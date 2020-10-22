Snap-on Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a definition of, and further explanation about, organic sales.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA), a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks, today announced operating results for the third quarter of 2020.

“We’re encouraged by Snap-on’s third quarter, which included sequential improvements in each of our operations, as well as overall year-over-year progress,” said Nick Pinchuk, Snap-on chairman and chief executive officer. “The momentum we experienced in the month of June continued in the period, confirming the ongoing accommodation to the virus as we deploy measures to proceed safely in the COVID-19 environment. Despite the turbulence of these times, our performance rose, even as we maintained and expanded our advantages in product, brand, and people. To that end, the benefits of Snap-on Value Creation Processes continued to be realized in a variety of ways. We were honored again this year with product awards from both Motor Magazine and Professional Tool & Equipment News, demonstrating our deep understanding of work and our ability to translate that insight into winning innovations that add to the considerable strength of our line-up. At the same time, while prioritizing the health and well-being of all our constituents, we remain focused on seizing the abundant opportunities inherent in our essential business segments and on driving improvements that we believe will combine to author overall progress going forward. Finally, and especially in the current conditions, I want to thank our franchisees and associates worldwide for their ongoing dedication, continued contributions, and unfailing confidence in our future.”

Segment Results

Commercial & Industrial Group segment net sales of $308.4 million in the quarter compared to $335.3 million last year, reflecting a $29.1 million, or 8.6%, organic sales decline and $2.2 million of favorable foreign currency translation. The organic decrease includes lower sales to customers in critical industries and in the segment’s Asia Pacific operations.

Operating earnings of $43.1 million in the period, including $0.8 million of COVID-19-related costs and $1.4 million of unfavorable foreign currency effects, compared to $48.3 million in 2019. The operating margin (operating earnings as a percentage of segment net sales) of 14.0% compared to 14.4% a year ago.

Snap-on Tools Group segment net sales of $449.8 million in the quarter compared to $385.2 million last year, reflecting a $62.8 million, or 16.2%, organic sales gain and $1.8 million of favorable foreign currency translation. The organic increase reflects higher sales in both the United States and in the segment’s international operations.

Operating earnings of $87.1 million in the period, including $0.4 million of COVID-19-related costs and $2.9 million of unfavorable foreign currency effects, increased $34.1 million from 2019 levels, and the operating margin of 19.4% compared to 13.8% last year.

Repair Systems & Information Group segment net sales of $317.5 million in the quarter compared to $322.7 million last year, reflecting a $7.0 million, or 2.2%, organic sales decrease, $1.0 million of acquisition-related sales, and $0.8 million of favorable foreign currency translation. The organic decrease includes lower sales to OEM dealerships, partially offset by higher sales of diagnostics and repair information products to independent repair shop owners and managers.

Operating earnings of $80.1 million in the period, including $0.2 million of COVID-19-related costs and $0.2 million of unfavorable foreign currency effects, decreased $3.2 million from 2019 levels, and the operating margin of 25.2% compared to 25.8% a year ago.

Financial Services operating earnings of $65.6 million on revenue of $85.8 million in the quarter compared to operating earnings of $61.0 million on revenue of $84.1 million a year ago. Originations of $252.8 million in the third quarter decreased $0.7 million, or 0.3%, from 2019 levels.

Corporate expenses of $24.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $16.9 million last year.

Outlook

COVID-19 has spread across the globe during 2020 and is impacting economic activity worldwide. Snap-on experienced sequential improvements in the third quarter as our operations continued accommodating to the related risks while safely pursuing opportunities in the COVID-19 environment. In the near term, the company believes there will be continued accommodations to the virus-related turbulence, but that the trajectory of progress may be uncertain due to the evolving nature and duration of the pandemic.

