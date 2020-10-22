 

DraftKings and Peermont Launch PalaceBet in South Africa

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and Peermont Hotels, Gaming and Resorts, a leading South African gaming and hospitality group, today announced the successful recent launch of PalaceBet (PalaceBet.co.za), a mobile and online sportsbook powered by DraftKings’ cutting-edge B2B sports betting technology.

“This collaboration brings together two organizations committed to providing South Africa’s sports fans with the most dynamic and innovative sports betting experience,” said Shay Berka, DraftKings’ Chief International Officer. “We are delighted that DraftKings’ B2B technology is powering Peermont’s entry into sports betting, through which they can provide their customers with extensive markets, live betting opportunities, competitive pricing and localised payment options.”

Peermont will utilize DraftKings’ full sportsbook and platform solution to provide a best-in-class sports betting experience for South African sports fans, who will have access to a range of innovative product features including Your Bet and Pulse Betting. Data integrations with Betgenius and IMG will ensure that Peermont’s customers have access to a wide range of local and international sports including basketball, cricket, football, tennis, and rugby with live betting opportunities as well as Lucky Numbers.

“Peermont has always been at the forefront of the latest trends and technology, therefore it made sense to partner with DraftKings as a leader in sports betting software,” said Nigel Atherton, Peermont’s CEO. “Together we’ll be able to offer a product that lives up to our high standards, and that provides a superior betting experience.”

The collaboration with DraftKings will enable Peermont to leverage its significant expertise in the land-based casino environment to bring a world class level of service to the online sports betting market and provide a unique betting experience to its players.

“It was a no-brainer to partner with DraftKings,” says Iain Gutteridge, PalaceBet’s General Manager. “The way we’re looking to grow and to compete on an international scale, we knew that DraftKings could offer the software solution so that we could not only offer variety, but quality to our clients.”

About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

