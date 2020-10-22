Fifth Third Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

$ millions for all balance sheet and income statement items

Income Statement Data

Net income available to common shareholders $562 $163 $530

Net interest income (U.S. GAAP) 1,170 1,200 1,242

Net interest income (FTE)(a) 1,173 1,203 1,246

Noninterest income 722 650 740

Noninterest expense 1,161 1,121 1,159

Per Share Data

Earnings per share, basic $0.78 $0.23 $0.72

Earnings per share, diluted 0.78 0.23 0.71

Book value per share 29.25 28.88 27.32

Tangible book value per share(a) 23.06 22.66 21.06

Balance Sheet & Credit Quality

Average portfolio loans and leases $113,362 $118,506 $109,541

Average deposits 155,911 150,598 125,206

Net charge-off ratio(b) 0.35 % 0.44 % 0.36 %

Nonperforming asset ratio(c) 0.84 0.65 0.47

Financial Ratios

Return on average assets 1.14 % 0.40 % 1.28 %

Return on average common equity 10.7 3.2 10.7

Return on average tangible common equity(a) 13.8 4.3 14.2

CET1 capital(d)(e) 10.14 9.72 9.56

Net interest margin(a) 2.58 2.75 3.32

Efficiency(a) 61.3 60.5 58.4

Other than the Quarterly Financial Review tables beginning on page 13 of the earnings release, commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a taxable-equivalent basis, net interest income, net interest margin, net interest rate spread, total revenue and the efficiency ratio are provided on an FTE basis.

CEO Commentary

"Our third quarter results were very strong despite the challenging operating dynamics. We remain intently focused on taking appropriate actions for our customers, our employees, and our communities during these uncertain times. I am very proud of the way our employees have responded to support our customers and each other.

Our financial performance once again highlighted the strength of our franchise and our ability to navigate the current environment. Our already strong capital and liquidity levels further improved this quarter, and our credit performance was better than previous expectations, indicative of our balance sheet strength which will serve us well throughout this challenging environment.

We have consistently communicated our through-the-cycle principles of disciplined client selection, conservative underwriting, and an overall balance sheet management approach focused on long-term performance. We have also executed numerous strategic actions over the last several years in anticipation of an eventual downturn in the economy.

Given the anticipated revenue headwinds, we are very focused on optimizing our expense base to maintain healthy levels of returns. To that end, we took proactive measures during the quarter to ensure Fifth Third continues to generate sustainable, long-term value for shareholders. We continue to believe we are well-positioned to emerge from the pandemic as a top performing regional bank."

-Greg D. Carmichael, Chairman, President and CEO

Income Statement Highlights ($ in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2020 2020 2019 Seq Yr/Yr Condensed Statements of Income Net interest income (NII)(a) $1,173 $1,203 $1,246 (2)% (6)% (Benefit from) provision for credit losses (15) 485 134 NM NM Noninterest income 722 650 740 11% (2)% Noninterest expense 1,161 1,121 1,159 4% — Income before income taxes(a) $749 $247 $693 203% 8% Taxable equivalent adjustment $3 $3 $4 — (25)% Applicable income tax expense 165 49 140 237% 18% Net income $581 $195 $549 198% 6% Dividends on preferred stock 19 32 19 (41)% — Net income available to common shareholders $562 $163 $530 245% 6% Earnings per share, diluted $0.78 $0.23 $0.71 239% 10%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) today reported third quarter 2020 net income of $581 million compared to net income of $195 million in the prior quarter and $549 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income available to common shareholders in the current quarter was $562 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $163 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $530 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share impact of certain items - 3Q20 (after-tax impacts(f); $ in millions, except per share data) Valuation of Visa total return swap within other noninterest income $(17) Restructuring charges: Severance expense within compensation and benefits expense (15) Branch and non-branch real estate charges within other noninterest income (8) Rent impairment charges within net occupancy expense (7) COVID-19-related expenses(g) (4) After-tax impact(f) of certain items $(51) Diluted earnings per share impact of certain items $(0.07) Diluted earnings per share impact reflect 718.894 million average diluted shares outstanding

Net Interest Income (FTE; $ in millions)(a) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2020 2020 2019 Seq Yr/Yr Interest Income Interest income $1,332 $1,406 $1,629 (5)% (18)% Interest expense 159 203 383 (22)% (58)% Net interest income (NII) $1,173 $1,203 $1,246 (2)% (6)% Adjusted NII(a) $1,160 $1,188 $1,218 (2)% (5)% Average Yield/Rate Analysis bps Change Yield on interest-earning assets 2.93 % 3.21 % 4.34 % (28) (141) Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 0.51 % 0.66 % 1.41 % (15) (90) Ratios Net interest rate spread 2.42 % 2.55 % 2.93 % (13) (51) Net interest margin (NIM) 2.58 % 2.75 % 3.32 % (17) (74) Adjusted NIM(a) 2.55 % 2.71 % 3.25 % (16) (70)

