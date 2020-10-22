 

Friendable Completes ‘Go Live’ Streaming Feature of Fan Pass App, Allowing Direct Access from Smartphones or Mobile Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 12:00  |  60   |   |   

iOS and Android versions now live as new artist registrations continue to surge

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications, is pleased to announce today it has successfully completed beta testing of both the iOS and Android versions of its Fan Pass live streaming feature, allowing artists to engage with fans and perform live without having an elaborate setup or software to configure. The Company aims for the simplicity of an Instagram Live feature, with robust artist focus and community features.

“As we continue to nurture our artists and the Fan Pass community, we are pleased to have successfully completed our live streaming feature, which allows artists to broadcast directly from their smartphones or mobile devices. This is a milestone we expect will elevate our brand, while at the same time serving as a catalyst for all artists to start actively engaging fans via this new feature,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“While some artists have the ability to navigate production limitations or set up more elaborate equipment configurations in general, our platform can now seamlessly provide this ‘go live’ capability at any time, right from the phone, for any type of live entertainment or communication with fans. We believe this combination of live functionality and new revenue opportunities will enable the Company to exponentially scale its artists and fan community as we remain focused on doing the same thing for our shareholders – building long-term value,” Rositano concluded.  

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

