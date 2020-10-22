 

Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share compared to $2.6 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. Net income decreased by 1.5% and earnings per diluted share decreased by 3.4% for the quarter compared to the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income increased by 4.7% to $7.6 million from $7.3 million in the comparable period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, earnings per diluted share rose to $2.70 from $2.59, an increase of 4.3% from the comparable period in 2019.

Pre-tax, pre-prevision net income increased 8% from the same quarter in 2019 or 13% when excluding securities gains of $149,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb remarked, “Truxton has adjusted well to the effects of the pandemic on our clients and employees. We’re meeting with clients and generating new business effectively under significant operating constraints. Though uncertainty regarding the length and severity of the pandemic remains, our asset quality metrics are holding up. While the overwhelming majority of the loans we modified to provide pandemic relief are again paying in accordance with their terms, we have added meaningfully to our allowance for loan and lease losses and supplemented our long-term capital with the issuance of subordinated debt.”

Key Highlights

  • Wealth Management service rose 5% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. Wealth management services constituted 96% of non-interest income in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Loans rose by 22% to $414 million compared to September 30, 2019 and were down 1% compared to June 30, 2020.
  • We ended the third quarter with $46.7 million in loans made pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provisions of the CARES Act, assisting our small business clients to cover payrolls and other essential costs during this pandemic period.
  • Total deposits grew 25% since September 30, 2019, inclusive of deposits added as a result of funding PPP loans and new business growth. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are significantly less than many of our peers.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 2.84%. That represents a decrease of 29 basis points from the 3.13% experienced in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decline of 42 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Cost of funds decreased to 0.35% in the third quarter of 2020 from 0.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 0.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the PPP loans, which carry a 1% interest rate.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $2.0 million in non-performing assets at September 30, 2020, up from $0 in the same quarter a year ago. A single residential mortgage comprises over 95% of our non-performing loans.
  • Provision for loan losses was $262,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase from no provision in the same quarter in 2019 and down from $418,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Allowance for loan losses was $4.3 million, $4.0 million, and $3.4 million as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. For the three periods, the bank’s allowance was 1.03%, 0.95%, and 1.01%, of gross loans outstanding at period end, respectively. There is no allowance associated with the $46.7 million of PPP loans outstanding at September 30, 2020.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.43% at September 30, 2020, 9.82% at June 30, 2020, and 11.31% at September 30, 2019. The reduction in Tier 1 leverage ratio for the quarter was principally the result of the significant asset growth experienced in the quarter. Book value per common share was $25.27, $24.41, and $23.28 for September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. During the 12 months ended September 30, 2020, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.09 per common share.
  • As previously announced, Truxton Corporation issued $15 million in aggregate principal amount of 10-year subordinated debt to certain accredited institutional investors on September 28, 2020. The notes are callable after 5 years, with an initial fixed coupon of 4.50% for the first five years.
  • With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Truxton began providing borrower interest and/or principal payment deferrals for up to 180 days in an amount eventually impacting $63.6 million in loans, or 17% of non-PPP total loan balances. As of October 21, 2020, those loans still receiving borrower payment deferrals totaled $17.8 million or 4.8% of non-PPP loans. Each currently deferred loan is still governed by the terms of its initial deferral.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations 
Andrew May 
615-515-1707 
andrew.may@truxtontrust.com 		Media Relations
Tamara Schoeplein
615-515-1714
tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com



Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30,
2020* 		June 30,
2020* 		September 30,
2019*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 12,772   $ 10,581   $ 8,788  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   90,836     70,022     32,883  
Federal funds sold   2,223     8,559     1,569  
Cash and cash equivalents   105,831     89,162     43,240  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   2,938     4,683     5,651  
Securities available for sale   156,558     137,372     116,549  
       
Gross loans   367,689     373,263     339,182  
Allowance for loan losses   (4,257 )   (4,003 )   (3,411 )
Paycheck Protection Program Loans   46,684     46,639     -  
Net loans   410,116     415,899     335,771  
       
Mortgage loans held for sale, net   -     -     300  
Bank owned life insurance   10,132     10,079     9,918  
Restricted equity securities   3,206     2,695     2,593  
Premises and equipment, net   538     454     312  
Accrued interest receivable   2,850     2,447     1,704  
Deferred tax asset, net   106     -     348  
Other assets   7,044     7,808     4,625  
       
Total assets $ 699,319   $ 670,599   $ 521,011  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 150,083   $ 158,062   $ 125,985  
Interest bearing   388,959     354,346     304,966  
Total deposits   539,042     512,408     430,951  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   17,867     33,036     18,647  
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances   46,639     46,639    
Federal funds purchased   -     -     -  
Subordinated debt   14,574     -     -  
Other liabilities   9,527     9,303     7,075  
Total liabilities   627,649     601,386     456,673  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Additional paid-in capital   30,832     30,591     29,366  
Retained earnings   38,696     36,971     34,483  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   2,142     1,651     489  
       
Total shareholders' equity   71,670     69,213     64,338  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 699,319   $ 670,599   $ 521,011  
       
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.



Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year To Date
  September 30,
2020* 		  June 30,
2020* 		  September 30,
2019* 		  September 30,
2020* 		  September 30,
2019*
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management services $ 2,832   $ 2,793   $ 2,694   $ 8,367   $ 8,150
Service charges on deposit accounts   59     60     78     197     222
Securities gains (losses), net   0     0     149     0     221
Bank owned life insurance income   53     53     55     159     163
Other   13     34     40     197     124
Total non-interest income   2,957     2,940     3,016     8,920     8,880
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 4,126   $ 4,282   $ 4,007   $ 12,585   $ 12,021
Taxable securities   471     486     506     1,492     1,476
Tax-exempt securities   299     245     208     740     692
Interest bearing deposits   90     54     302     253     619
Federal funds sold   2     2     14     18     26
 Other interest income   13     34     25     59     108
Total interest income   5,001     5,103     5,062     15,147     14,942
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   389     371     1,013     1,490     3,136
Short-term borrowings   -     -     -     -     16
Long-term borrowings   134     129     90     353     323
Total interest expense   523     500     1,103     1,843     3,475
                   
Net interest income   4,478     4,603     3,959     13,304     11,467
                   
Provision for loan losses   262     418     0     865     55
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,216     4,185     3,959     12,439     11,412
                   
Total Revenue, net   7,173     7,125     6,975     21,359     20,292
                   
Non interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   2,781     2,797     2,661     8,507     8,028
Occupancy   228     222     200     649     605
Furniture and equipment   46     30     27     107     82
Data processing   296     290     290     849     869
Wealth management processing fees   102     130     114     357     336
Advertising and public relations   30     25     20     97     77
Professional services   190     156     125     514     385
FDIC insurance assessments   45     38     35     98     105
Other   237     215     279     720     684
Total non interest expense   3,955     3,903     3,751     11,898     11,171
                   
Income before income taxes   3,218     3,222     3,224     9,461     9,121
                   
Income tax expense   693     608     661     1,852     1,853
                   
Net income $ 2,525   $ 2,614   $ 2,563   $ 7,609   $ 7,268
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $0.89   $0.93   $0.93   $2.73   $2.65
Diluted $0.88   $0.92   $0.91   $2.70   $2.59
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.    



Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
at or for the Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30,
2020* 		June 30,
2020* 		September 30,
2019*
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share      
Basic $0.89 $0.93 $0.93
Diluted $0.88 $0.92 $0.91
Book value per common share $25.27 $24.41 $23.28
Tangible book value per common share $25.27 $24.41 $23.28
Basic weighted average common shares 2,758,375 2,740,504 2,690,981
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,789,562 2,768,173 2,746,171
Common shares outstanding at period end, including participating shares 2,836,451 2,834,951 2,763,407
       
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 10.25% 10.32% 12.35%
Average loans $413,716 $419,360 $333,950
Average earning assets (1) $642,326 $599,279 $490,536
Average total assets $677,985 $629,800 $516,252
Average stockholders' equity $71,183 $67,204 $63,455
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans $2,044 $2,059 0
90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 0
Total nonperforming loans $2,044 $2,059 0
Total nonperforming assets $2,044 $2,059 0
Net charge offs (recoveries) 0 8 0
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.29% 0.31% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29% 0.31% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.49% 0.49% 0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.03% 0.95% 1.01%
Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage 9.43% 9.82% 11.31%
Common equity tier 1 14.60% 13.61% 14.93%
Total risk-based capital 15.58% 14.49% 15.81%
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio 53.01% 54.22% 57.97%
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.48% 1.67% 1.97%
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 14.12% 15.64% 16.02%
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 14.12% 15.64% 16.02%
Net interest margin 2.84% 3.13% 3.26%
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
       
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.



Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
for the Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                                 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                                 
                                 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2020* 		  June 30,
2020* 		  September 30,
2019*
                                 
   Average Balances   Rates/ Yields (%)   Interest Income/ Expense      Average Balances    Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense    Average Balances    Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense 
                                 
