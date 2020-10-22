 

Correction RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Auction date 2020-10-22
Loan 5533
Coupon 1.25 %
ISIN-code SE0010442731
Maturity 2023-09-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln 2,000
Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 3
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield -0.004 %
Lowest accepted yield -0.004 %
Highest yield -0.004 %
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00


Auction date 2020-10-22
Loan 576
Coupon 1.00 %
ISIN-code SE0010049841
Maturity 2023-12-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500 
Volume offered, SEK mln 2,500
Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 7
Number of accepted bids 5
Average yield 0.021 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.015 %
Highest yield 0.026 %
% accepted at lowest yield        8.00


Auction date 2020-10-22
Loan 1587
Coupon 1.50 %
ISIN-code SE0010441303
Maturity 2023-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln 2,000
Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 3
Number of accepted bids 2
Average yield -0.032 %
Lowest accepted yield -0.035 %
Highest yield -0.029 %
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00
