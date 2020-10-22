K92 Mining Announces Maiden Karempe Vein System Drilling Results and High-Grade Epithermal Vein Mineralization

To date, five known veins have been recorded at Karempe, with similar vein orientation and intrusive related Au-Cu-Ag mineralization as Kora. The veins are essentially quartz and massive pyrite, and more localized chalcopyrite hosted within competent diorite. The veins remain open to depth and only a fraction of the over 2,000 m strike length, documented by mapping and rock chip sampling, has been drill tested. A total of six diamond drill holes were reported at Karempe, with intersections recorded in multiple veins. The results are highlighted by the KA1 Vein, with KRDD0005 recording 2.45 m at 39.82 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (40.18 g/t AuEq, 2.30 m true width), including 0.75 m at 125.40 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu (125.75 g/t AuEq, 0.68 m true width). Approximately 100m down-dip from KRDD0005, along the KA1 Vein, hole KRDD0006 recorded 3.20 m at 17.50 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu (18.28 g/t AuEq, 2.45 m true width), including 1.60 m at 26.58 g/t Au, 38 g/t Ag, 0.66% Cu (28.07 g/t AuEq, 1.19 m true width). Both holes recorded mineralization that is invariably associated with massive sulphide (pyrite-chalcopyrite) and crystalline quartz, encapsulated within broad zones of strong sericite alteration.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc . (“ K92 ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V : KNT; OTCQX : KNTNF) is pleased to announce results of the first six drill holes completed by K92 on the Karempe Vein System at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea. The Karempe Vein System is located near-mine infrastructure, subparallel to and ~450m West from the producing Kora deposit.

Drilling also recorded significant mineralization along the KA2 Vein, highlighted by KRDD0002 recording 1.60 m at 8.61 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.06% Cu (8.74 g/t AuEq, 1.31 m true width). The KRDD0002 intersection was reported ~100m to the south along strike from KRDD0005. There are currently two drill rigs at Karempe and through the remainder the year, drilling plans to target both down-dip and strike extensions.

(Gold Equivalent (AuEq) is calculated using copper price of US$3.05/lb, silver price of US$16.05/oz and gold price of US$1,400/oz.)

Chris Muller, K92 Vice President Exploration, stated, “The maiden drill program at Karempe has unveiled an impressive vein system comprising multiple, continuous gold mineralized structures that resemble Kora mineralization. Karempe has approximately 2km of strike length, as demonstrated by surface mapping, and limited drill testing. Together with Kora and Judd, epithermal veins comprising, and proximal to, the Kainantu Gold Mine represent a significant gold/copper mineralized vein field.”

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, also added, “With only approximately 20% of the mapped vein field strike length tested and the areas already tested being largely open at depth, the results at Karempe highlight the strong exploration potential at Kainantu. By the end of this year, we plan to have 10 drill rigs on site; 5 underground drill rigs and 5 surface drill rigs, drilling the Karempe, Kora, Kora South and Judd vein systems plus the Blue Lake porphyry concurrently. We expect to increase the number of drill rigs in 2021.”

Karempe Vein System Background

The Karempe vein system was originally recognized by field mapping in the early 1990’s. Highlands Gold Limited (“HGL”) drilled two holes targeting the Karempe system in 1994; 021BD94 (to 230.5m) which returned 0.9m at 8.5 g/t Au, 57 g/t Ag, 1.32 % Cu and 098BD05 which was terminated at just 49.9m. Barrick drilled one hole, BKDD0025 in October 2009 which returned a number of significant gold/copper intercepts, just prior to the cessation of the mining lease (ML150) drill program. No other drill holes have tested the Karempe vein system and no targeted program was carried out until K92 commenced drilling Karempe in March 2020. Exploration was suspended for ~3 months during the COVID-19 State of Emergency and detailed mapping/sampling and drilling resumed in late June.

See Figure 1 for location map of the Karempe Vein target, existing mine infrastructure and other proximal interpreted veins.

See Figure 2 for cross section of the Karempe Vein System with holes KRDD0005 and KRDD0006.

See Figure 3 for plan view of the area drilled by K92 at the Karempe Vein System.

See Figure 4 for drill core photograph of KRDD0005, 237.30 - 240.83 m. Massive sulphide / quartz vein in sericite altered diorite; downhole interval returned 2.45 m at 39.82 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.19% Cu (40.18 g/t AuEq), including 0.75 m at 125.4 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu (125.75 g/t AuEq).

