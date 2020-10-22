 

DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Business Announces Development Agreement with Global Medical Device Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 12:25  |  53   |   |   

Gresham Worldwide’s Subsidiary, Enertec Systems 2001, Ltd., Enters into Agreement to Develop Testing Facilities with Align Technology, Inc.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced that its global defense and technology business, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham Worldwide”), has entered into an agreement to develop medical testing facilities with Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), a global medical device company, through Gresham Worldwide’s wholly owned subsidiary, Enertec Systems 2001, Ltd. (“Enertec”).

Enertec, based in Israel, is a leading provider of high-quality, highly reliable bespoke technology solutions for mission-critical applications in the defense, aerospace and medical industries, including advanced multi-purpose electronic systems with customized computer-based automated test equipment.

In the first phase of the development project, Enertec will place a team of experienced engineers on-site with the customer to study the medical device company’s products and needs. In the second phase, Enertec will provide customized, advanced testing systems. Enertec has been in business for more than 30 years and Enertec’s CEO, Zvi Avni, has over 35 years of experience developing advanced testing systems.

Enertec’s CEO, Zvi Avni said, “We look forward to the development of advanced testing systems for our new customer, Align Technology, Inc., leveraging Enertec’s position as a leading provider of complex testing solutions for the defense, aerospace and medical industries, both at home and abroad. Israel is considered to be among the world leaders in the field of medical devices, and we expect to see continued growth in the sector.”

“Expanding its portfolio of business in the medical field adds to momentum at Enertec,” said Jonathan Read, Gresham Worldwide’s CEO. “This recent contract demonstrates that demand for Gresham’s technology offerings remains strong. The expansion of Enertec’s testing systems, among other products, reflects the confidence and the trust that this global medical device company has to work with Gresham on what we expect will be a long-life cycle platform program. We remain optimistic that Gresham can achieve its goals for significant growth in 2020 and 2021.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...