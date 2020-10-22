 

Sage Therapeutics Announces Chief Executive Jeff Jonas to Undergo Scheduled Medical Procedure

Today, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, announced that Jeff Jonas, M.D., chief executive officer, will undergo a scheduled surgical procedure today. The Company anticipates he will make a full recovery and return to his role full-time in December 2020. While Dr. Jonas is recuperating, he will be available as needed, and during this time, the Sage leadership team will direct business operations. In addition, Sage’s experienced Board of Directors will continue to serve as a resource.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Sage Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020
15.10.20
Sage Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim, Topline Zuranolone Safety and Tolerability Data from Open-Label SHORELINE Study in Patients with MDD
01.10.20
Sage Therapeutics Appoints Barry Greene to Board of Directors