See Figure 5 for drill core photograph of KRDD0006, 300.06 - 303.70 m. Massive sulphide / quartz vein in altered diorite host; downhole interval returned 3.20 m at 17.5 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag, 0.34% Cu (18.28 g/t AuEq), including 1.6m at 26.58 g/t Au, 38 g/t Ag, 0.66% Cu (28.07 g/t AuEq).

See Figure 6 for drill core photograph of KRDD0005, 239.7m. Macro photo of massive pyrite-chalcopyrite intergrown with crystalline quartz; part of 0.75 m interval which returned 125.4 g/t Au.

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling at Karempe

Hole_id From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) True width

(m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold

equivalent Vein_Id KRDD0001 172.2 172.9 0.71 0.41 1.41 31 2.94 6.31 HWS Including 172.2 172.5 0.34 0.19 2.23 49 5.29 10.95 HWS Including 172.5 172.9 0.37 0.21 0.66 15 0.79 2.06 HWS KRDD0001 207.4 214.1 6.66 3.80 1.98 11 0.61 3.06 KA1 Including 207.4 207.7 0.30 0.17 1.01 42 4.88 9.01 KA1 Including 207.7 208.3 0.52 0.30 0.60 13 0.45 1.46 KA1 Including 208.3 209.0 0.74 0.67 0.16 3 0.11 0.36 KA1 Including 209.0 209.9 0.90 0.82 0.06 2 0.11 0.26 Ka1 Including 209.9 211.0 1.10 0.63 2.17 23 1.32 4.49 KA1 Including 211.0 211.3 0.30 0.17 0.36 6 0.39 1.03 KA1 Including 211.3 212.3 1.02 0.58 5.45 15 0.54 6.46 KA1 Including 212.3 212.9 0.61 0.55 0.09 2 0.01 0.13 KA1 Including 212.9 213.5 0.54 0.49 0.62 6 0.06 0.79 KA1 Including 213.5 214.1 0.63 0.36 6.27 6 0.06 6.44 KA1 KRDD0001 278.0 284.0 6.00 3.42 0.36 3 0.20 0.70 KN1 Including 278.0 279.0 1.00 0.57 0.61 8 0.74 1.84 KN1 Including 279.0 280.0 1.00 0.57 0.10 2 0.17 0.39 KN1 Including 280.0 281.3 1.28 0.91 0.01 1 0.01 0.04 KN1 Including 281.3 282.1 0.80 0.57 0.06 1 0.02 0.10 KN1 Including 282.1 282.9 0.82 0.47 1.64 2 0.12 1.84 KN1 Including 282.9 284.0 1.10 0.63 0.05 2 0.14 0.29 KN1 KRDD0001 288.9 291.0 2.13 1.21 2.02 2 0.09 2.17 Splay Including 288.9 290.0 1.13 0.64 0.04 1 0.11 0.22 Splay Including 290.0 291.0 1.00 0.57 4.25 2 0.06 4.37 Splay KRDD0001 357.2 360.8 3.60 2.05 0.02 9 0.08 0.26 KN2 Including 357.2 358.2 0.95 0.54 0.02 2 0.04 0.10 KN2 Including 358.2 359.0 0.85 0.48 0.01 2 0.04 0.10 KN2 Including 359.0 360.8 1.80 1.03 0.03 15 0.13 0.42 KN2 KRDD0001 459.7 462.3 2.57 1.47 0.43 2 0.61 1.39 KA2 KRDD0002 32.2 37.2 4.96 3.80 0.52 1 0.01 0.55 Splay Including 32.2 32.6 0.36 0.28 0.65 27 0.03 1.03 Splay Including 32.6 33.2 0.60 0.46 0.24 8 0.06 0.43 Splay Including 33.2 34.8 1.57 1.20 0.01 2 0.01 0.05 Splay Including 34.8 37.2 2.43 1.86 0.23 8 0.03 0.38 Splay KRDD0002 224.9 233.0 8.10 5.21 0.31 9 0.03 0.46 Splay Including 224.9 226.3 1.37 0.88 0.65 27 0.03 1.03 Splay Including 226.3 227.5 1.23 0.79 0.24 8 0.06 0.43 Splay Including 227.5 229.0 1.50 0.96 0.01 2 0.01 0.05 Splay Including 229.0 231.2 2.20 1.41 0.23 8 0.03 0.38 Splay Including 231.2 231.9 0.70 0.45 0.41 3 0.01 0.47 Splay Including 231.9 233.0 1.10 0.71 0.47 2 0.01 0.51 Splay KRDD0002 183.0 183.6 0.64 0.41 0.10 4 0.08 0.28 HWS KRDD0002 243.3 246.8 3.50 3.29 1.70 5 0.09 1.91 KA1 