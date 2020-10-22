DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ElringKlinger fuel cell stacks for logistics centers and ports 22.10.2020 / 11:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Supply of three fuel cell stacks in total to be incorporated into various applications by system integrator zepp.solutions

- Realized prototype in a Terberg terminal tractor used for container and material handling in ports and logistics centers as well as planned use in water taxi at Port of Rotterdam

- More far-reaching collaboration covering supply of additional fuel cell stacks currently under negotiation

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), October 22, 2020 +++ Fuel cells provide the basis for emission-free propulsion in various fields of application. In those cases in which the requisite hydrogen is produced by wind, solar, or water power, the drive system that relies on such fuel cell technology can be considered completely climate-neutral. In this context, ElringKlinger AG has supplied three fuel cell stacks to Dutch system integrator zepp.solutions B.V. The high power density of ElringKlinger's fuel cell stacks proved a key factor with regard to the selection process and the potential areas of use. On the basis of these stacks, zepp.solutions is capable of developing an extremely compact and highly efficient fuel cell system for various heavy-duty applications.

The first stack supplied by ElringKlinger includes 260 cells and was tested and configured by zepp.solutions on a rig for the purpose of integrating it into fuel cell systems. As a next step, a passive hydrogen recirculation unit was also supplied by the company. Working on this basis, zepp.solutions then fitted its fuel cell system - including ElringKlinger's stack and recirculation unit - to a demonstration vehicle developed by the Dutch manufacturer Terberg Special Vehicles; it is used in a terminal tractor for container and material handling in ports and logistics centers.