AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results

AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) reported third-quarter results that showed solid subscriber growth in the company’s market focus areas of wireless and fiber broadband while continuing to reflect strong cash flows, financial strength and business resiliency. The company also updated guidance and now expects 2020 free cash flow of $26 billion or higher, with a dividend payout ratio in the high 50s%. 2

Communications

Mobility: More than 5 million total domestic wireless net adds More than 1 million postpaid net adds, including 645,000 postpaid phones

(phones include 151,000 Keep Americans Connected Pledge (KACP) paying accounts) 245,000 prepaid net adds, including 131,000 prepaid phone net adds Postpaid phone churn of 0.69%, significant improvement year over year

(0.77% when excluding KACP paying accounts) Service revenues down 0.3% due to decline in international roaming; equipment revenues up year over year Fastest nationwide 5G network and, for the 7 th consecutive quarter in a row, the fastest network in the nation 3



Entertainment Group: A record high 357,000 AT&T Fiber net adds and 158,000 total broadband net adds (includes 28,000 and 104,000 KACP paying accounts, respectively). Solid IP broadband and video ARPU gains AT&T TV gains helped offset premium TV loss 590,000 net loss, the result of lower churn and higher quality base

(includes 116,000 KACP paying accounts)



WarnerMedia

Total domestic HBO and HBO Max subscribers 4 top 38 million and 57 million 5 worldwide, respectively 38 million exceeds previously announced year-end target of 36 million

top 38 million and 57 million worldwide, respectively HBO Max activations more than doubled from second-quarter levels

HBO Max advertising-supported service on track to launch in 2021

Industry-leading 38 Primetime and 15 News and Documentary Emmy Awards

Results impacted by the COVID-19 disruption and return of sports programming in the quarter

“We delivered a solid quarter with good subscriber momentum in our market focus areas of connectivity and software-based entertainment,” said John Stankey, AT&T chief executive officer. “Wireless postpaid growth was the strongest that it’s been in years with one million net additions, including 645,000 phones. We added more than 350,000 fiber broadband customers and are on track to grow our fiber base by more than 25% this year. And we continue to grow and scale HBO Max, with total domestic HBO and HBO Max subscribers topping 38 million — well ahead of our expectations for the full year. Our strong cash flow in the quarter positions us to continue investing in our growth areas and pay down debt. We now expect 2020 free cash flow of $26 billion or higher with a full-year dividend payout ratio in the high 50s%.”

Consolidated Financial Results

AT&T’s consolidated revenues for the third quarter totaled $42.3 billion versus $44.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted revenues across all businesses, particularly WarnerMedia and also domestic wireless service revenues, primarily from lower international roaming. For the quarter, revenue declines included domestic video, Warner Bros. television and theatrical products, legacy wireline services and Latin America due to foreign exchange pressure. These declines were partly offset by higher wireless equipment revenues and higher advertising revenues associated with timing shift of sports from the first half of 2020.

Operating expenses were $36.2 billion versus $36.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. Expenses decreased from lower Entertainment Group costs, lower Warner Bros. film and television production costs associated with lower revenues, and foreign exchange impacts on Latin America expenses. These decreases were partly offset by higher Turner programming costs due to the shift of sports from the first half of the year, higher HBO Max investments, incremental COVID-19 costs and higher subscriber acquisition and fulfillment costs.

Operating income was $6.1 billion versus $7.9 billion in the year-ago quarter, due to the impact of lower revenues and operating expenses and incremental COVID-19 costs. Operating income margin was 14.5% versus 17.7% in the year-ago quarter. When adjusted for amortization and other items, operating income was $8.2 billion versus $9.9 billion in the year-ago quarter, and operating income margin was 19.4% versus 22.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Third-quarter net income attributable to common stock was $2.8 billion, or $0.39 per diluted common share, versus $3.7 billion, or $0.50 per diluted common share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $0.37, which includes merger-amortization costs, debt redemption premiums and other items, earnings per diluted common share was $0.76 compared to an adjusted $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The company did not adjust for ($0.21) of impacts from COVID-19, including ($0.02) of incremental costs and ($0.19) of estimated revenues.