Snap-on expects to maintain focus on its defined runways for coherent growth, leveraging capabilities already demonstrated in the automotive repair arena and developing and expanding its professional customer base, not only in automotive repair, but in adjacent markets, additional geographies and other areas, including extending in critical industries, where the cost and penalties for failure can be high. In pursuit of these initiatives, the company expects that capital expenditures in 2020 will be in a range of $75 million to $85 million, of which $39.1 million was incurred in the first nine months of the year. Snap-on continues to respond to the global macroeconomic challenges through its Rapid Continuous Improvement (RCI) process and other cost reduction initiatives.

Snap-on currently anticipates that its full year 2020 effective income tax rate will be in the range of 23% to 25%.

Conference Call and Webcast on October 22, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Non-GAAP Measures

References in this document to “organic sales” refer to sales from continuing operations calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), adjusted to exclude acquisition-related sales and the impact of foreign currency translation. Management evaluates the company’s sales performance based on organic sales growth, which primarily reflects growth from the company’s existing businesses as a result of increased output, customer base and geographic expansion, new product development and/or pricing, and excludes sales contributions from acquired operations the company did not own as of the comparable prior-year reporting period. The company’s organic sales disclosures also exclude the effects of foreign currency translation as foreign currency translation is subject to volatility that can obscure underlying business trends. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure of organic sales is meaningful to investors as it provides them with useful information to aid in identifying underlying growth trends in our businesses and facilitates comparisons of our sales performance with prior periods.

For the nine months ended September 26, 2020, the company is including operating earnings before financial services, consolidated operating earnings, net earnings, diluted earnings per share and its effective tax rate, all as adjusted to exclude the impact of $11.5 million of restructuring charges ($9.3 million after tax) for exit and disposal activities that occurred in the six months ended June 27, 2020.

For the nine months ended September 28, 2019, the company is including operating earnings before financial services, consolidated operating earnings, net earnings and diluted earnings per share, all as adjusted to exclude the impact of an $11.6 million benefit ($8.7 million after tax) from a legal settlement that occurred in the three months ended March 30, 2019.

Management believes that these are unusual events and therefore the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude them provide more meaningful year-over-year comparisons of the company’s 2020 operating performance. For a reconciliation of the adjusted metrics, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company’s franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements that (i) are in the future tense; (ii) include the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “approximates,” or similar words that reference Snap-on or its management; (iii) are specifically identified as forward-looking; or (iv) describe Snap-on’s or management’s future outlook, plans, estimates, objectives or goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Snap-on cautions the reader that this news release may contain statements, including earnings projections, that are forward-looking in nature and were developed by management in good faith and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding Snap-on’s expected results that could cause (and in some cases have caused) actual results to differ materially from those described or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include those found in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the information under the “Safe Harbor” and “Risk Factors” headings in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 and any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which all are incorporated herein by reference. Snap-on disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statement provided in this news release, except as required by law.

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Amounts in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 941.6 $ 901.8 $ 2,518.1 $ 2,774.8 Cost of goods sold (472.1 ) (453.7 ) (1,285.8 ) (1,381.3 ) Gross profit 469.5 448.1 1,232.3 1,393.5 Operating expenses (283.8 ) (280.4 ) (816.6 ) (848.5 ) Operating earnings before financial services 185.7 167.7 415.7 545.0 Financial services revenue 85.8 84.1 256.3 253.8 Financial services expenses (20.2 ) (23.1 ) (76.2 ) (70.1 ) Operating earnings from financial services 65.6 61.0 180.1 183.7 Operating earnings 251.3 228.7 595.8 728.7 Interest expense (13.8 ) (12.0 ) (38.6 ) (36.9 ) Other income (expense) – net 2.8 2.8 6.3 6.4 Earnings before income taxes and equity earnings 240.3 219.5 563.5 698.2 Income tax expense (55.1 ) (50.4 ) (130.9 ) (162.9 ) Earnings before equity earnings 185.2 169.1 432.6 535.3 Equity earnings (loss), net of tax (0.5 ) 0.1 — 0.9 Net earnings 184.7 169.2 432.6 536.2 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (5.0 ) (4.6 ) (14.5 ) (13.3 ) Net earnings attributable to Snap-on Inc. $ 179.7 $ 164.6 $ 418.1 $ 522.9 Net earnings per share attributable to Snap-on Inc.: Basic $ 3.31 $ 2.99 $ 7.69 $ 9.47 Diluted 3.28 2.96 7.62 9.34 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 54.3 55.0 54.4 55.2 Effect of dilutive securities 0.5 0.7 0.5 0.8 Diluted 54.8 55.7 54.9 56.0