Earning assets                                
   Loans $413,716   3.74   $3,891     $419,360   3.92 $4,092   $333,950   4.76 $4,007
   Loan fees $0   0.23   $240     $0   0.19 $194   $0   0.02 $15
      Loans with fees $413,716   3.97   $4,131     $419,360   4.11 $4,286   $333,950   4.78 $4,022
   Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00   $0     $87   5.20 $1   $70   5.30 $1
   Federal funds sold $4,340   0.17   $2     $5,372   0.12 $2   $2,423   2.26 $14
   Deposits with banks $83,360   0.43   $90     $49,551   0.44 $54   $48,513   2.47 $302
   Investment securities - taxable $96,081   1.96   $471     $90,256   2.15 $486   $76,620   2.64 $506
   Investment securities - tax-exempt $44,829   3.61   $299     $34,403   3.86 $245   $28,961   3.88 $208
      Total earning assets $642,326   3.16   $4,993     $599,030   3.46 $5,074   $490,537   4.15 $5,053
Non interest earning assets                      
   Allowance for loan losses (4,122 )       (3,702 )       (3,411 )    
   Cash and due from banks $11,256         $9,025         $7,799      
   Premises and equipment $484         $400         $1,727      
   Accrued interest receivable $2,502         $1,989         $1,569      
   Other real estate $0         $0         $0      
   Other assets $20,485         $20,726         $16,152      
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 5,053         2,332         1,879      
      Total assets $677,984         $629,800         $516,252      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
   Interest bearing demand $31,416   (0.03 ) ($3 )   $33,084   0.22 $18   $27,779   0.71 $50
   Savings and money market $454,105   0.31   $351     $408,757   0.30 $300   $348,146   1.04 $916
   Time deposits - retail $9,796   1.20   $30     $10,977   1.24 $34   $11,930   1.54 $46
   Time deposits - wholesale $15,285   0.27   $11     $2,087   3.72 $19   $10,585   0.05 $1
      Total interest bearing deposits $510,603   0.30   $389     $454,905   0.33 $371   $398,440   1.01 $1,013
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances $25,435   1.43   $93     $35,720   1.13 $102   $18,711   1.89 $90
   Other borrowings $48,454   0.33   $41     $32,931   0.33 $27   $1,463   0.03 $0
      Total borrowed funds $73,889   0.71   $134     $68,651   0.74 $129   $20,174   1.75 $90
      Total interest bearing liabilities $584,492   0.35   $523     $523,556   0.38 $500   $418,614   1.04 $1,103
Net interest rate spread   2.81   $4,470       3.08 $4,574     3.11 $3,950
   Non-interest bearing deposits $14,564         $31,315         $29,269      
   Other liabilities $7,745         $7,725         $4,816      
   Stockholder's equity $71,183         $67,204         $63,455      
      Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $677,984         $629,800         $516,154      
Cost of funds   0.35         0.36       0.98  
Net interest margin   2.84         3.13       3.26  
                       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.            
                       
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.



Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
for the Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                             
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
 
 
  Nine Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2020 		    September 30,
2019*
                             
  Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense     Average Balances Rates/ Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense
                 
Earning assets                
   Loans $400,413   4.05 $12,142     $335,318   4.78 $11,994
   Loan fees $0   0.16 $467     $0   0.02 $62
      Loans with fees $400,413   4.21 $12,609     $335,318   4.81 $12,056
   Mortgage loans held for sale $69   4.07 $2     $69   3.27 $2
   Federal funds sold $4,285   0.54 $18     $1,445   2.38 $26
   Deposits with banks $52,832   0.64 $253     $32,579   2.54 $619
   Investment securities - taxable $91,351   2.18 $1,492     $75,518   2.61 $1,476
   Investment securities - tax-exempt $35,425   3.77 $740     $32,198   3.87 $692
      Total earning assets $584,375   3.51 $15,114     $477,127   4.23 $14,871
Non interest earning assets                
   Allowance for loan losses   (3,747 )           (3,387 )    
   Cash and due from banks $9,558           $6,962      
   Premises and equipment $397           $1,508      
   Accrued interest receivable $2,049           $1,596      
   Other real estate $0           $0      
   Other assets $19,824           $16,033      
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   3,145             254      
      Total assets $615,601           $500,093      
Interest bearing liabilities                
   Interest bearing demand $32,453   0.29 $72     $26,758   0.79 $158
   Savings and money market $410,521   0.41 $1,256     $339,720   1.12 $2,847
   Time deposits - retail $10,421   1.30 $101     $11,590   1.35 $117
   Time deposits - wholesale $7,648   1.07 $61     $6,603   0.03 $14
      Total interest bearing deposits $461,043   0.43 $1,490     $384,671   1.09 $3,136
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances $27,361   1.37 $285     $21,789   1.95 $323
   Other borrowings $27,690   0.33 $69     $1,952   1.10 $16
      Total borrowed funds $55,051   0.84 $354     $23,741   1.88 $339
      Total interest bearing liabilities $516,094   0.48 $1,844     $408,412   1.14 $3,475
Net interest rate spread   3.04 $13,270       3.10 $11,396
   Non-interest bearing deposits $24,414           $27,393      
   Other liabilities $7,139           $3,709      
   Stockholder's equity $67,952           $60,545      
      Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $615,599           $500,059      
Cost of funds   0.45         1.06  
Net interest margin   3.09         3.26  
                 
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.    
                 
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

