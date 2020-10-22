Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share compared to $2.6 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2019. Net income decreased by 1.5% and earnings per diluted share decreased by 3.4% for the quarter compared to the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income increased by 4.7% to $7.6 million from $7.3 million in the comparable period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, earnings per diluted share rose to $2.70 from $2.59, an increase of 4.3% from the comparable period in 2019.

Pre-tax, pre-prevision net income increased 8% from the same quarter in 2019 or 13% when excluding securities gains of $149,000 in the third quarter of 2019.