Employee Benefits Provider Vivup Partners With Earnd To Introduce The Potential Of On-Demand Pay To Its Members

The partnership will see Earnd become the on-demand pay provider of choice that Vivup promotes to its members, which comprise over 200 predominantly public sector organisations, including around 150 NHS employers.

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based employee benefits provider, Vivup, has today formed a partnership with Earnd, the mobile app that lets employees choose how and when they access their pay as they earn it at no cost to them.

Vivup is a customisable benefits platform, designed to improve employee engagement and loyalty. It gives employees access to everything from cycle-to-work schemes to discount vouchers, all in one place. Earnd will form a key element of Vivup's financial wellbeing offer, sitting alongside staff benefits such as Affordable Loans and Debt Advice.

Employers can adopt and roll-out Vivup across their workforce at no cost to their organisation, making it one of the few no-fee benefits platforms in the UK.

Vivup, which is on the ESPO Procurement Framework, is famed for its market-leading Employee Assistance Programme. The platform is already used regularly by over 200,000 employees and is available to over 1,000,000.

Earnd gives employees the opportunity to draw down their incomes in real-time, for free, rather than having to wait up to 30 days for their next pay cheque. Earnd also provides employees with a daily view of how much they have earned and provides in-app financial education. Designed for people of all incomes, Earnd makes budgeting simpler by shortening pay cycles to align income and expenses and alleviating the stress of unexpected expenses which often force people to turn to high cost, short-term credit.

Already available to thousands of NHS employees at five Health Trusts across the country, Earnd will always be free to use for employees and for public sector employers. Private sector employers will pay a small fee, though that has the potential to be mitigated by significant indirect financial benefits from improved employee motivation, productivity and retention.

Simon Moyle, Commercial & Strategy Director, Vivup said: "We are really pleased to have formed a partnership with Earnd. Like us they have a clear vision to improve the wellbeing of employees and specifically across the public sector share the belief that employers should not need to pay fees give their staff the benefits they deserve, this is after all public money and should be directed to front line services. Adding Earnd to our range of benefits allows an organisation to provide the best benefits all in one place and for their staff to see their money go further."

Jonathan Lewis, Managing Director Public Sector, Earnd said: "We're delighted to be working in partnership with Vivup, a benefits platform which shares our ethos of being free for employees and public sector employers. From budgeting and saving to handling unexpected costs without resorting to short-term, high-interest loans – Earnd is the app for anyone who's ever wished payday could come sooner. In partnering with Vivup, we hope to bring the benefits of on-demand pay to hundreds of thousands more public sector workers up and down the country – ultimately changing the way people are paid, for the good of everyone."

About Earnd

We believe no-one should have to wait weeks or months to get paid for work already done. The Earnd app gives employees real-time access to their pay as they earn it and at no cost to them, allowing everyone to take back control of their money. Earnd is made possible by Greensill, the fintech making finance fairer for businesses and people globally.

About Vivup

For 15 years, Vivup have been providing award winning health and wellbeing benefits to employees in both the public and private sectors. They are currently trusted by 280+ NHS Trusts, Local Authority, Blue Light and private sector organisations nationwide, supporting 1,000,000+ employees.

