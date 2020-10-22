 

COVID-19 Sparks Boom in Digital Hospitals with Smart Technologies, Improving Quality of Care

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 12:02  |  46   |   |   

Digital hospitals enhance patient care and improve healthcare staff's efficiency and productivity, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Digital Hospitals: Creating Growth Opportunities in Patient Care during the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond, finds that digital hospitals that deploy smart technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), remote health monitoring, and robotics, deliver higher standards of patient care and hassle-free experiences for health professionals. The adoption of such advanced technologies has witnessed strong traction during the COVID-19 pandemic.  There is a massive influx of patients, and traditional hospitals are struggling to provide quality care and ensure health professionals' safety. Technology adoption is expected to rise further in the next two to three years due to higher-quality care and significant productivity gains.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317723/Digital_Hospitals.jpg

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/4ou.

"Digital hospitals address limitations of traditional providers such as centralized care delivery, closed systems, fee-for-service care models and a reactive approach through decentralized care, interoperable systems, and outcome-driven and proactive approaches," said Neeraj Nitin Jadhav, Technical Insights Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "To improve patients' satisfaction levels at every step of care delivery during their stay in the facility, digital hospitals are using technologies like hospital navigation, intelligent imaging platforms, medical robots, remote patient monitoring tools, medication management applications, communication tools, electronic health record (EHR) applications, and clinical decision support solutions."

Jadhav added: "Digital hospital operators need to focus on building internal architecture, especially staff workstations and patient rooms that follow evidence-based design (EBD), as these are the areas where clinical decisions are made and care is provided, respectively. Additionally, decentralized healthcare staff workstations outside the patient rooms can allow the staff to be closer to the point of care rather than a centralized area, which increases the travel distance for the health professionals." 

The increasing adoption of digital technologies in hospitals presents immense growth prospects for market participants in the digital hospital space, including:

  • Deploying smart patient tracking systems to manage patient flow, treatment progress, discharge, and other hospital processes.
  • Proper training and implementation of EHRs can improve a hospital's ability to provide high-quality care and address health disparities in the population.
  • Use of AI to make supply chain management more sophisticated as the algorithms process huge volumes of hospital data to identify trends and provide insights to improve the facilities' efficiency and quality of care.
  • Analyze data obtained from different hospital departments to empower local healthcare teams.

Digital Hospitals: Creating Growth Opportunities in Patient Care during the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Technical Insights research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Digital Hospitals: Creating Growth Opportunities in Patient Care during the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

D9AD

Contact:
Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (210) 348.1012
Email: mariana.fernandez@frost.com 
https://www.frost.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Cision Announces Gold Sponsorship of PRSA ICON 2020
Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market to Reach $36.19 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Interim Report for Duni AB (publ) January 1-September 30, 2020
Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Size is Projected to Grow USD 36,466.04 Million by 2025 | Valuates ...
New Cruelty Free International study reveals claimed benefits of animal research are exaggerated in ...
New Blis report pinpoints geography, mobility and psychology as the key factors impacting behaviour ...
Grove Square Galleries Secure Services of Experienced Investment Director Ben Meadows To Lead ...
Slate Asset Management Continues Growth with Acquisition of Two Essential Real Estate Portfolios in ...
Key Trends and Recent Innovations in Powder Bed Fusion, IDTechEx Identifies
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease