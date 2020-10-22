 

Ralph Lauren Corporation and Parity.org Convene Fashion Industry Group to Take Action to Close the Gender Gap

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 12:00  |  47   |   |   

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL), a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products, and Parity.org, a non-profit organization focused on bringing gender parity to the highest levels of business, along with PVH Corp., Lacoste, Tiffany & Co. and Movado Group Inc., today unveiled a new roadmap for the fashion industry to make measurable progress in achieving gender parity. The roadmap is outlined in a paper titled, “Unlocking Gender Parity in Fashion,” which offers industry peers step-by-step methods to help achieve gender parity and pay equality at all levels of their organizations.

“Across the industry, we recognize that we need to make discernible progress on diversity, equality and inclusion. By coming together to develop a consistent method and approach to achieving gender parity and greater diversity, we can move further, faster,” said Roseann Lynch, Chief People Officer, Ralph Lauren. “This roadmap represents a significant milestone for our industry, and we look forward to continuing to engage in meaningful dialogue with our peers as it is embraced and implemented across companies.”

In 2019, Ralph Lauren and Parity.org brought leading fashion houses and retail organizations together for an open discussion about barriers to gender parity, the industry’s approach to change and the steps required to collectively close the gender gap. The roadmap, which adapted The Parity Model developed by Parity.org, is the result of these reflections and roundtable dialogues. It is divided into five areas and designed to help companies of all sizes, regardless of budget or resources, to align with a consistent approach for delivering representation, equality and inclusion:

  1. Making a visible commitment as the first step to close the gender gap and keep it closed;
  2. Executive recruitment strategy as the key to hiring qualified and diverse women at equal levels, positions and pay;
  3. Executive preparedness to help companies ensure high-potential women are ready for leadership;
  4. Benefits and policies to improve work-life balance and make it possible for women to do their best work; and
  5. Equal pay as an essential part of reaching and sustaining gender parity.

“We are excited to partner with the fashion industry, which inspires and employs so many women overall but is lacking meaningful representation at the top,” said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org Founder and CEO. “The companies that joined us are leaders in recognizing the need to address this proactively as an industry, and I know that, together with this roadmap, they will bring the kind of progress that their employees need and consumers increasingly expect.”

Seite 1 von 2
Ralph Lauren Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Teva, Amazon Web Services and Onica Announce Collaboration to Support Teva’s Digihaler Portfolio
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Ralph Lauren Announces Appointment of Valerie Jarrett to Board of Directors
22.09.20
Ralph Lauren Announces Strategic Steps to Re-Organize Its Business for Future Growth