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Supplemental Segment Information (Amounts in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales: Commercial & Industrial Group $ 308.4 $ 335.3 $ 870.2 $ 992.8 Snap-on Tools Group 449.8 385.2 1,149.0 1,201.2 Repair Systems & Information Group 317.5 322.7 877.1 999.5 Segment net sales 1,075.7 1,043.2 2,896.3 3,193.5 Intersegment eliminations (134.1 ) (141.4 ) (378.2 ) (418.7 ) Total net sales 941.6 901.8 2,518.1 2,774.8 Financial Services revenue 85.8 84.1 256.3 253.8 Total revenues $ 1,027.4 $ 985.9 $ 2,774.4 $ 3,028.6 Operating earnings: Commercial & Industrial Group $ 43.1 $ 48.3 $ 97.5 $ 143.7 Snap-on Tools Group 87.1 53.0 174.1 191.5 Repair Systems & Information Group 80.1 83.3 208.0 255.5 Financial Services 65.6 61.0 180.1 183.7 Segment operating earnings 275.9 245.6 659.7 774.4 Corporate (24.6 ) (16.9 ) (63.9 ) (45.7 ) Operating earnings 251.3 228.7 595.8 728.7 Interest expense (13.8 ) (12.0 ) (38.6 ) (36.9 ) Other income (expense) – net 2.8 2.8 6.3 6.4 Earnings before income taxes and equity earnings $ 240.3 $ 219.5 $ 563.5 $ 698.2

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in millions) (unaudited) September 26, December 28, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 787.5 $ 184.5 Trade and other accounts receivable – net 618.9 694.6 Finance receivables – net 532.1 530.1 Contract receivables – net 113.3 100.7 Inventories – net 764.4 760.4 Prepaid expenses and other assets 122.0 110.2 Total current assets 2,938.2 2,380.5 Property and equipment – net 505.4 521.5 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51.0 55.6 Deferred income tax assets 47.3 52.3 Long-term finance receivables – net 1,122.3 1,103.5 Long-term contract receivables – net 367.2 360.1 Goodwill 938.5 913.8 Other intangibles – net 241.6 243.9 Other assets 56.1 62.3 Total assets $ 6,267.6 $ 5,693.5 Liabilities and Equity Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt $ 267.9 $ 202.9 Accounts payable 206.0 198.5 Accrued benefits 53.6 53.3 Accrued compensation 82.5 53.9 Franchisee deposits 85.9 68.2 Other accrued liabilities 421.1 370.8 Total current liabilities 1,117.0 947.6 Long-term debt 1,181.8 946.9 Deferred income tax liabilities 63.5 69.3 Retiree health care benefits 31.5 33.6 Pension liabilities 103.7 122.1 Operating lease liabilities 33.6 37.5 Other long-term liabilities 95.7 105.7 Total liabilities 2,626.8 2,262.7 Equity Shareholders' equity attributable to Snap-on Inc. Common stock 67.4 67.4 Additional paid-in capital 386.3 379.1 Retained earnings 5,014.9 4,779.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (465.6 ) (507.9 ) Treasury stock at cost (1,384.0 ) (1,309.2 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Snap-on Inc. 3,619.0 3,409.1 Noncontrolling interests 21.8 21.7 Total equity 3,640.8 3,430.8 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,267.6 $ 5,693.5

