BG Staffing, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a national provider of workforce solutions, today announced it will discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results during a conference call and webcast on November 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST. The teleconference will be hosted by Beth Garvey, president and CEO; and Dan Hollenbach, chief financial officer. The related press release will be issued before the market opens on November 5, 2020.

Interested participants may dial 877-317-6789 (U.S. callers), 412-317-6789 (international callers) or 866-605-3852 (Canada callers) and ask for the BG Staffing call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call ends through November 12, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 412-317-0088 (international callers), or 855-669-9658 (Canada callers) and reference PIN Number 10148424. The live webcast and archived replay are accessible at the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.bgstaffing.com.