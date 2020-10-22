PulteGroup Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“The dramatic rebound in housing demand that began in May continued through the third quarter, as we generated exceptionally strong sales across all buyer groups and realized a 36% increase in net new orders over last year,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. “Our teams continue to successfully execute against our key business objectives which helped us to deliver outstanding financial results, including a 210 basis point increase in operating margin and a 33% increase in adjusted earnings per share.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $416 million, or $1.54 per share. Adjusted net income for the period was $363 million, or $1.34 per share, which excludes a tax benefit of $53 million resulting from energy tax credits recorded in the period. In the prior year, the Company reported net income of $273 million, or $0.99 per share, and adjusted net income of $280 million, or $1.01 per share, after excluding a $9 million pre-tax warranty charge taken in the quarter.

“While COVID-19 still weighs on much of the U.S. economy, housing demand continued to benefit from low interest rates, supportive demographics, limited housing supply and a desire for new homes with features that can meet the evolving needs of today’s homebuyers. With our customer-centric design process, build-to-order operating model and ability to serve buyers at all price points, we are well positioned to meet this demand within the markets we serve.”

Third Quarter Results

Home sale revenues for the third quarter increased 7% over the prior year to $2.8 billion. Higher revenues for the period were driven by a 4% increase in closings to 6,454 homes, combined with a 3% increase in the average price of homes closed to $438,000.

The Company’s reported home sale gross margin for the third quarter was 24.5%. This represents an increase of 140 basis points over the prior year reported gross margin of 23.1%. In the third quarter, the Company’s homebuilding SG&A expense was $271 million, or 9.6% of home sale revenues. Prior year third quarter SG&A expense was $271 million, or 10.3% of home sale revenues.

Net new orders for the third quarter increased 36% over the prior year to 8,202 homes, while the value of net new orders increased 43% to $3.6 billion. Higher orders in the quarter were driven by continued strong demand among first-time buyers, along with significant gains in the Company’s move-up and active-adult businesses. In the third quarter, the Company operated out of an average of 892 communities which is an increase of 3% over prior year average community count of 865.

Unit backlog at the end of the quarter totaled 14,962 homes, which is an increase of 29% over the comparable prior year period. Backlog value at the end of the third quarter was $6.6 billion, which is up 32% over prior year and is the Company’s highest third quarter value in over a decade.

For the third quarter, the Company's financial services operations reported a 98% increase in pre-tax income to $64 million. Higher pre-tax income resulted from an increase in mortgage origination volumes resulting from growth in the Company’s homebuilding operations, higher capture rates, and improved margins within our mortgage operations. The Company continued to realize an improved mortgage capture rate which increased to 86% in the third quarter, up from 84% last year.

The Company’s pre-tax income for the quarter increased to $484 million. Income tax expense for the quarter was $68 million, or an effective tax rate of 14.0%, inclusive of the tax benefit of $53 million resulting from energy tax credits recognized in the period.

PulteGroup ended the third quarter with $2.1 billion of cash and a debt-to-total capital ratio of 30.8%, which is down from 33.6% at the end of 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” "should", “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to any potential impairment charges and the impacts or effects thereof, expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: interest rate changes and the availability of mortgage financing; competition within the industries in which we operate; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by us in our homebuilding operations; the impact of any changes to our strategy in responding to the cyclical nature of the industry, including any changes regarding our land positions and the levels of our land spend; the availability and cost of insurance covering risks associated with our businesses; shortages and the cost of labor; weather related slowdowns; slow growth initiatives and/or local building moratoria; governmental regulation directed at or affecting the housing market, the homebuilding industry or construction activities; uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including revisions to underwriting standards and repurchase requirements associated with the sale of mortgage loans; the interpretation of or changes to tax, labor and environmental laws which could have a greater impact on our effective tax rate or the value of our deferred tax assets than we anticipate; economic changes nationally or in our local markets, including inflation, deflation, changes in consumer confidence and preferences and the state of the market for homes in general; legal or regulatory proceedings or claims; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow in order to successfully implement our capital allocation priorities; required accounting changes; terrorist acts and other acts of war; the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial position and ability to continue our Homebuilding or Financial Services activities at normal levels or at all in impacted areas; the duration, effect and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the measures that governmental authorities take to address the COVID-19 pandemic which may precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned and/or other risks and significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period of time; and other factors of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature. See PulteGroup's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses. PulteGroup undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in PulteGroup's expectations.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations ($000's omitted, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Homebuilding Home sale revenues $ 2,823,921 $ 2,637,002 $ 7,517,453 $ 6,990,417 Land sale and other revenues 24,165 8,548 70,042 40,993 2,848,086 2,645,550 7,587,495 7,031,410 Financial Services 106,871 64,815 256,223 164,634 Total revenues 2,954,957 2,710,365 7,843,718 7,196,044 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues: Home sale cost of revenues (2,131,741 ) (2,028,622 ) (5,706,814 ) (5,369,568 ) Land sale and other cost of revenues (20,502 ) (7,350 ) (55,558 ) (35,615 ) (2,152,243 ) (2,035,972 ) (5,762,372 ) (5,405,183 ) Financial Services expenses (42,807 ) (32,514 ) (112,135 ) (94,864 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (271,257 ) (270,625 ) (731,785 ) (782,791 ) Goodwill impairment — — (20,190 ) — Other expense, net (4,483 ) (5,108 ) (12,292 ) (9,581 ) Income before income taxes 484,167 366,146 1,204,944 903,625 Income tax expense (67,769 ) (93,042 ) (236,216 ) (222,723 ) Net income $ 416,398 $ 273,104 $ 968,728 $ 680,902 Per share: Basic earnings $ 1.54 $ 0.99 $ 3.57 $ 2.44 Diluted earnings $ 1.54 $ 0.99 $ 3.56 $ 2.44 Cash dividends declared $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 Number of shares used in calculation: Basic 268,363 272,992 268,892 275,734 Effect of dilutive securities 598 640 839 858 Diluted 268,961 273,632 269,731 276,592

PulteGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 2,067,276 $ 1,217,913 Restricted cash 46,932 33,543 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,114,208 1,251,456 House and land inventory 7,615,471 7,680,614 Land held for sale 26,867 24,009 Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 400,067 508,967 Investments in unconsolidated entities 41,722 59,766 Other assets 917,388 895,686 Intangible assets 168,466 124,992 Deferred tax assets, net 80,833 170,107 $ 11,365,022 $ 10,715,597 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 342,277 $ 435,916 Customer deposits 403,646 294,427 Accrued and other liabilities 1,335,299 1,399,368 Income tax liabilities 15,769 36,093 Financial Services debt 249,046 326,573 Notes payable 2,778,970 2,765,040 5,125,007 5,257,417 Shareholders' equity 6,240,015 5,458,180 $ 11,365,022 $ 10,715,597

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 968,728 $ 680,902 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 89,492 83,752 Land-related charges 13,930 17,549 Goodwill impairment 20,190 — Depreciation and amortization 48,536 40,302 Share-based compensation expense 25,010 21,389 Other, net (1,136 ) 2,567 Increase (decrease) in cash due to: Inventories 84,253 (427,183 ) Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 108,178 76,813 Other assets (15,627 ) 4,146 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (72,929 ) 82,543 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,268,625 582,780 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (46,925 ) (43,162 ) Investments in unconsolidated entities (663 ) (8,515 ) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 19,939 214 Business acquisition (83,251 ) (163,724 ) Other investing activities, net 1,721 4,795 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (109,179 ) (210,392 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (10,993 ) (297,411 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 700,000 — Repayments under revolving credit facility (700,000 ) — Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net (77,527 ) (99,052 ) Stock option exercises 111 6,368 Share repurchases (95,676 ) (244,388 ) Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes (14,853 ) (10,726 ) Dividends paid (97,756 ) (92,235 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (296,694 ) (737,444 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 862,752 (365,056 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,251,456 1,133,700 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,114,208 $ 768,644 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid (capitalized), net $ 16,297 $ 19,569 Income taxes paid (refunded), net $ 195,494 $ 60,329