Cash from operating activities was $12.1 billion, and capital expenditures were $3.9 billion. Gross capital investment – which consists of capital expenditures plus cash payments of more than $600 million for vendor payments – totaled $4.5 billion. Free cash flow – cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures – was $8.3 billion for the quarter. Net debt declined by $2.9 billion sequentially in the quarter, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA at the end of the third quarter was 2.66x.6

Guidance

The company expects 2020 free cash flow of $26 billion or higher with a full-year dividend payout ratio in the high 50s%.2 The company also continues to expect gross capital investment in the $20 billion range in 2020.1

1Gross capital investment includes capital expenditures and cash payments for vendor financing and excludes expected FirstNet reimbursements; in 2020, vendor financing is expected to be about in the $3 billion range and FirstNet reimbursements are expected to be about $1 billion.

2Free cash flow dividend payout ratio is total dividends paid divided by free cash flow. Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures. Due to high variability and difficulty in predicting items that impact cash from operating activities and capital expenditures, the company is not able to provide a reconciliation between projected free cash flow and the most comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable effort.

3Fastest Nationwide 5G network based on AT&T analysis of Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data median 5G download speeds for Q3 2020 comparing only networks offering “nationwide” 5G coverage. 5G Coverage analysis based on carrier’s public statements. Fastest network based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data of average download speeds for Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 2019, and median download speeds for Q1, Q2 and Q3 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

4Domestic HBO and HBO Max subscribers do not include customers that are part of a free trial.

5Worldwide HBO/HBO Max subscribers consist of domestic and international HBO subscribers and domestic HBO Max subscribers and excludes Cinemax subscribers.

6Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures that are frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies to provide relevant and useful information. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters of Adjusted EBITDA.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company’s website at https://investors.att.com.

Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

We believe the following measures are relevant and useful information to investors as they are part of AT&T's internal management reporting and planning processes and are important metrics that management uses to evaluate the operating performance of AT&T and its segments. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing performance with that of many of our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow after dividends is defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures and dividends on common and preferred shares. Free cash flow dividend payout ratio is defined as the percentage of dividends paid on common and preferred shares to free cash flow. We believe these metrics provide useful information to our investors because management views free cash flow as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by routine business operations, including capital expenditures, and makes decisions based on it. Management also views free cash flow as a measure of cash available to pay debt and return cash to shareowners.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio Dollars in millions Third Quarter Nine-Month Period 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,123 $ 11,389 $ 33,048 $ 36,725 Less: Capital expenditures (3,851 ) (5,189 ) (13,283 ) (15,843 ) Free Cash Flow 8,272 6,200 19,765 20,882 Less: Dividends paid (3,741 ) (3,726 ) (11,215 ) (11,162 ) Free Cash Flow after Dividends $ 4,531 $ 2,474 $ 8,550 $ 9,720 Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio 45.2 % 60.1 % 56.7 % 53.5 %

Cash Paid for Capital Investment

In connection with capital improvements, we negotiate with some of our vendors to obtain favorable payment terms of 120 days or more, referred to as vendor financing, which are excluded from capital expenditures and reported in accordance with GAAP as financing activities. We present an additional view of cash paid for capital investment to provide investors with a comprehensive view of cash used to invest in our networks, product developments and support systems.

Cash Paid for Capital Investment Dollars in millions Third Quarter Nine-Month Period 2020 2019 2020 2019 Capital Expenditures $ (3,851 ) $ (5,189 ) $ (13,283 ) $ (15,843 ) Cash paid for vendor financing (611 ) (765 ) (1,965 ) (2,601 ) Cash paid for Capital Investment $ (4,462 ) $ (5,954 ) $ (15,248 ) $ (18,444 ) FirstNet reimbursement (64 ) — (143 ) (103 ) Gross Capital Investment $ (4,526 ) $ (5,954 ) $ (15,391 ) $ (18,547 )

EBITDA

Our calculation of EBITDA, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. For AT&T, EBITDA excludes other income (expense) – net, and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, as these do not reflect the operating results of our subscriber base or operations that are not under our control. Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates represents the proportionate share of the net income (loss) of affiliates in which we exercise significant influence, but do not control. Because we do not control these entities, management excludes these results when evaluating the performance of our primary operations. EBITDA also excludes interest expense and the provision for income taxes. Excluding these items eliminates the expenses associated with our capital and tax structures. Finally, EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization in order to eliminate the impact of capital investments. EBITDA does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect available funds for distributions, reinvestment or other discretionary uses. EBITDA is not presented as an alternative measure of operating results or cash flows from operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA service margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by service revenues.