Including 243.3 244.0 0.70 0.40 1.19 3 0.88 2.57 KA1 Including 244.0 244.7 0.74 0.42 0.98 5 1.18 2.85 KA1 Including 244.7 246.0 1.26 0.72 0.29 3 0.04 0.39 KA1 Including 246.0 246.8 0.80 0.46 5.03 11 0.15 5.40 KA1 KRDD0002 267.8 268.9 1.10 0.78 0.04 1 0.01 0.07 Splay KRDD0002 282.6 287.4 4.75 4.46 0.11 2 0.08 0.26 KN1 including 282.6 284.3 1.66 1.56 0.04 2 0.02 0.09 KN1 including 284.3 285.9 1.64 1.54 0.04 2 0.01 0.09 KN1 including 285.9 286.6 0.70 0.66 0.01 2 0.03 0.07 KN1 including 286.6 287.4 0.75 0.70 0.48 2 0.43 1.16 KN1 KRDD0002 380.1 382.8 2.70 1.55 0.04 2 0.13 0.26 KN2 KRDD0002 484.0 485.6 1.60 1.31 8.61 3 0.06 8.74 KA2 KRDD0002 533.6 535.6 2.03 1.16 3.98 6 0.31 4.53 KA3 KRDD0003 237.9 241.1 3.25 1.63 1.85 6 0.06 2.01 HWS including 237.9 239.7 1.85 0.92 0.01 1 0.02 0.06 HWS including 239.7 240.1 0.35 0.18 16.86 43 0.36 17.96 HWS including 239.7 240.1 0.35 0.18 16.86 43 0.36 17.96 HWS including 240.1 241.1 1.05 0.52 0.08 1 0.04 0.15 HWS KRDD0003 254.0 255.2 1.25 1.21 2.30 1 0.01 2.33 KA1 KRDD0003 315.7 320.4 4.65 4.03 0.26 2 0.06 0.38 KN1 Including 315.7 315.9 0.20 0.17 2.55 1 0.03 2.61 KN1 Including 315.9 318.1 2.20 1.91 0.22 2 1.03 1.83 KN1 Including 318.1 319.5 1.40 1.21 0.04 2 2.03 3.18 KN1 Including 319.5 319.7 0.20 0.17 0.59 5 3.03 5.29 KN1 Including 319.7 320.4 0.65 0.56 0.07 3 0.08 0.23 KN1 KRDD0003 490.1 492.0 1.89 1.08 0.04 1 0.01 0.07 KN2 Including 490.1 490.8 0.74 0.42 0.02 2 0.04 0.10 KN2 Including 490.8 491.5 0.65 0.37 0.05 1 0.01 0.06 KN2 Including 491.5 492.0 0.50 0.29 0.05 1 0.01 0.06 KN2 KRDD0003 530.1 531.1 1.00 0.50 0.73 6 0.31 1.28 Splay Including 530.1 530.8 0.67 0.33 0.01 3 0.08 0.17 Splay Including 530.8 531.1 0.33 0.17 2.19 13 0.77 3.53 Splay KRDD0004 162.0 162.7 0.70 0.49 2.78 176 0.67 6.04 Splay KRDD0004 260.1 260.7 0.57 0.54 1.19 3 0.88 2.57 HWS KRDD0004 277.0 285.4 8.43 7.92 0.90 4 0.27 1.37 KA1 Including 277.0 277.4 0.43 0.40 0.46 2 0.10 0.64 KA1 Including 277.4 278.8 1.41 1.32 1.63 3 0.40 2.28 KA1 Including 278.8 280.0 1.19 1.12 0.31 3 0.21 0.67 KA1 Including 280.0 281.3 1.30 1.22 0.24 5 0.37 0.87 KA1 Including 281.3 282.3 0.96 0.90 0.61 3 0.10 0.79 KA1 Including 282.3 283.0 0.74 0.70 0.61 5 0.31 1.15 KA1 Including 283.0 284.0 1.00 0.94 0.69 5 0.23 1.11 KA1 Including 284.0 284.4 0.35 0.33 1.44 16 0.37 2.21 KA1 Including 284.4 285.4 1.05 0.99 2.06 3 0.27 2.51 KA1 KRDD0004 339.2 344.2 5.03 1.81 1.16 16 0.12 1.54 KN1 Including 339.2 340.4 1.23 0.44 2.13 16 0.11 2.51 KN1 Including 340.4 342.0 1.60 0.58 0.15 4 0.07 0.30 KN1 Including 342.0 342.4 0.40 0.14 0.29 1 0.01 0.32 KN1 Including 342.4 343.9 1.46 0.53 1.66 36 0.20 2.43 KN1 Including 343.9 344.2 0.34 0.12 1.24 7 0.10 1.48 KN1 KRDD0004 416.3 416.6 0.35 0.15 3.97 4 0.18 4.29 Splay KRDD0004 420.9 426.9 6.05 5.48 2.40 2 0.06 2.52 KN2 Including 420.9 422.0 1.15 1.04 0.40 1 0.07 0.51 KN2 Including 422.0 422.8 0.80 0.73 15.97 6 0.18 16.31 KN2 Including 422.8 423.1 0.30 0.27 0.16 1 0.00 0.18 KN2 Including 423.1 423.8 0.70 0.63 0.37 1 0.01 0.40 KN2 Including 423.8 425.5 1.70 1.54 0.21 2 0.05 0.31 KN2 Including 425.5 