Ralph Lauren Corporation and Parity.org Convene Fashion Industry Group to Take Action to Close the Gender Gap

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL), a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products, and Parity.org, a non-profit organization focused on bringing gender parity to the highest levels of business, along with PVH Corp., Lacoste, Tiffany & Co. and Movado Group Inc., today unveiled a new roadmap for the fashion industry to make measurable progress in achieving gender parity. The roadmap is outlined in a paper titled, “Unlocking Gender Parity in Fashion,” which offers industry peers step-by-step methods to help achieve gender parity and pay equality at all levels of their organizations.

“Across the industry, we recognize that we need to make discernible progress on diversity, equality and inclusion. By coming together to develop a consistent method and approach to achieving gender parity and greater diversity, we can move further, faster,” said Roseann Lynch, Chief People Officer, Ralph Lauren. “This roadmap represents a significant milestone for our industry, and we look forward to continuing to engage in meaningful dialogue with our peers as it is embraced and implemented across companies.”