 

DEKRA is Committed to Sustainability

- Expert organization has a consequent 2025 sustainability strategy

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • DEKRA joins two major initiatives: the UN Global Compact and RE100
  • Support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
  • Measurable targets for climate protection and social responsibility
  • New DEKRA Sustainability Magazine 2019/2020 sets out progress

DEKRA is sharpening its focus on sustainability even more. The world's largest non-listed expert organization is making a concerted effort to become a sustainability leader by 2025. Sustainability targets to be met by the company's 100th anniversary show the way. In addition, DEKRA is committed to the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact. The new Sustainability Magazine 2019/20 is out now and sets out significant progress and best practices in the DEKRA Group.

"The expert organization DEKRA has been thinking and operating sustainably for 95 years. Safe handling of technology and protection of people and the environment are in our DNA," said Stefan Kölbl, Chairman of the Management Board of DEKRA e.V. and DEKRA SE. "Yet sustainability and the preservation of resources have never had as much global importance and relevance as they do today.  Responsibility to society, humankind and nature, and making the future fit for generations to come – these are the values that we will be measured by in the future."

As a strategic measure, DEKRA has committed itself to the principles of the UN Global Compact. On the basis of ten universal principles and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), DEKRA now supports the vision of a sustainable global economy.  Furthermore, DEKRA has joined the RE100 initiative, which involves a commitment to switch entirely to renewable energies by 2050. DEKRA aims to achieve this goal by 2025.

www.dekra.com/en/sustainability

www.dekra.com/en/sustainability-magazine

Read full version:
www.dekra.com/en/newsroom

Contacts:
Tilman Vögele-Ebering 
+49-711-7861-2122
+49-711-7861-742122
tilman.voegele-ebering@dekra.com

DEKRA e.V.
Corporate Communications
Handwerkstrasse 15
70565 Stuttgart, Germany
www.dekra.com/en/newsroom

 



