Sage Therapeutics Announces Chief Executive Jeff Jonas to Undergo Scheduled Medical Procedure

Today, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, announced that Jeff Jonas, M.D., chief executive officer, will undergo a scheduled surgical procedure today. The Company anticipates he will make a full recovery and return to his role full-time in December 2020. While Dr. Jonas is recuperating, he will be available as needed, and during this time, the Sage leadership team will direct business operations. In addition, Sage’s experienced Board of Directors will continue to serve as a resource.

About Sage Therapeutics