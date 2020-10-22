ByteDance Ltd., a global IT company, publishes this game and Gravity Communications Co., Ltd., Gravity’s subsidiary in Taiwan, supports the ByteDance as a joint publisher.

Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a new MMORPG mobile game, has been successfully launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on October 15, 2020.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation received heated reaction from users by achieving over 800,000 pre-registration sign-ups that opened on August 25, 2020. As of October 21, it ranked as the first in top grossing of Apple’s App Store games and the second in top grossing of Google Play games.

More fun will be added to the game by providing various events with abundant rewards for users going forward.

Gravity expects to gain more popularity keeping up this early risen attention incessantly

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

