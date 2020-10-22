 

MediciNova, in Collaboration with the University of Sydney and the Australasian Gastro-Intestinal Trials Group, Announces Plans for a Multi-center, Phase 2b Study to Evaluate MN-166 (ibudilast) in Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 12:30  |  76   |   |   

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it plans to initiate a multi-center, placebo-controlled, randomized Phase 2b trial to evaluate MN-166 (ibudilast) in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).

The clinical trial is a collaborative effort between MediciNova, the University of Sydney, and the Australasian Gastro-Intestinal Trials Group (AGITG). Dr. Janette Vardy, Professor of Cancer Medicine, University of Sydney in Australia, will be the lead principal investigator. The proposed clinical trial will evaluate MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential treatment to reduce acute neurotoxicity severity and CIPN in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. AGITG will provide funding for this study and MediciNova will provide study drug and regulatory support.

Yuichi Iwaki, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MediciNova, Inc. commented, “We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Vardy on this grant-funded study to further explore the potential of MN-166 as a pharmacotherapy for CIPN. As we recently reported, our first clinical trial in CIPN showed that half of participants reported improved symptoms in the acute period and showed improved neurological parameters on clinical assessment with ibudilast treatment. There is a large unmet medical need for patients with this disorder.”

Dr. Janette Vardy, the Principal Investigator for this study, commented, “The findings from our initial study were encouraging, and with the support of AGITG and MediciNova, we plan to explore further the potential clinical utility of ibudilast in a larger sample of patients who experience oxaliplatin-induced acute neurotoxicity and chronic CIPN.”

About the Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Trial

This study is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial to determine whether MN-166 (ibudilast) can decrease acute neurotoxicity symptoms and CIPN, and to determine whether ibudilast treatment results in fewer neurotoxicity-induced dose reductions in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer receiving oxaliplatin up to six months. We plan to enroll a total 100 patients in a 1:1 (ibudilast:placebo) ratio. Treatment (MN-166 (ibudilast) 60 mg/day or matching placebo) will commence two days prior to the first cycle of oxaliplatin chemotherapy and will continue for the duration of the oxaliplatin chemotherapy.

Seite 1 von 4
MediciNova Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
MediciNova Appoints Carolyn Beaver to its Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair
13.10.20
MediciNova Announces Positive Findings on MN-001 (tipelukast) in Acute Liver Injury Model to be Presented at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020
24.09.20
MediciNova Announces Positive Clinical Results Regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) for Prevention of Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Published in Cancer Chemotherapy and Pharmacology
23.09.20
MediciNova Announces that its Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Successfully Induced Systemic IgG and Mucosal IgA Neutralizing Antibodies Against SARS-CoV-2 in Mice using BC-PIV Vector Technology