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 184.7 $ 169.2 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 18.1 17.4 Amortization of other intangibles 5.8 5.5 Provision for losses on finance receivables 9.8 11.4 Provision for losses on non-finance receivables 4.6 5.7 Stock-based compensation expense 5.6 4.6 Deferred income tax benefit (6.6 ) (1.7 ) Loss on sales of assets 0.5 0.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade and other accounts receivable (54.0 ) (12.3 ) Contract receivables (15.0 ) (15.9 ) Inventories 28.4 (44.5 ) Prepaid and other assets 17.8 10.0 Accounts payable 18.4 (7.4 ) Accruals and other liabilities 5.9 (11.1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 224.0 131.1 Investing activities: Additions to finance receivables (196.9 ) (197.0 ) Collections of finance receivables 185.2 181.6 Capital expenditures (10.1 ) (29.6 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (29.6 ) Disposals of property and equipment 0.5 (0.1 ) Other 2.5 (2.1 ) Net cash used by investing activities (18.8 ) (76.8 ) Financing activities: Net increase in other short-term borrowings 2.3 65.1 Cash dividends paid (58.8 ) (52.3 ) Purchases of treasury stock (45.1 ) (59.7 ) Proceeds from stock purchase and option plans 2.7 1.6 Other (6.2 ) (4.2 ) Net cash used by financing activities (105.1 ) (49.5 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1.2 (1.3 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 101.3 3.5 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 686.2 164.0 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 787.5 $ 167.5 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ (19.6 ) $ (21.4 ) Net cash paid for income taxes (104.5 ) (48.3 )

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in millions) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 432.6 $ 536.2 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 54.3 52.2 Amortization of other intangibles 17.2 16.3 Provision for losses on finance receivables 41.2 35.8 Provision for losses on non-finance receivables 16.3 14.4 Stock-based compensation expense 12.5 18.7 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (8.5 ) 10.7 Loss on sales of assets 0.7 0.8 Settlement of treasury lock 1.4 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade and other accounts receivable 58.5 (8.4 ) Contract receivables (26.8 ) (12.9 ) Inventories (3.6 ) (97.3 ) Prepaid and other assets (0.3 ) (17.0 ) Accounts payable 10.3 9.2 Accruals and other liabilities 85.2 (80.8 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 691.0 477.9 Investing activities: Additions to finance receivables (611.5 ) (628.1 ) Collections of finance receivables 542.7 565.1 Capital expenditures (39.1 ) (77.8 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (6.1 ) (38.9 ) Disposals of property and equipment 1.4 0.3 Other (1.6 ) (1.3 ) Net cash used by investing activities (114.2 ) (180.7 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 489.9 — Net increase (decrease) in other short-term borrowings (187.7 ) 46.9 Cash dividends paid (176.5 ) (157.6 ) Purchases of treasury stock (95.6 ) (167.2 ) Proceeds from stock purchase and option plans 16.5 26.2 Other (19.3 ) (18.5 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 27.3 (270.2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1.1 ) (0.4 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 603.0 26.6 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 184.5 140.9 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 787.5 $ 167.5 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ (41.2 ) $ (44.8 ) Net cash paid for income taxes (131.9 ) (140.5 )

Non-GAAP Supplemental Data

The following non-GAAP supplemental data is presented for informational purposes to provide readers with insight into the information used by management for assessing the operating performance of Snap-on Incorporated's ("Snap-on") non-financial services ("Operations") and "Financial Services" businesses.

