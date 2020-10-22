 

BG Staffing, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

22.10.2020, 12:45  |  35   |   |   

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a national provider of workforce solutions, today announced it will discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results during a conference call and webcast on November 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST. The teleconference will be hosted by Beth Garvey, president and CEO; and Dan Hollenbach, chief financial officer. The related press release will be issued before the market opens on November 5, 2020.

Interested participants may dial 877-317-6789 (U.S. callers), 412-317-6789 (international callers) or 866-605-3852 (Canada callers) and ask for the BG Staffing call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call ends through November 12, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 412-317-0088 (international callers), or 855-669-9658 (Canada callers) and reference PIN Number 10148424. The live webcast and archived replay are accessible at the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.bgstaffing.com.

About BGSF
 Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings), and Light Industrial. BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 64th largest U.S. staffing company in the 2019 update and the 45th largest IT staffing firm in 2018. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgstaffing.com.