Compared to the prior quarter, reported NII decreased $30 million, or 2%. Excluding purchase accounting accretion of $13 million in the current quarter and $15 million in the prior quarter, adjusted NII decreased $28 million, or 2%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and the impact of lower market rates. These impacts were partially offset by the actions taken to reduce deposit costs, the full-quarter impact of PPP loans, the favorable impact of previously executed cash flow hedges, and day count. Compared to the prior quarter, reported and adjusted NIM decreased 17 bps and 16 bps, respectively, driven by the unfavorable impacts from elevated cash balances (approximately 15 bps drag on NIM compared to the prior quarter), lower market rates, and lower C&I loan balances, partially offset by benefits from lower deposit costs and previously executed cash flow hedges. NIM was negatively impacted approximately 48 bps due to PPP loans and excess liquidity compared to historical balances.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, reported NII decreased $73 million, or 6%. Excluding purchase accounting accretion, adjusted NII decreased $58 million, or 5%, primarily reflecting lower market rates and lower commercial loan balances, partially offset by reduced deposit costs and the favorable impact of previously executed cash flow hedges, as well as growth in both the indirect secured consumer (predominantly indirect automobile) and lower-yielding PPP portfolios. Compared to the year-ago quarter, reported NIM decreased 74 bps. Adjusted NIM, which excludes purchase accounting accretion, decreased 70 bps, primarily reflecting the impact of elevated cash balances and lower market rates, partially offset by benefits from lower deposit costs and previously executed cash flow hedges.

Noninterest Income ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2020 2020 2019 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits $144 $122 $143 18% 1% Commercial banking revenue 125 137 123 (9)% 2% Mortgage banking net revenue 76 99 95 (23)% (20)% Wealth and asset management revenue 132 120 124 10% 6% Card and processing revenue 92 82 94 12% (2)% Leasing business revenue 77 57 92 35% (16)% Other noninterest income 26 12 64 117% (59)% Securities gains, net 51 21 5 143% 920% Securities losses, net - non-qualifying hedges on mortgage servicing rights (1) — — NM NM Total noninterest income $722 $650 $740 11% (2)%

Reported noninterest income increased $72 million, or 11%, from the prior quarter, and decreased $18 million, or 2%, from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below. Reported results in the current quarter include securities gains, including approximately $5 million attributable to mark-to-market impacts related to non-qualified deferred compensation assets, which were offset in noninterest expense, resulting in an immaterial impact to pre-tax income.

Noninterest Income excluding certain items ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended September June September 2020 2020 2019 Noninterest Income excluding certain items Noninterest income (U.S. GAAP) $722 $650 $740 Valuation of Visa total return swap 22 29 11 Branch and non-branch real estate charges 10 12 — Securities gains, net (51) (21) (5) Noninterest income excluding certain items(a) $703 $670 $746

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items increased $33 million, or 5%. Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest income excluding certain items decreased $43 million, or 6%.

Compared to the prior quarter, service charges on deposits increased $22 million, or 18%, with improving commercial deposit fees reflecting a partial normalization of treasury management service volumes and lower earnings credits, as well as elevated consumer deposit fees compared to the prior quarter which included hardship-related fee waivers. Commercial banking revenue decreased $12 million, or 9%, primarily reflecting a decrease from the record high capital markets revenue in the prior quarter. Mortgage banking net revenue decreased $23 million, or 23%, primarily driven by an unfavorable MSR net valuation adjustment and an increase in MSR decay resulting from higher prepayment speeds. Current quarter mortgage originations of $4.5 billion increased 32% compared to the prior quarter. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $12 million, or 10%, primarily driven by higher personal asset management revenue and brokerage fees. Card and processing revenue increased $10 million, or 12%, reflecting increases in credit and debit transaction volumes. Leasing business revenue increased $20 million, or 35%, primarily driven by an increase in business solutions revenue.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, service charges on deposits increased $1 million, or 1%, as increased commercial deposit fees were partially offset by a decline in consumer deposit fees. Commercial banking revenue increased $2 million, or 2%, reflecting increases in both debt and equity capital markets revenue, partially offset by lower M&A advisory fees and financial risk management revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue decreased $19 million, or 20%, primarily driven by an unfavorable MSR net valuation adjustment and an increase in MSR decay resulting from higher prepayment speeds, partially offset by improved gain on sale margin and higher mortgage originations. Wealth and asset management revenue increased $8 million, or 6%, primarily driven by higher personal asset management revenue and brokerage fees. Card and processing revenue decreased by $2 million, or 2%, primarily reflecting lower commercial card transaction volumes, partially offset by elevated debit transaction volumes and lower rewards. Leasing business revenue decreased $15 million, or 16% primarily reflecting lower lease remarketing revenue.

