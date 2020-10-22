 

At Home Group Inc. to Announce Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on October 29, 2020

22.10.2020, 12:55  |  45   |   |   

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that it plans to release preliminary financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 before market open on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-437-2398 (international callers please dial 1-720-452-9102) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.athome.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.athome.com for 90 days.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 219 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

HOME-F

