Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Summary
Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $128.4 million, an increase of $26.5 million, or 26 percent, compared to revenues of $101.9 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $14.7 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $1.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the prior year fourth quarter. Net earnings for the prior year fourth quarter adjusted to eliminate costs associated with the Foundation for Growth initiative and a valuation adjustment for indirect tax credits were $5.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share.1
Revenues for the year ended August 31, 2020, were $474.7 million, an increase of $30.6 million, or 7 percent, compared to revenues of $444.1 million in the prior year. Net earnings for the year were $38.6 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $2.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the prior year. Net earnings for the prior year adjusted to eliminate costs associated with the Foundation for Growth initiative and a valuation adjustment for indirect tax credits were $15.6 million, or $1.45 per diluted share.1
“We were pleased to see fourth quarter revenue growth in both our Irrigation and Infrastructure segments, highlighted by the successful execution of our large Road Zipper project with Highways England in the U.K.,” said Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of the Lindsay team for achieving our 2020 operating margin goal, especially given the additional market challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. We achieved another key objective related to culture, measured through an organizational health assessment conducted by a major consulting firm.”
Fourth Quarter Segment Results
Irrigation segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $75.6 million, an increase of $6.1 million, or 9 percent, compared to $69.5 million in the prior year fourth quarter. North America irrigation revenues of $39.8 million decreased $1.8 million, or 4 percent, compared to the prior year. The decrease resulted primarily from lower engineering services revenue related to a project in the prior year that did not repeat. An increase in irrigation equipment unit volume and higher sales of replacement parts was offset by the impact of lower average selling prices. International irrigation revenues of $35.8 million increased $7.8 million, or 28 percent. The increase resulted primarily from higher sales volumes in Brazil, Australia and the Middle East which were partially offset by the unfavorable effects of foreign currency translation of approximately $3.4 million compared to the prior year.
Irrigation segment operating margin was 7.7 percent of sales in the fourth quarter, compared to 5.0 percent of sales (9.0 percent adjusted)1 in the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin in the current year fourth quarter was negatively impacted by expense of approximately $1.6 million, related to an increase in the environmental remediation liability and severance costs.
Infrastructure segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $52.8 million, an increase of $20.4 million, or 63 percent, compared to $32.4 million in the prior year. The increase resulted from higher Road Zipper System sales compared to the prior year, including the large project with Highways England in the U.K.
Infrastructure segment operating margin was 38.0 percent of sales in the fourth quarter, compared to 28.8 percent of sales in the prior year fourth quarter. Operating margin improvement resulted primarily from increased sales in higher margin product lines and from improved cost and pricing performance.
The backlog of unfilled orders at August 31, 2020 was $58.7 million compared with $55.4 million at August 31, 2019. Included in these backlogs are amounts of $6.3 million and $10.0 million, respectively, that are not expected to be fulfilled within the subsequent twelve months.
Outlook
“The recent increase in agricultural commodity prices along with additional government support payments to farmers under the expanded Coronavirus Food Assistance Program have raised estimates for U.S. farm income,” said Mr. Hassinger. “This supports an improved outlook for North America irrigation equipment demand for the fall selling season. We expect growth in international irrigation led by continued momentum in Brazil and other markets as well as new agricultural development being driven by heightened food security concerns as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.”
Mr. Hassinger added, “Our infrastructure business achieved a record year in fiscal 2020, in large part due to our success in implementing the “shift left” strategy to expand our addressable market for Road Zipper systems. We continue to be encouraged by the execution of this strategy, which has resulted in a higher quality sales funnel.”
Fourth Quarter Conference Call
Lindsay’s fiscal 2020 fourth quarter investor conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. Interested investors may participate in the call by dialing (833) 535-2202 in the U.S., or (412) 902-6745 internationally, and requesting the Lindsay Corporation call. Additionally, the conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's Web site, www.lindsay.com. Replays of the conference call will remain on our Web site through the next quarterly earnings release. The Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management's formal presentation, which will also be accessible via the Company's Web site.
|
1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted figures at end of document.
About the Company
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems, Road Zipper and Snoline brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.