Noninterest Expense ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2020 2020 2019 Seq Yr/Yr Noninterest Expense Compensation and benefits $637 $627 $584 2% 9% Net occupancy expense 90 82 84 10% 7% Technology and communications 89 90 100 (1)% (11)% Equipment expense 33 32 33 3% — Card and processing expense 29 29 33 — (12)% Leasing business expense 35 33 40 6% (13)% Marketing expense 23 20 40 15% (43)% Intangible amortization expense 12 12 14 — (14)% Other noninterest expense 213 196 231 9% (8)% Total noninterest expense $1,161 $1,121 $1,159 4% —

Reported noninterest expense increased $40 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter, and increased $2 million from the year-ago quarter. The reported results reflect the impact of certain items in the table below.

Noninterest Expense excluding certain items ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended September June September 2020 2020 2019 Noninterest Expense excluding certain items Noninterest expense (U.S. GAAP) $1,161 $1,121 $1,159 Restructuring severance expense (19) — — Intangible amortization expense (12) (12) (14) Rent impairment charges (9) — — COVID-19 related expenses(g) (5) (12) — Merger-related expenses — (9) (28) FHLB debt extinguishment charge — (6) — Noninterest expense excluding certain items(a) $1,116 $1,082 $1,117

Compared to the prior quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items increased $34 million, or 3%, primarily reflecting an increase in other noninterest expense and marketing expense, partially offset by lower compensation and benefits expense (which included approximately $7 million in non-qualified deferred compensation expense in the current quarter compared to a $22 million expense in the prior quarter). Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest expense excluding certain items decreased $1 million, primarily reflecting lower marketing expense and other noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in compensation and benefits expense.

Average Interest-Earning Assets ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2020 2020 2019 Seq Yr/Yr Average Portfolio Loans and Leases Commercial loans and leases: Commercial and industrial loans $54,004 $59,040 $51,241 (9)% 5% Commercial mortgage loans 11,069 11,222 10,692 (1)% 4% Commercial construction loans 5,534 5,548 5,267 — 5% Commercial leases 2,966 3,056 3,562 (3)% (17)% Total commercial loans and leases $73,573 $78,866 $70,762 (7)% 4% Consumer loans: Residential mortgage loans $16,618 $16,561 $16,736 — (1)% Home equity 5,581 5,820 6,267 (4)% (11)% Indirect secured consumer loans 12,599 12,124 10,707 4% 18% Credit card 2,134 2,248 2,448 (5)% (13)% Other consumer loans 2,857 2,887 2,621 (1)% 9% Total consumer loans $39,789 $39,640 $38,779 — 3% Total average portfolio loans and leases $113,362 $118,506 $109,541 (4)% 3% Average Loans and Leases Held for Sale Commercial loans and leases held for sale $55 $68 $127 (19)% (57)% Consumer loans held for sale 1,196 844 998 42% 20% Total average loans and leases held for sale $1,251 $912 $1,125 37% 11% Securities and other short-term investments $66,091 $56,806 $38,188 16% 73% Total average interest-earning assets $180,704 $176,224 $148,854 3% 21%

Compared to the prior quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases decreased 4%, primarily driven by a decline in C&I loans, partially offset by an increase in indirect secured consumer loans (predominantly indirect automobile). Average commercial portfolio loans and leases decreased 7%, reflecting lower C&I revolving line of credit utilization and a decline in commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by the full-quarter impact of PPP loans. Average consumer portfolio loans were flat, as higher indirect secured consumer loans were offset by lower home equity and credit card balances.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, total average portfolio loans and leases increased 3%, reflecting growth in C&I loans as well as continued growth in indirect secured consumer loans. Average commercial portfolio loans and leases increased 4%, reflecting elevated C&I balances predominantly from PPP loans and growth in commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by the expected decline in commercial leases. Average consumer portfolio loans increased 3%, as higher indirect secured consumer loans were partially offset by lower home equity and credit card balances.

Total period-end commercial portfolio loans and leases of $71 billion (including $5.2 billion in PPP loan balances) decreased $4 billion, or 6%, from the prior quarter, and increased $1 billion, or 1%, from the year-ago quarter. The sequential decline reflected lower revolving line utilization throughout the current quarter. Period-end commercial revolving line utilization was 33%, compared to 38% in the prior quarter and 36% in the year-ago quarter.