The supplemental Operations data reflects the results of operations and financial position of Snap-on's tools, diagnostic and equipment products, software and other non-financial services operations with Financial Services on the equity method. The supplemental Financial Services data reflects the results of operations and financial position of Snap-on's U.S. and international financial services operations. The financing needs of Financial Services are met through intersegment borrowings and cash generated from Operations; Financial Services is charged interest expense on intersegment borrowings at market rates. Income taxes are charged to Financial Services on the basis of the specific tax attributes generated by the U.S. and international financial services businesses. Transactions between the Operations and Financial Services businesses were eliminated to arrive at the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Non-GAAP Supplemental Consolidating Data - Supplemental Condensed Statements of Earnings (Amounts in millions) (unaudited) Operations* Financial Services Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 941.6 $ 901.8 $ — $ — Cost of goods sold (472.1 ) (453.7 ) — — Gross profit 469.5 448.1 — — Operating expenses (283.8 ) (280.4 ) — — Operating earnings before financial services 185.7 167.7 — — Financial services revenue — — 85.8 84.1 Financial services expenses — — (20.2 ) (23.1 ) Operating earnings from financial services — — 65.6 61.0 Operating earnings 185.7 167.7 65.6 61.0 Interest expense (13.8 ) (11.9 ) — (0.1 ) Intersegment interest income (expense) – net 16.5 17.3 (16.5 ) (17.3 ) Other income (expense) – net 2.8 2.9 — (0.1 ) Earnings before income taxes and equity earnings 191.2 176.0 49.1 43.5 Income tax expense (42.4 ) (39.2 ) (12.7 ) (11.2 ) Earnings before equity earnings 148.8 136.8 36.4 32.3 Financial services – net earnings attributable to Snap-on 36.4 32.3 — — Equity earnings (loss), net of tax (0.5 ) 0.1 — — Net earnings 184.7 169.2 36.4 32.3 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (5.0 ) (4.6 ) — — Net earnings attributable to Snap-on $ 179.7 $ 164.6 $ 36.4 $ 32.3 * Snap-on with Financial Services on the equity method.

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Non-GAAP Supplemental Consolidating Data - Supplemental Condensed Statements of Earnings (Amounts in millions) (unaudited) Operations* Financial Services Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 2,518.1 $ 2,774.8 $ — $ — Cost of goods sold (1,285.8 ) (1,381.3 ) — — Gross profit 1,232.3 1,393.5 — — Operating expenses (816.6 ) (848.5 ) — — Operating earnings before financial services 415.7 545.0 — — Financial services revenue — — 256.3 253.8 Financial services expenses — — (76.2 ) (70.1 ) Operating earnings from financial services — — 180.1 183.7 Operating earnings 415.7 545.0 180.1 183.7 Interest expense (38.5 ) (36.7 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Intersegment interest income (expense) – net 51.1 52.8 (51.1 ) (52.8 ) Other income (expense) – net 6.3 6.5 — (0.1 ) Earnings before income taxes and equity earnings 434.6 567.6 128.9 130.6 Income tax expense (97.5 ) (129.1 ) (33.4 ) (33.8 ) Earnings before equity earnings 337.1 438.5 95.5 96.8 Financial services – net earnings attributable to Snap-on 95.5 96.8 — — Equity earnings, net of tax — 0.9 — — Net earnings 432.6 536.2 95.5 96.8 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (14.5 ) (13.3 ) — — Net earnings attributable to Snap-on $ 418.1 $ 522.9 $ 95.5 $ 96.8 * Snap-on with Financial Services on the equity method.

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Non-GAAP Supplemental Consolidating Data - Supplemental Condensed Balance Sheets (Amounts in millions) (unaudited) Operations* Financial Services September 26, December 28, September 26, December 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 787.2 $ 184.4 $ 0.3 $ 0.1 Intersegment receivables 11.3 14.2 — — Trade and other accounts receivable – net 617.8 693.5 1.1 1.1 Finance receivables – net — — 532.1 530.1 Contract receivables – net 7.0 6.8 106.3 93.9 Inventories – net 764.4 760.4 — — Prepaid expenses and other assets 122.7 111.8 8.3 7.0 Total current assets 2,310.4 1,771.1 648.1 632.2 Property and equipment – net 503.8 519.8 1.6 1.7 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48.6 52.9 2.4 2.7 Investment in Financial Services 347.0 340.5 — — Deferred income tax assets 24.6 32.7 22.7 19.6 Intersegment long-term notes receivable 302.9 755.5 — — Long-term finance receivables – net — — 1,122.3 1,103.5 Long-term contract receivables – net 13.3 16.0 353.9 344.1 Goodwill 938.5 913.8 — — Other intangibles – net 241.6 243.9 — — Other assets 67.8 73.0 0.2 0.2 Total assets $ 4,798.5 $ 4,719.2 $ 2,151.2 $ 2,104.0 Liabilities and Equity Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt $ 17.9 $ 202.9 $ 250.0 $ — Accounts payable 204.9 197.3 1.1 1.2 Intersegment payables — — 11.3 14.2 Accrued benefits 53.6 53.2 — 0.1 Accrued compensation 80.3 52.2 2.2 1.7 Franchisee deposits 85.9 68.2 — — Other accrued liabilities 392.8 353.7 37.3 25.7 Total current liabilities 835.4 927.5 301.9 42.9 Long-term debt and intersegment long-term debt — — 1,484.7 1,702.4 Deferred income tax liabilities 63.5 69.3 — — Retiree health care benefits 31.5 33.6 — — Pension liabilities 103.7 122.1 — — Operating lease liabilities 31.0 34.5 2.6 3.0 Other long-term liabilities 92.6 101.4 15.0 15.2 Total liabilities 1,157.7 1,288.4 1,804.2 1,763.5 Total shareholders' equity attributable to Snap-on 3,619.0 3,409.1 347.0 340.5 Noncontrolling interests 21.8 21.7 — — Total equity 3,640.8 3,430.8 347.0 340.5 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,798.5 $ 4,719.2 $ 2,151.2 $ 2,104.0 * Snap-on with Financial Services on the equity method.

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Amounts in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 AS REPORTED Charges associated with exit and disposal activities ("restructuring charges") Pre-tax restructuring charges $ — $ — $ (11.5 ) $ — Income tax benefits — — 2.2 — Restructuring charges, after tax $ — $ — $ (9.3 ) $ — Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 54.8 55.7 54.9 56.0 Diluted EPS - restructuring charges $ — $ — $ (0.17 ) $ — Benefit related to the settlement of a litigation matter ("legal settlement") Pre-tax legal settlement $ — $ — $ — $ 11.6 Income tax expense — — — (2.9 ) Legal settlement, after tax $ — $ — $ — $ 8.7 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 54.8 55.7 54.9 56.0 Diluted EPS - legal settlement $ — $ — $ — $ 0.15 ADJUSTED INFORMATION - NON-GAAP 1) Operating earnings before financial services As reported $ 185.7 $ 167.7 $ 415.7 $ 545.0 Restructuring charges — — 11.5 — Legal settlement — — — (11.6 ) As adjusted $ 185.7 $ 167.7 $ 427.2 $ 533.4 Operating earnings before financial services as a percentage of sales As reported 19.7 % 18.6 % 16.5 % 19.6 % As adjusted 19.7 % 18.6 % 17.0 % 19.2 % 2) Operating earnings As reported $ 251.3 $ 228.7 $ 595.8 $ 728.7 Restructuring charges — — 11.5 — Legal settlement — — — (11.6 ) As adjusted $ 251.3 $ 228.7 $ 607.3 $ 717.1 Operating earnings as a percentage of revenue As reported 24.5 % 23.2 % 21.5 % 24.1 % As adjusted 24.5 % 23.2 % 21.9 % 23.7 %

SNAP-ON INCORPORATED Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Amounts in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ADJUSTED INFORMATION - NON-GAAP (continued) 3) Net earnings attributable to Snap-on Incorporated As reported $ 179.7 $ 164.6 $ 418.1 $ 522.9 Restructuring charges, after tax — — 9.3 — Legal settlement, after tax — — — (8.7 ) As adjusted $ 179.7 $ 164.6 $ 427.4 $ 514.2 4) Diluted EPS As reported $ 3.28 $ 2.96 $ 7.62 $ 9.34 Restructuring charges, after tax — — 0.17 — Legal settlement, after tax — — — (0.15 ) As adjusted $ 3.28 $ 2.96 $ 7.79 $ 9.19 5) Effective tax rate As reported 23.4 % 23.5 % 23.8 % 23.8 % Restructuring charges — — -0.1 % — Legal settlement — — — — As adjusted 23.4 % 23.5 % 23.7 % 23.8 %

