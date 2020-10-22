 

Wolverine Worldwide Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for November 5, 2020

ROCKFORD, Mich., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced that it expects to report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review results and discuss current business trends.

The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible under the “Investor Relations” tab at www.wolverineworldwide.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company’s website for a period of approximately 30 days.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE
Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The Company’s portfolio includes Merrell, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Saucony, Wolverine, Keds, Stride Rite, Chaco, Bates, and HYTEST. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat and Harley-Davidson. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the Company’s products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.

CONTACT: Mike Stornant
(616) 866-5534


