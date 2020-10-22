"We're ready for Decentralised Finance," claim traditional financial service institutions
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Confidence in DeFi rises but fears over security and
lack of regulation could derail progress, according to new study by BCG
Platinion and Crypto.com
Decentralised finance (DeFi) is now being taken seriously by traditional
finance. In a European-wide survey of financial institutions spanning across
insurance, banking and trading, 86% are implementing or assessing services built
on a DeFi framework.
Of those companies, 31% are reporting an enterprise-wide rollout or have
deployed use cases of DeFi. Additionally, 58% of companies are concerned they
will lose a competitive advantage by ignoring DeFi instruments.
From the companies implementing decentralised finance, 35% are collaborating
with an existing consortium, platform, application or service. 24% are
developing their own consortium or platform and 22% are going to collaborate
with competitors because the current ecosystem is not compatible with their
requirements.
The research, conducted by BCG Platinion (part of Boston Consulting Group) and
Crypto.com, analyses the uptake of decentralised services amongst traditional
financial institutions. From 400 companies across Europe, 71% with a turnover or
balance sheet above £10bn assessed or implemented DeFi, compared with 51% of
companies turning over less than £100m.
Of companies assessing or implementing the blockchain technology, 42% are
pivoting to a more decentralised approach to asset management. 38% of companies
are using it to facilitate faster, more secure, payment processing services,
rising to 61% for the biggest companies.
Conversely, 70% believe security concerns over fraud is a challenge preventing
company wide adoption of DeFi, and 15% of decision makers strongly believe that
whilst decentralised finance is a threat, their companies are against its
adoption.
The research also considered the impact DeFi will have on business and operating
models and 59% of companies say they will have to implement a new governance
structure. But 70% of companies say restructuring the business model or
decoupling decentralised finance will increase the speed and lower the cost for
financial transactions. 67% said it would open up new revenue streams and 61%
said they believe smart contracts are an important business driver for
considering or adopting DeFi as a way to execute financial services.
At the same time, a lack of regulation is a challenge for 61% of companies,
increasing for companies with a larger turnover or more assets under management.
That decentralised finance is over collateralized is also a concern for
investment bankers and asset managers, more so than other areas of finance. And
