 

Randomized Controlled Study Using Direct Injection of Remestemcel-L Into Inflamed Gut of Patients With Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that a randomized, controlled study of remestemcel-L delivered by an endoscope directly to the areas of inflammation and tissue injury in up to 48 patients with medically refractory Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis has commenced at Cleveland Clinic.  

Mesoblast Chief Medical Officer Dr Fred Grossman said: “Inflammation of the gut in Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis closely resembles the most severe manifestation of advanced-stage, life-threatening acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD). Mesoblast’s objective is to confirm the potential for remestemcel-L to induce luminal healing and early remission in a wider spectrum of diseases with severe inflammation of the gut, in addition to steroid-refractory aGVHD.”

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) promote healing of inflamed gut tissue by downregulating gut mucosal effector T-cell activity and promoting regulatory T-cell formation.1 MSCs have been tested in clinical trials of Crohn’s disease using two different modalities: intravenous infusions of MSCs to treat the primary inflammation of Crohn’s disease and local injections of MSCs to treat fistulae complicating Crohn’s disease.

A third modality, endoscopic delivery of MSCs, has been successful in preclinical experimental models of colitis, reducing the excessive cytokine storm in the inflamed gut and resulting in tissue healing.2-3 The study at Cleveland Clinic will be the first in humans using local delivery of MSCs in the gut, and will enable Mesoblast to compare clinical outcomes using this delivery method with results from an ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled trial in patients with biologic-refractory Crohn’s disease where remestemcel-L was administered intravenously.

The study’s lead investigator Dr Amy L. Lightner, Associate Professor of Surgery in the Department of Colon and Rectal Surgery at Cleveland Clinic, stated: “We are aiming to establish a new treatment paradigm by administering remestemcel-L at one of two escalating doses, or placebo, directly to inflamed gut tissue in patients with medically refractory Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, both highly debilitating conditions with significant, unmet medical needs.”