When discussing our segment, business unit and supplemental results, EBITDA excludes equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, and depreciation and amortization from operating contribution.

These measures are used by management as a gauge of our success in acquiring, retaining and servicing subscribers because we believe these measures reflect AT&T's ability to generate and grow subscriber revenues while providing a high level of customer service in a cost-effective manner. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing operating performance with that of many of its competitors. The financial and operating metrics which affect EBITDA include the key revenue and expense drivers for which management is responsible and upon which we evaluate performance.

We believe EBITDA Service Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of service revenues) to be a more relevant measure than EBITDA Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue) for our Mobility business unit operating margin. We also use wireless service revenues to calculate margin to facilitate comparison, both internally and externally with our wireless competitors, as they calculate their margins using wireless service revenues as well.

There are material limitations to using these non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin, as we have defined them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, these performance measures do not take into account certain significant items, including depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax expense and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates. For market comparability, management analyzes performance measures that are similar in nature to EBITDA as we present it, and considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Third Quarter Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 3,168 $ 3,949 $ 9,694 $ 12,271 Additions: Income Tax Expense 766 937 3,003 3,059 Interest Expense 1,972 2,083 6,031 6,373 Equity in Net (Income) Loss of Affiliates (5 ) (3 ) 11 (36 ) Other (Income) Expense - Net 231 935 (1,589 ) 967 Depreciation and amortization 7,030 6,949 21,537 21,256 EBITDA 13,162 14,850 38,687 43,890 Total Operating Revenues 42,340 44,588 126,069 134,372 Service Revenues 37,782 40,317 113,716 122,024 EBITDA Margin 31.1 % 33.3 % 30.7 % 32.7 % EBITDA Service Margin 34.8 % 36.8 % 34.0 % 36.0 %

Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Third Quarter Nine-Month Period 2020 2019 2020 2019 Communications Segment Operating Contribution $ 7,648 $ 8,036 $ 23,963 $ 24,718 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 4,627 4,598 13,901 13,740 EBITDA 12,275 12,634 37,864 38,458 Total Operating Revenues 34,287 35,401 102,128 105,837 Operating Income Margin 22.3 % 22.7 % 23.5 % 23.4 % EBITDA Margin 35.8 % 35.7 % 37.1 % 36.3 % Mobility Operating Contribution $ 5,691 $ 5,742 $ 17,284 $ 16,818 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 2,021 2,011 6,078 6,027 EBITDA 7,712 7,753 23,362 22,845 Total Operating Revenues 17,894 17,701 52,445 52,356 Service Revenues 13,883 13,930 41,520 41,383 Operating Income Margin 31.8 % 32.4 % 33.0 % 32.1 % EBITDA Margin 43.1 % 43.8 % 44.5 % 43.6 % EBITDA Service Margin 55.5 % 55.7 % 56.3 % 55.2 % Entertainment Group Operating Contribution $ 779 $ 1,084 $ 3,144 $ 4,076 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 1,277 1,316 3,875 3,978 EBITDA 2,056 2,400 7,019 8,054 Total Operating Revenues 10,053 11,197 30,637 33,893 Operating Income Margin 7.7 % 9.7 % 10.3 % 12.0 % EBITDA Margin 20.5 % 21.4 % 22.9 % 23.8 % Business Wireline Operating Contribution $ 1,178 $ 1,210 $ 3,535 $ 3,824 Additions: Depreciation and amortization 1,329 1,271 3,948 3,735 EBITDA 2,507 2,481 7,483 7,559 Total Operating Revenues 6,340 6,503 19,046 19,588 Operating Income Margin 18.6 % 18.6 % 18.6 % 19.5 % EBITDA Margin 39.5 % 38.2 % 39.3 % 38.6 %

Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Third Quarter Nine-Month Period 2020 2019 2020 2019 WarnerMedia Segment Operating Contribution $ 1,770 $ 2,871 $ 5,700 $ 7,784 Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates (11 ) (15 ) (30 ) (137 ) Depreciation and amortization 171 165 501 425 EBITDA 1,930 3,021 6,171 8,072 Total Operating Revenues 7,514 8,350 22,176 25,990 Operating Income Margin 23.4 % 34.2 % 25.6 % 29.4 % EBITDA Margin 25.7 % 36.2 % 27.8 % 31.1 %

Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Third Quarter Nine-Month Period 2020 2019 2020 2019 Latin America Segment Operating Contribution (177 ) $ (166 ) $ (562 ) $ (548 ) Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates (14 ) (13 ) (26 ) (25 ) Depreciation and amortization 250 284 773 868 EBITDA 59 105 185 295 Total Operating Revenues 1,396 1,730 4,218 5,205 Operating Income Margin -13.7 % -10.3 % -13.9 % -11.0 % EBITDA Margin 4.2 % 6.1 % 4.4 % 5.7 % Vrio Operating Contribution $ (34 ) $ 13 $ (101 ) $ 43 Additions: Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates (14 ) (13 ) (26 ) (25 ) Depreciation and amortization 126 162 400 496 EBITDA 78 162 273 514 Total Operating Revenues 753 1,013 2,392 3,112 Operating Income Margin -6.4 % — % -5.3 % 0.6 % EBITDA Margin 10.4 % 16.0 % 11.4 % 16.5 % Mexico Operating Contribution $ (143 ) $ (179 ) $ (461 ) $ (591 ) Additions: Equity in Net (Income) Loss of Affiliates — — — — Depreciation and amortization 124 122 373 372 EBITDA (19 ) (57 ) (88 ) (219 ) Total Operating Revenues 643 717 1,826 2,093 Operating Income Margin -22.2 % -25.0 % -25.2 % -28.2 % EBITDA Margin -3.0 % -7.9 % -4.8 % -10.5 %

Adjusting Items

Adjusting items include revenues and costs we consider non-operational in nature, such as items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions. We also adjust for net actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension and postemployment benefit plans due to the often-significant impact on our results (we immediately recognize this gain or loss in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains and losses). Consequently, our adjusted results reflect an expected return on plan assets rather than the actual return on plan assets, as included in the GAAP measure of income.

The tax impact of adjusting items is calculated using the effective tax rate during the quarter except for adjustments that, given their magnitude, can drive a change in the effective tax rate, in these cases we use the actual tax expense or combined marginal rate of approximately 25%.

Adjusting Items Dollars in millions Third Quarter Nine-Month Period 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues Time Warner merger adjustment $ — $ — $ — $ 72 Adjustments to Operating Revenues — — — 72 Operating Expenses Merger costs 38 190 431 579 Employee separation costs and benefit-related (gain) loss1 40 39 924 381 Impairments 73 — 2,515 — Gain on spectrum transaction — — (900 ) — Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses 151 229 2,970 960 Amortization of intangible assets 1,921 1,771 6,122 5,719 Adjustments to Operating Expenses 2,072 2,000 9,092 6,679 Other Gain on sale of investments - net — — — (638 ) Debt redemption, impairments and other adjustments 1,263 11 1,670 362 Actuarial (gain) loss 63 1,917 63 4,048 Employee benefit-related (gain) loss1 (64 ) — (22 ) — Adjustments to Income Before Income Taxes 3,334 3,928 10,803 10,523 Tax impact of adjustments 648 755 1,791 2,183 Tax-related items — — — 141 Impairment attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 105 — Adjustments to Net Income $ 2,686 $ 3,173 $ 8,907 $ 8,199 1 Total holding gains on benefit-related investments were approximately $125 million in the third quarter and for the first nine months of 2020.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures calculated by excluding from operating revenues, operating expenses and income tax expense certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairment, severance and other material gains and losses. Management believes that these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends.