Concerning Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," “will,” or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.
|
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended August 31,
|
|
|
Years Ended August 31,
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
$
|
|
128,405
|
|
|
$
|
|
101,885
|
|
|
$
|
|
474,692
|
|
|
$
|
|
444,072
|
|
Cost of operating revenues
|
|
|
|
83,038
|
|
|
|
|
70,398
|
|
|
|
|
322,149
|
|
|
|
|
329,464
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
45,367
|
|
|
|
|
31,487
|
|
|
|
|
152,543
|
|
|
|
|
114,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expense
|
|
|
|
9,343
|
|
|
|
|
6,886
|
|
|
|
|
31,444
|
|
|
|
|
30,820
|
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
|
|
14,921
|
|
|
|
|
17,152
|
|
|
|
|
52,947
|
|
|
|
|
63,737
|
|
Engineering and research expense
|
|
|
|
3,647
|
|
|
|
|
3,389
|
|
|
|
|
13,950
|
|
|
|
|
13,936
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
27,911
|
|
|
|
|
27,427
|
|
|
|
|
98,341
|
|
|
|
|
108,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
17,456
|
|
|
|
|
4,060
|
|
|
|
|
54,202
|
|
|
|
|
6,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(1,185
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,215
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,759
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,767
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
|
|
472
|
|
|
|
|
1,956
|
|
|
|
|
2,402
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
1,641
|
|
|
|
|
(1,052
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,556
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,643
|
)
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
(1,795
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,359
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,008
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
|
18,456
|
|
|
|
|
2,265
|
|
|
|
|
48,843
|
|
|
|
|
2,107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
3,782
|
|
|
|
|
762
|
|
|
|
|
10,214
|
|
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
|
14,674
|
|
|
$
|
|
1,503
|
|
|
$
|
|
38,629
|
|
|
$
|
|
2,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
|
1.35
|
|
|
$
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
|
3.57
|
|
|
$
|
|
0.20
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
|
1.35
|
|
|
$
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
|
3.56
|
|
|
$
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
10,835
|
|
|
|
|
10,786
|
|
|
|
|
10,823
|
|
|
|
|
10,781
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
10,880
|
|
|
|
|
10,817
|
|
|
|
|
10,861
|
|
|
|
|
10,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
|
$
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
|
1.26
|
|
|
$
|
|
1.24
|
|
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
August 31,
2020
|
|
|
|
August 31,
2019
|
|
|
|
August 31,
2020
|
|
|
|
August 31,
2019
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Irrigation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
$
|
|
39,757
|
|
|
$
|
|
41,509
|
|
|
$
|
|
218,954
|
|
|
$
|
|
218,627
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
35,824
|
|
|
|
|
27,995
|
|
|
|
|
124,575
|
|
|
|
|
132,871
|
|
Irrigation total
|
|
|
|
75,581
|
|
|
|
|
69,504
|
|
|
|
|
343,529
|
|
|
|
|
351,498
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
|
52,824
|
|
|
|
|
32,381
|
|
|
|
|
131,163
|
|
|
|
|
92,574
|
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
$
|
|
128,405
|
|
|
$
|
|
101,885
|
|
|
$
|
|
474,692
|
|
|
$
|
|
444,072
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Irrigation
|
|
$
|
|
5,829
|
|
|
$
|
|
3,463
|
|
|
$
|
|
40,214
|
|
|
$
|
|
29,804
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
|
20,085
|
|
|
|
|
9,340
|
|
|
|
|
43,771
|
|
|
|
|
16,599
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
(8,458
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,743
|
)
|
|
|
|
(29,783
|
)
|
|
|
|
(40,288
|
)
|
Total operating income
|
|
$
|
|
17,456
|
|
|
$
|
|
4,060
|
|
|
$
|
|
54,202
|
|
|
$
|
|
6,115
|
The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:
Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.
Infrastructure – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.
|
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
August 31,
2020
|
|
|
August 31,
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
|
121,403
|
|
|
$
|
|
127,204
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
|
|
|
19,511
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Receivables, net of allowance of $2,780 and $2,635, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
84,604
|
|
|
|
|
75,551
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
|
|
104,792
|
|
|
|
|
92,287
|
|
Assets held-for-sale
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
2,744
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
17,625
|
|
|
|
|
15,704
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
347,935
|
|
|
|
|
313,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
79,581
|
|
|
|
|
68,968
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
|
23,477
|
|
|
|
|
24,382
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
68,004
|
|
|
|
|
64,387
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
|
|
27,457
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
|
|
|
|
9,935
|
|
|
|
|
11,758
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
|
|
14,137
|
|
|
|
|
17,329
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
|
570,526
|
|
|
$
|
|
500,314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
|
29,554
|
|
|
$
|
|
29,434
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
72,646
|
|
|
|
|
52,488
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
102,395
|
|
|
|
|
82,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension benefits liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
6,374
|
|
|
|
|
6,029
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
115,682
|
|
|
|
|
115,846
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
25,862
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
889
|
|
|
|
|
872
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
20,806
|
|
|
|
|
27,227
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
272,008
|
|
|
|
|
232,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
|
18,918
|
|
|
|
|
18,870
|
|
Capital in excess of stated value
|
|
|
|
|
77,686
|
|
|
|
|
71,684
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
499,724
|
|
|
|
|
474,740
|
|
Less treasury stock - at cost
|
|
|
|
|
(277,238
|
)
|
|
|
|
(277,238
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|
|
|
|
|
(20,572
|
)
|
|
|
|
(19,847
|
)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
298,518
|
|
|
|
|
268,209
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
|
570,526
|
|
|
$
|
|
500,314
|
|
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years Ended August 31,
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
$
|
|
38,629
|
|
|
$
|
|
2,172
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
19,396
|
|
|
|
|
14,018
|
|
Gain on sale of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(1,158