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 HOMEBUILDING: Home sale revenues $ 2,823,921 $ 2,637,002 $ 7,517,453 $ 6,990,417 Land sale and other revenues 24,165 8,548 70,042 40,993 Total Homebuilding revenues 2,848,086 2,645,550 7,587,495 7,031,410 Home sale cost of revenues (2,131,741 ) (2,028,622 ) (5,706,814 ) (5,369,568 ) Land sale and other cost of revenues (20,502 ) (7,350 ) (55,558 ) (35,615 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") (271,257 ) (270,625 ) (731,785 ) (782,791 ) Goodwill impairment — — (20,190 ) — Other expense, net (4,483 ) (5,091 ) (12,242 ) (9,582 ) Income before income taxes $ 420,103 $ 333,862 $ 1,060,906 $ 833,854 FINANCIAL SERVICES: Income before income taxes $ 64,064 $ 32,284 $ 144,038 $ 69,771 CONSOLIDATED: Income before income taxes $ 484,167 $ 366,146 $ 1,204,944 $ 903,625 OPERATING METRICS: Gross margin % (a)(b) 24.5 % 23.1 % 24.1 % 23.2 % SG&A % (a) (9.6 )% (10.3 )% (9.7 )% (11.2 )% Operating margin % (a) 14.9 % 12.8 % 14.4 % 12.0 % (a) As a percentage of home sale revenues (b) Gross margin represents home sale revenues minus home sale cost of revenues

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Home sale revenues $ 2,823,921 $ 2,637,002 $ 7,517,453 $ 6,990,417 Closings - units Northeast 428 388 998 956 Southeast 1,057 1,067 3,089 2,915 Florida 1,427 1,326 4,017 3,586 Midwest 950 944 2,466 2,492 Texas 1,162 1,194 3,484 3,162 West 1,430 1,267 3,710 3,299 6,454 6,186 17,764 16,410 Average selling price $ 438 $ 426 $ 423 $ 426 Net new orders - units Northeast 591 424 1,422 1,240 Southeast 1,255 994 3,491 3,281 Florida 1,868 1,340 5,041 4,146 Midwest 1,243 895 3,158 2,894 Texas 1,673 1,103 4,613 3,792 West 1,572 1,275 4,494 3,933 8,202 6,031 22,219 19,286 Net new orders - dollars $ 3,634,158 $ 2,538,708 $ 9,579,982 $ 8,165,268 Unit backlog Northeast 1,013 754 Southeast 2,267 1,976 Florida 3,330 2,449 Midwest 2,232 1,804 Texas 2,979 2,122 West 3,141 2,533 14,962 11,638 Dollars in backlog $ 6,598,334 $ 5,010,999

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS: Origination volume 4,858 4,301 13,202 11,019 Origination principal $ 1,625,250 $ 1,365,940 $ 4,274,619 $ 3,442,557 Capture rate 86.0 % 83.7 % 86.5 % 81.6 %

Supplemental Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest in inventory, beginning of period $ 207,942 $ 234,709 $ 210,383 $ 227,495 Interest capitalized 40,044 39,893 119,643 123,924 Interest expensed (46,841 ) (46,040 ) (128,881 ) (122,857 ) Interest in inventory, end of period $ 201,145 $ 228,562 $ 201,145 $ 228,562

PulteGroup, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This report contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments, including: net income and diluted earnings per share ("EPS"). These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures as measures of our profitability. We believe that reflecting these adjustments provides investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures that management believes to be most directly comparable ($000's omitted):

Three Months Ended Results of Operations

Classification September 30, 2020 2019 Net income, as reported $ 416,398 $ 273,104 Adjustments to income before income taxes: Warranty claim Home sale cost of revenues — 8,956 Income tax effect of the above item Income tax expense — (2,229 ) Energy tax credits Income tax expense (53,210 ) — Adjusted net income $ 363,188 $ 279,831 EPS (diluted), as reported $ 1.54 $ 0.99 Adjusted EPS (diluted) $ 1.34 $ 1.01