426.3 0.80 0.73 0.28 1 0.05 0.37 KN2 Including 426.3 426.9 0.60 0.54 0.67 1 0.03 0.72 KN2 KRDD0005 22.9 26.8 3.90 2.51 0.87 21 0.04 1.20 Splay Including 22.9 24.6 1.70 1.09 0.53 22 0.04 0.87 Splay Including 24.6 25.8 1.20 0.77 0.49 19 0.04 0.79 Splay Including 25.8 26.8 1.00 0.64 1.91 20 0.04 2.23 Splay KRDD0005 215.5 216.3 0.85 0.33 1.04 5 0.10 1.26 Splay Including 215.5 215.8 0.30 0.23 1.08 4 0.10 1.28 Splay Including 215.8 216.3 0.55 0.10 0.96 7 0.11 1.22 Splay KRDD0005 200.4 204.6 4.20 3.44 1.85 15 0.61 2.97 HWS Including 200.4 200.8 0.40 0.33 4.94 5 0.13 5.21 HWS Including 200.8 201.2 0.40 0.33 10.89 118 5.11 20.21 HWS Including 201.2 203.2 2.00 1.64 0.58 5 0.21 0.96 HWS Including 203.2 203.6 0.40 0.33 0.16 4 0.07 0.32 HWS Including 203.6 203.9 0.30 0.25 0.32 2 0.02 0.37 HWS Including 203.9 204.6 0.70 0.57 0.16 2 0.02 0.21 HWS KRDD0005 238.7 241.1 2.45 2.30 39.82 6 0.19 40.18 KA1 Including 238.7 238.9 0.20 0.19 0.48 11 1.16 2.40 KA1 Including 238.9 239.0 0.15 0.14 0.75 1 0.04 0.83 KA1 Including 239.0 239.8 0.75 0.68 125.40 12 0.13 125.75 KA1 Including 239.8 241.0 1.25 1.13 0.26 1 0.05 0.35 KA1 Including 241.0 241.1 0.10 0.09 29.83 12 0.62 30.92 KA1 KRDD0005 241.7 242.7 1.00 0.98 0.84 4 0.18 1.17 Splay KRDD0005 285.3 290.2 4.90 4.83 0.03 1 0.01 0.05 KN1 Including 285.3 286.0 0.70 0.69 0.02 2 0.02 0.08 KN1 Including 286.0 287.7 1.70 1.67 0.01 1 0.01 0.03 KN1 Including 287.7 288.6 0.85 0.84 0.03 1 0.01 0.04 KN1 Including 288.6 290.2 1.65 1.62 0.04 1 0.01 0.06 KN1 KRDD0005 376.4 378.4 2.05 0.87 0.01 1 0.01 0.02 KN2 Including 376.4 377.1 0.70 0.30 0.01 1 0.01 0.03 KN2 Including 377.1 378.4 1.35 0.57 0.01 1 0.01 0.02 KN2 KRDD0005 451.8 455.9 4.05 3.81 0.51 6 0.09 0.72 KA2 Including 451.8 452.0 0.20 0.19 5.03 35 0.12 5.66 KA2 Including 452.0 452.4 0.35 0.33 0.46 10 0.33 1.10 KA2 Including 452.4 452.8 0.45 0.42 0.02 2 0.16 0.30 KA2 Including 452.8 453.0 0.20 0.19 1.07 6 0.08 1.27 KA2 Including 453.0 453.6 0.60 0.56 0.12 1 0.01 0.15 KA2 Including 453.6 454.5 0.90 0.85 0.02 1 0.00 0.04 KA2 Including 454.5 455.3 0.75 0.70 0.25 3 0.06 0.39 KA2 Including 455.3 455.9 0.60 0.56 0.64 13 0.15 1.03 KA2 KRDD0005 501.8 502.0 0.20 0.15 3.43 12 0.31 4.06 KA3 KRDD0006 123.5 125.2 1.70 0.98 5.16 1 0.01 5.18 Splay KRDD0006 221.2 224.1 2.95 2.09 0.86 17 3.00 5.66 Splay KRDD0006 236.6 241.5 4.95 4.49 1.50 15 1.26 3.61 HWS Including 236.6 237.5 0.90 0.82 1.34 33 3.04 6.41 HWS Including 237.5 237.7 0.20 0.18 0.19 10 0.18 0.59 HWS Including 237.7 238.4 0.70 0.63 5.77 47 4.66 13.50 HWS Including 238.4 238.8 0.45 0.41 0.59 8 0.23 1.04 HWS Including 238.8 240.0 1.20 1.09 1.16 3 0.04 1.26 HWS Including 240.0 241.0 0.95 0.86 0.15 3 0.03 0.23 HWS Including 241.0 241.2 0.20 0.18 1.01 2 0.02 1.07 HWS Including 241.2 241.5 0.35 0.32 0.36 2 0.02 0.41 HWS KRDD0006 300.3 303.5 3.20 2.45 17.50 20 0.34 18.28 KA1 Including 300.3 301.9 1.60 1.19 26.58 38 0.66 28.07 KA1 Including 301.9 302.9 1.05 0.80 0.21 1 0.01 0.24 KA1 Including 302.9 303.5 0.60 0.46 24.32 5 0.10 24.53 KA1 KRDD0006 311.6 312.6 1.00 0.87 2.69 3 0.24 3.10 Splay