Average available-for-sale debt and other securities of $35.4 billion (amortized cost) decreased 2% compared to the prior quarter and increased 2% compared to the year-ago quarter. Average other short-term investments (which includes interest-bearing cash) of $29.8 billion increased $10 billion compared to the prior quarter and increased $27.3 billion compared to the year-ago quarter.

Average Deposits ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2020 2020 2019 Seq Yr/Yr Average Deposits Demand $50,414 $45,761 $35,223 10% 43% Interest checking 49,800 49,760 37,729 — 32% Savings 17,013 16,354 14,405 4% 18% Money market 31,151 30,022 26,962 4% 16% Foreign office(h) 189 182 222 4% (15)% Total transaction deposits $148,567 $142,079 $114,541 5% 30% Other time 3,711 4,421 5,823 (16)% (36)% Total core deposits $152,278 $146,500 $120,364 4% 27% Certificates - $100,000 and over 3,633 4,067 4,795 (11)% (24)% Other deposits — 31 47 (100)% (100)% Total average deposits $155,911 $150,598 $125,206 4% 25%

Compared to the prior quarter, average core deposits increased 4%, with growth in all deposit captions except other time deposits. Average demand deposits represented 33% of total core deposits in the current quarter compared to 31% in the prior quarter. Average commercial transaction deposits increased 6% and average consumer transaction deposits increased 3%.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, average core deposits increased 27%, reflecting double-digit growth in all deposit captions except other time and foreign office deposits. Average commercial transaction deposits increased 47% and average consumer transaction deposits increased 14%.

The period end loan-to-core deposit ratio was 72% in the current quarter, compared to 75% in the prior quarter and 91% in the year-ago quarter. Excluding PPP loans, the period end loan-to-core deposit ratio was 69% in the current quarter, compared to 72% in the prior quarter.

Average Wholesale Funding ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended % Change September June September 2020 2020 2019 Seq Yr/Yr Average Wholesale Funding Certificates - $100,000 and over $3,633 $4,067 $4,795 (11)% (24)% Other deposits — 31 47 (100)% (100)% Federal funds purchased 273 309 739 (12)% (63)% Other short-term borrowings 1,626 2,377 1,278 (32)% 27% Long-term debt 16,230 16,955 15,633 (4)% 4% Total average wholesale funding $21,762 $23,739 $22,492 (8)% (3)%

Compared to the prior quarter, average wholesale funding decreased 8%, driven by a reduction in other short-term borrowings reflecting lower FHLB advances, lower jumbo CD balances, as well as the full-quarter impact of a debt redemption that occurred at the end of the second quarter. Compared to the year-ago quarter, average wholesale funding decreased 3%, reflecting decreases in jumbo CD balances, federal funds borrowings and other deposits, partially offset by increases in long-term debt and other short-term borrowings.

Credit Quality Summary ($ in millions) As of and For the Three Months Ended September June March December September 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Total nonaccrual portfolio loans and leases (NPLs) $891 $700 $647 $618 $482 Repossessed property 7 4 10 10 9 OREO 33 43 52 52 28 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and OREO (NPAs) $931 $747 $709 $680 $519 NPL ratio(i) 0.80 % 0.61 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.44 % NPA ratio(c) 0.84 % 0.65 % 0.60 % 0.62 % 0.47 % Total loans and leases 30-89 days past due (accrual) $323 $381 $409 $364 $402 Total loans and leases 90 days past due (accrual) 139 136 151 130 132 Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL), beginning $2,696 $2,348 $1,202 $1,143 $1,115 Impact of CECL adoption — — 643 — — Total net losses charged-off (101) (130) (122) (113) (99) (Benefit from) provision for loan and lease losses (21) 478 625 172 127 ALLL, ending $2,574 $2,696 $2,348 $1,202 $1,143 Reserve for unfunded commitments, beginning $176 $169 $144 $154 $147 Impact of CECL adoption — — 10 — — Provision for (benefit from) the reserve for unfunded commitments 6 7 15 (10) 7 Reserve for unfunded commitments, ending $182 $176 $169 $144 $154 Total allowance for credit losses (ACL) $2,756 $2,872 $2,517 $1,346 $1,297 ACL ratios: As a % of portfolio loans and leases 2.49 % 2.50 % 2.13 % 1.23 % 1.19 % As a % of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases 309 % 410 % 389 % 218 % 269 % As a % of nonperforming portfolio assets 296 % 385 % 355 % 198 % 250 % ALLL as a % of portfolio loans and leases 2.32 % 2.34 % 1.99 % 1.10 % 1.04 % Total losses charged-off $(135) $(163) $(159) $(152) $(130) Total recoveries of losses previously charged-off 34 33 37 39 31 Total net losses charged-off $(101) $(130) $(122) $(113) $(99) Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)(b) 0.35 % 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.36 % Commercial NCO ratio 0.33 % 0.40 % 0.32 % 0.20 % 0.18 % Consumer NCO ratio 0.40 % 0.52 % 0.66 % 0.78 % 0.68 %

Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases were $891 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPL ratio of 0.80%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPLs increased $191 million with the NPL ratio increasing 19 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPLs increased $409 million with the NPL ratio increasing 36 bps.

Nonperforming portfolio assets were $931 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NPA ratio of 0.84%. Compared to the prior quarter, NPAs increased $184 million with the NPA ratio increasing 19 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, NPAs increased $412 million with the NPA ratio increasing 37 bps.

The benefit from credit losses totaled $15 million in the current quarter. The allowance for credit loss ratio represented 2.49% of total portfolio loans and leases in the current quarter, compared with 2.50% in the prior quarter and 1.19% in the year-ago quarter (under the incurred loss methodology). In the current quarter, the allowance for credit losses represented 309% of nonperforming portfolio loans and leases and 296% of nonperforming portfolio assets. The allowance for loan and lease losses ratio represented 2.32% of total portfolio loans and leases in the current quarter.

Net charge-offs were $101 million in the current quarter, with the resulting NCO ratio of 0.35%. Compared to the prior quarter, net charge-offs decreased $29 million and the NCO ratio decreased 9 bps. Compared to the year-ago quarter, net charge-offs increased $2 million and the NCO ratio decreased 1 bp.

Capital Position As of and For the Three Months Ended September June March December September 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Capital Position Average total Bancorp shareholders' equity as a % of average assets 11.33 % 11.30 % 12.63% 12.58% 12.43% Tangible equity(a) 8.09 % 7.68 % 8.41% 9.52% 9.29% Tangible common equity (excluding AOCI)(a) 6.99 % 6.77 % 7.41% 8.44% 8.21% Tangible common equity (including AOCI)(a) 8.31 % 8.13 % 8.65% 9.08% 9.09% Regulatory Capital Ratios(e) CET1 capital(d) 10.14 % 9.72 % 9.37% 9.75% 9.56% Tier I risk-based capital(d) 11.64 % 10.96 % 10.56% 10.99% 10.81% Total risk-based capital(d) 14.93 % 14.24 % 13.59% 13.84% 13.68% Tier I leverage 8.37 % 8.16 % 9.37% 9.54% 9.36%

Capital ratios remained strong and grew during the quarter. The CET1 capital ratio was 10.14%, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 6.99% excluding AOCI, and 8.31% including AOCI. The Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.64%, the Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.93%, and the Tier I leverage ratio was 8.37%. Certain capital ratios, including the Tier I leverage ratio, continued to be impacted by the increase in assets since the onset of the pandemic, predominantly from growth in 0% risk-weighted assets resulting from an increase in interest-bearing cash as well as PPP loans.

On September 17, 2020, the Federal Reserve released its hypothetical scenarios for its second round of stress tests under the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process due to continued uncertainty from COVID-19. Fifth Third will be resubmitting its own base and stress scenario projections to the Federal Reserve by November 2, 2020. Additionally, on September 30, 2020, the Federal Reserve announced it has extended for an additional quarter several measures to ensure that large banks such as Fifth Third maintain a high level of capital resilience, including prohibiting share repurchases through at least the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as capping dividend payments tied to a formula based on recent income.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 22.1% compared with 19.9% in the prior quarter and 20.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Release End Notes

Non-GAAP measure; see discussion of non-GAAP and Reg. G reconciliation beginning on page 26 of the earnings release. Net losses charged-off as a percent of average portfolio loans and leases. Nonperforming portfolio assets as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO. Under the U.S. banking agencies' Basel III Final Rule, assets and credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures are calculated according to the standardized approach for risk-weighted assets. The resulting values are added together resulting in the Bancorp’s total risk-weighted assets. Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated. Assumes a 23% tax rate. COVID-19 related expenses include incremental costs incurred for enhanced cleaning measures, personal protective equipment, one-time employee bonuses (entirely in 2Q20), and other supplies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic Includes commercial customer Eurodollar sweep balances for which the Bank pays rates comparable to other commercial deposit accounts. Nonperforming portfolio loans and leases as a percent of portfolio loans and leases and OREO.

