials, and will facilitate longitudinal studies and comparisons between trials.
The UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said; “T cell testing is crucial in our fight against coronavirus, helping us to assess the effectiveness of vaccine candidates undergoing trials by improving our understanding of people’s immune responses. Today we are partnering with Oxford Immunotec and providing up to £3 million investment so that they can provide this critical testing required for vaccine trials, supporting the development and regulatory approval of the most promising candidates.”
