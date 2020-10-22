"We're ready for Decentralised Finance," claim traditional financial service institutions

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Confidence in DeFi rises but fears over security and

lack of regulation could derail progress, according to new study by BCG

Platinion and Crypto.com



Decentralised finance (DeFi) is now being taken seriously by traditional

finance. In a European-wide survey of financial institutions spanning across

insurance, banking and trading, 86% are implementing or assessing services built

on a DeFi framework.





Of those companies, 31% are reporting an enterprise-wide rollout or havedeployed use cases of DeFi. Additionally, 58% of companies are concerned theywill lose a competitive advantage by ignoring DeFi instruments.From the companies implementing decentralised finance, 35% are collaboratingwith an existing consortium, platform, application or service. 24% aredeveloping their own consortium or platform and 22% are going to collaboratewith competitors because the current ecosystem is not compatible with theirrequirements.The research, conducted by BCG Platinion (part of Boston Consulting Group) andCrypto.com, analyses the uptake of decentralised services amongst traditionalfinancial institutions. From 400 companies across Europe, 71% with a turnover orbalance sheet above £10bn assessed or implemented DeFi, compared with 51% ofcompanies turning over less than £100m.Of companies assessing or implementing the blockchain technology, 42% arepivoting to a more decentralised approach to asset management. 38% of companiesare using it to facilitate faster, more secure, payment processing services,rising to 61% for the biggest companies.Conversely, 70% believe security concerns over fraud is a challenge preventingcompany wide adoption of DeFi, and 15% of decision makers strongly believe thatwhilst decentralised finance is a threat, their companies are against itsadoption.The research also considered the impact DeFi will have on business and operatingmodels and 59% of companies say they will have to implement a new governancestructure. But 70% of companies say restructuring the business model ordecoupling decentralised finance will increase the speed and lower the cost forfinancial transactions. 67% said it would open up new revenue streams and 61%said they believe smart contracts are an important business driver forconsidering or adopting DeFi as a way to execute financial services.At the same time, a lack of regulation is a challenge for 61% of companies,increasing for companies with a larger turnover or more assets under management.That decentralised finance is over collateralized is also a concern forinvestment bankers and asset managers, more so than other areas of finance. And