Adjusted Operating Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. AT&T's calculation of Adjusted items, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin,

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions Third Quarter Nine-Month Period 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Income $ 6,132 $ 7,901 $ 17,150 $ 22,634 Adjustments to Operating Revenues — — — 72 Adjustments to Operating Expenses 2,072 2,000 9,092 6,679 Adjusted Operating Income 8,204 9,901 26,242 29,385 EBITDA 13,162 14,850 38,687 43,890 Adjustments to Operating Revenues — — — 72 Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses 151 229 2,970 960 Adjusted EBITDA 13,313 15,079 41,657 44,922 Total Operating Revenues 42,340 44,588 126,069 134,372 Adjustments to Operating Revenues — — — 72 Total Adjusted Operating Revenue 42,340 44,588 126,069 134,444 Service Revenues 37,782 40,317 113,716 122,024 Adjustments to Service Revenues — — — 72 Adjusted Service Revenue 37,782 40,317 113,716 122,096 Operating Income Margin 14.5 % 17.7 % 13.6 % 16.8 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 19.4 % 22.2 % 20.8 % 21.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.4 % 33.8 % 33.0 % 33.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Service Margin 35.2 % 37.4 % 36.6 % 36.8 %

Adjusted Diluted EPS Third Quarter Nine-Month Period 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.39 $ 0.50 $ 1.19 $ 1.57 Amortization of intangible assets 0.22 0.19 0.68 0.62 Merger integration items — 0.02 0.05 0.08 Debt redemption costs, (gain) loss on sale of assets and other 0.13 0.02 0.15 (0.01 ) Actuarial (gain) loss 0.01 0.21 0.01 0.44 Impairments 0.01 — 0.35 — Tax-related items — — — (0.02 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.76 $ 0.94 $ 2.43 $ 2.68 Year-over-year growth - Adjusted -19.1 % -9.3 % Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding with Dilution (000,000) 7,173 7,356 7,186 7,350

Constant Currency

Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that management uses to evaluate the operating performance of certain international subsidiaries by excluding or otherwise adjusting for the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates between comparative periods. We believe constant currency enhances comparison and is useful to investors to evaluate the performance of our business without taking into account the impact of changes to the foreign exchange rates to which our business is subject. To compute our constant currency results, we multiply or divide, as appropriate, our current year U.S. dollar results by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then multiply or divide, as appropriate, those amounts by the prior year average foreign exchange rates. In calculating amounts on a constant currency basis, for our Vrio business unit (sale of this business unit closed in second quarter 2020), we exclude our Venezuela subsidiary in light of the hyperinflationary conditions in Venezuela, which we do not believe are representative of the macroeconomics of the rest of the region in which we operate.

Constant Currency Dollars in millions Third Quarter 2020 2019 AT&T Inc. Total Operating Revenues $ 42,340 $ 44,588 Exclude Venezuela — (6 ) Impact of foreign exchange translation 337 — Operating Revenues on Constant Currency Basis 42,677 44,582 Year-over-year growth -4.3 % Adjusted EBITDA 13,313 15,079 Exclude Venezuela — 8 Impact of foreign exchange translation 80 — Adjusted EBITDA on Constant Currency Basis 13,393 15,087 Year-over-year growth -11.2 % WarnerMedia Segment Total Operating Revenues $ 7,514 $ 8,350 Impact of foreign exchange translation 25 — WarnerMedia Operating Revenues on Constant Currency Basis 7,539 8,350 Year-over-year growth -9.7 % EBITDA 1,930 3,021 Impact of foreign exchange translation 21 — WarnerMedia EBITDA on Constant Currency Basis 1,951 3,021 Year-over-year growth -35.4 % Latin America Segment Total Operating Revenues $ 1,396 $ 1,730 Exclude Venezuela — (6 ) Impact of foreign exchange translation 312 — Latin America Operating Revenues on Constant Currency Basis 1,708 1,724 Year-over-year growth -0.9 % EBITDA 59 105 Exclude Venezuela — 8 Impact of foreign exchange translation 59 — Latin America EBITDA on Constant Currency Basis 118 113 Year-over-year growth 4.4 %

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Net Debt to EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies and management believes these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit and time deposits that are greater than 90 days, from the sum of debt maturing within one year and long-term debt.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Dollars in millions Three Months Ended Dec. 31, March 31, June 30, Sept. 30, Four

Quarters 2019 1 2020 1 2020 1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 14,365 $ 14,232 $ 14,112 $ 13,313 $ 56,022 End-of-period current debt 5,898 End-of-period long-term debt 152,980 Total End-of-Period Debt 158,878 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents 9,758 Net Debt Balance 149,120 Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.662 1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed January 29, 2020, April 22, 2020, and July 23, 2020. 2 Includes the purchase accounting reclassification of released content amortization of $102 million, $69 million, $75 million and $45 million in the four quarters presented, respectively.