|
)
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Loss on sale of businesses
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
301
|
|
Provision (benefit) for uncollectible accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
589
|
|
|
|
|
(496
|
)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
1,384
|
|
|
|
|
(5,686
|
)
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
5,616
|
|
|
|
|
4,195
|
|
Valuation adjustment for indirect tax credits
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
Foreign currency transaction loss
|
|
|
|
1,102
|
|
|
|
|
709
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
1,446
|
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
(9,523
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7,969
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
(14,039
|
)
|
|
|
|
(16,187
|
)
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
(6,612
|
)
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
(691
|
)
|
|
|
|
2,119
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
16,673
|
|
|
|
|
2,629
|
|
Other noncurrent assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
(6,778
|
)
|
|
|
|
4,752
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
46,034
|
|
|
|
|
3,797
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
(21,445
|
)
|
|
|
|
(23,211
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale
|
|
|
|
3,955
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities available-for-sale
|
|
|
|
(28,041
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities available-for-sale
|
|
|
|
8,548
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges
|
|
|
|
1,503
|
|
|
|
|
2,262
|
|
Payments for settlement of net investment hedges
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(327
|
)
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
(3,034
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other investing activities, net
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(38,514
|
)
|
|
|
|
(21,219
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
|
1,545
|
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations
|
|
|
|
(1,111
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,124
|
)
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
|
(227
|
)
|
|
|
|
(205
|
)
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(115
|
)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
(13,645
|
)
|
|
|
|
(13,375
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
|
|
(13,438
|
)
|
|
|
|
(14,642
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
|
(1,519
|
)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(5,801
|
)
|
|
|
|
(33,583
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
|
127,204
|
|
|
|
|
160,787
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
|
121,403
|
|
|
$
|
|
127,204
|
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
The non-GAAP tables below disclose (a) the impact on diluted earnings per share of (1) consulting fees, severance costs and loss from business divestitures, associated with the Company's Foundation for Growth Initiative ("FFG costs"), and (2) a valuation adjustment for indirect tax credits in a foreign jurisdiction (“valuation adjustment”), (b) the impact on operating income of FFG costs and the valuation adjustment, and (c) the impact on segment operating income of FFG costs and the valuation adjustment. Management believes adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operating income are important indicators of the Company’s business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or may be unrelated to, the Company’s underlying operating results, and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in the business. Non-GAAP measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings, diluted earnings per share and operating income. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company’s operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the following reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, management believes provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s business.
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per
|
|
Net earnings - reported GAAP measure
|
|
$
|
1,503
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
2,172
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFG costs - pre-tax
|
|
|
1,947
|
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
15,113
|
|
|
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation adjustment - pre-tax
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total adjustments
|
|
|
4,742
|
|
|
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
17,908
|
|
|
|
1.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effect of adjustments*
|
|
|
(428
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
(4,454
|
)
|
|
|
(0.41
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings - adjusted
|
|
$
|
5,817
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
15,626
|
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,810
|
|
* The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.
|
|
|
|
Three months ended August 31, 2019
|
|
Operating income reconciliation
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
Irrigation
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Operating income - reported GAAP measure
|
|
$
|
4,060
|
|
|
$
|
3,463
|
|
|
$
|
9,340
|
|
|
$
|
(8,743
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFG costs
|
|
|
1,947
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation adjustment
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
|
$
|
8,802
|
|
|
$
|
6,258
|
|
|
$
|
9,340
|
|
|
$
|
(6,796
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
$
|
101,885
|
|
|
$
|
69,504
|
|
|
$
|
32,381
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income as a percent of operating revenues
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
|
28.8
|
%
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
|
|
28.8
|
%
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended August 31, 2019
|
|
Operating income reconciliation
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
Irrigation
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Operating income - reported GAAP measure
|
|
$
|
6,115
|
|
|
$
|
29,804
|
|
|
$
|
16,599
|
|
|
$
|
(40,288
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFG costs
|
|
|
15,113
|
|
|
|
676
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
|
14,249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation adjustment
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
|
$
|
24,023
|
|
|
$
|
33,275
|
|
|
$
|
16,787
|
|
|
$
|
(26,039
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
$
|
444,072
|
|
|
$
|
351,498
|
|
|
$
|
92,574
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income as a percent of operating revenues
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues
|
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
|
N/A
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005211/en/Lindsay Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare