Correction RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS
|Auction date
|2020-10-22
|Loan
|
5533
|Coupon
|1.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0010442731
|Maturity
|
2023-09-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|-0.004 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.004 %
|Highest yield
|-0.004 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2020-10-22
|Loan
|
576
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0010049841
|Maturity
|
2023-12-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,500
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|0.021 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.015 %
|Highest yield
|0.026 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|8.00
|Auction date
|2020-10-22
|Loan
|
1587
|Coupon
|1.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0010441303
|Maturity
|
2023-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0.032 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.035 %
|Highest yield
|-0.029 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