Supplemental Operational Measures

We provide a supplemental discussion of our business solutions operations that is calculated by combining our Mobility and Business Wireline operating units, and then adjusting to remove non-business operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of our supplemental Business Solutions results.

Supplemental Operational Measure Third Quarter September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Mobility Business

Wireline Adjustments1 Business

Solutions Mobility Business

Wireline Adjustments1 Business

Solutions Operating Revenues Wireless service $ 13,883 $ — $ (11,932 ) $ 1,951 $ 13,930 $ — $ (12,042 ) $ 1,888 Strategic and managed services — 3,967 — 3,967 — 3,900 — 3,900 Legacy voice and data services — 2,031 — 2,031 — 2,252 — 2,252 Other services and equipment — 342 — 342 — 351 — 351 Wireless equipment 4,011 — (3,349 ) 662 3,771 — (3,079 ) 692 Total Operating Revenues 17,894 6,340 (15,281 ) 8,953 17,701 6,503 (15,121 ) 9,083 Operating Expenses Operations and support 10,182 3,833 (8,507 ) 5,508 9,948 4,022 (8,325 ) 5,645 EBITDA 7,712 2,507 (6,774 ) 3,445 7,753 2,481 (6,796 ) 3,438 Depreciation and amortization 2,021 1,329 (1,700 ) 1,650 2,011 1,271 (1,709 ) 1,573 Total Operating Expenses 12,203 5,162 (10,207 ) 7,158 11,959 5,293 (10,034 ) 7,218 Operating Income 5,691 1,178 (5,074 ) 1,795 5,742 1,210 (5,087 ) 1,865 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates — — — — — — — — Operating Contribution $ 5,691 $ 1,178 $ (5,074 ) $ 1,795 $ 5,742 $ 1,210 $ (5,087 ) $ 1,865 1 Non-business wireless reported in the Communication segment under the Mobility business unit.

Supplemental Operational Measure Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Mobility Business

Wireline Adjustments1 Business

Solutions Mobility Business

Wireline Adjustments1 Business

Solutions Operating Revenues Wireless service $ 41,520 $ — $ (35,736 ) $ 5,784 $ 41,383 $ — $ (35,837 ) $ 5,546 Strategic and managed services — 11,789 — 11,789 — 11,513 — 11,513 Legacy voice and data services — 6,227 — 6,227 — 6,973 — 6,973 Other services and equipment — 1,030 — 1,030 — 1,102 — 1,102 Wireless equipment 10,925 — (8,968 ) 1,957 10,973 — (9,074 ) 1,899 Total Operating Revenues 52,445 19,046 (44,704 ) 26,787 52,356 19,588 (44,911 ) 27,033 Operating Expenses Operations and support 29,083 11,563 (24,004 ) 16,642 29,511 12,029 (24,769 ) 16,771 EBITDA 23,362 7,483 (20,700 ) 10,145 22,845 7,559 (20,142 ) 10,262 Depreciation and amortization 6,078 3,948 (5,114 ) 4,912 6,027 3,735 (5,119 ) 4,643 Total Operating Expenses 35,161 15,511 (29,118 ) 21,554 35,538 15,764 (29,888 ) 21,414 Operating Income 17,284 3,535 (15,586 ) 5,233 16,818 3,824 (15,023 ) 5,619 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates — — — — — — — — Operating Contribution $ 17,284 $ 3,535 $ (15,586 ) $ 5,233 $ 16,818 $ 3,824 $ (15,023 ) $ 5,619 1 Non-business wireless reported in the Communication segment under the Mobility business unit. Results have been recast to conform to the current period's classification.