Table 2 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Collar Locations for Karempe Diamond Drilling

Hole_ID Easting (AGD66) Northing (AGD66) Easting (Local) Northing (Local) mRL Bearing (AMG) Bearing (Local) Inclination Depth (m) KRDD0001 374394 9317668 29221.01 59102.34 1650 22 67 -55 500.3 KRDD0002 374408 9317660 29225.25 59086.78 1658 76 121 -55 550.9 KRDD0003 374394 9317668 29221.01 59102.34 1650 31 76 -69 560.4 KRDD0004 374408 9317660 29225.25 59086.78 1658 76 121 -63 525.4 KRDD0005 374394 9317669 29221.71 59103.05 1653 56 101 -55 539.7 KRDD0006 374408 9317660 29225.25 59086.78 1658 51 96 -68 335.7

(1) Gold Equivalent in Table 1 uses copper price of US$3.05/lb; silver price of US$16.05/oz and gold price of US$1,400/oz.

Table 3 – Global Kora Mineral Resource (Effective Date April 2, 2020)

Tonnes Gold Silver Copper AuEq mt g/t moz g/t moz % kt g/t moz Measured 0.66 13.34 0.28 11.6 0.25 0.51 3.4 14.14 0.3 Indicated 2.47 8.44 0.67 16.3 1.29 0.63 15.6 9.46 0.8 Total M&I 3.13 9.47 0.95 15.3 1.54 0.61 19 10.45 1.1 Inferred 12.67 7.32 2.98 19.9 8.11 1.1 139.4 9.01 3.7

Mineral Resource Estimate is included in a technical report titled, “Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Expansion of the Kainantu Mine to Treat 1 Mtpa from the Kora Gold Deposit, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea” with an effective date of April 2, 2020.

The Independent and Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate is Simon Tear, P.Geo. of H & S Consultants Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Resources were compiled at 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and 10 g/t gold cut-off grades.

Density (t/m 3 ) is on a per zone basis, K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m 3 ; K2: 2.93 t/m 3 ; Waste: 2.8 t/m 3

) is on a per zone basis, K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m ; K2: 2.93 t/m ; Waste: 2.8 t/m Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.

Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.

Calculations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t)

Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + ((0.923 x Cu%)*1.38)+ ((0.77 x Ag g/t*0.0115). Gold price US$1,400/oz; Silver US$16.05/oz; Copper US$3.05/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 92.3% for copper and 77% for silver.

Qualified Person

K92 mine geology manager and mine exploration manager, Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora deposit at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Project, expectations of future cash flows, the planned plant expansion, production results, cost of sales, sales of production, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company’s securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations in PNG, mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, continuation of the lifted state of emergency, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

