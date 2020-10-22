 

1847 Goedeker Appoints New VP of Logistics to Accelerate Preparations for Record Revenue Growth in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 12:55  |  68   |   |   

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products, today announced that it has appointed logistics veteran Jacob Guilhas as its new VP of Logistics.

Guilhas is a results-focused management professional with immense experience in leading a full spectrum of multi-site business operations in highly competitive, fast-paced, and complex environments. Prior to joining Goedeker’s, Guilhas was Managing Director of FedEx Supply Chain. Previously he was Head of Logistics and Fulfillment for Groupon, General Manager with $500 million P&L responsibility at Exel (now DP-DHL), and Regional Operations Director for Walmart. Across his nearly two decades of logistics industry experience, Guilhas has established a track record of providing nationwide leadership for multiple large-scale distribution and fulfillment centers. He is an expert in leading a variety of projects including multiple distribution center “greenfield” start-ups, international operations start-ups, and long-term strategic planning and brings specialized experience in coordinating multi-channel operations, complex systems integrations, safety controls, and continuous improvement.

“Jacob is a great addition to the Goedeker’s team,” said Doug Moore, CEO of Goedeker’s. “We are working toward handling $150 million of product at cost annually as early as the first quarter of 2021. I believe Jacob is major asset to expedite our preparations for significantly increasing order volume and help us capitalize on untapped opportunities to partner more deeply and in real-time with the global manufacturers that supply our appliances, furniture and home goods.”

“I look forward to building on Goedeker’s strong foundation to create a best-in-class product delivery, service, and installation operation,” commented Guilhas. “There are immediate opportunities to improve and expand our relationships with last-mile partners, which I believe will drive tangible results, including improved speed to customer, reduced costs, and higher overall customer satisfaction.”

“We're addressing a $20 billion industry as the only pure-play appliance online retailer listed on a major exchange,” continued Moore. “Over the past year, we've been investing in people, processes, and systems, developing a best-in-class advertising and marketing platform in order to continue to drive significant revenue growth, improve our operating margins, while dramatically expanding our market position. My vision is to grow Goedeker's to a billion-dollar revenue Company over the next five years, and, in the process, become the largest, most profitable online retailer of appliances in the US.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019