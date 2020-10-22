Farfetch to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, announced that the company's third quarter 2020 financial results will be released after the U.S. market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Farfetch will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call, along with the company's earnings press release, can be accessed at the Farfetch Investor Relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.