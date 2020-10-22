1847 Goedeker Appoints New VP of Logistics to Accelerate Preparations for Record Revenue Growth in 2021

Guilhas is a results-focused management professional with immense experience in leading a full spectrum of multi-site business operations in highly competitive, fast-paced, and complex environments. Prior to joining Goedeker’s, Guilhas was Managing Director of FedEx Supply Chain. Previously he was Head of Logistics and Fulfillment for Groupon, General Manager with $500 million P&L responsibility at Exel (now DP-DHL), and Regional Operations Director for Walmart. Across his nearly two decades of logistics industry experience, Guilhas has established a track record of providing nationwide leadership for multiple large-scale distribution and fulfillment centers. He is an expert in leading a variety of projects including multiple distribution center “greenfield” start-ups, international operations start-ups, and long-term strategic planning and brings specialized experience in coordinating multi-channel operations, complex systems integrations, safety controls, and continuous improvement.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products, today announced that it has appointed logistics veteran Jacob Guilhas as its new VP of Logistics.

“Jacob is a great addition to the Goedeker’s team,” said Doug Moore, CEO of Goedeker’s. “We are working toward handling $150 million of product at cost annually as early as the first quarter of 2021. I believe Jacob is major asset to expedite our preparations for significantly increasing order volume and help us capitalize on untapped opportunities to partner more deeply and in real-time with the global manufacturers that supply our appliances, furniture and home goods.”

“I look forward to building on Goedeker’s strong foundation to create a best-in-class product delivery, service, and installation operation,” commented Guilhas. “There are immediate opportunities to improve and expand our relationships with last-mile partners, which I believe will drive tangible results, including improved speed to customer, reduced costs, and higher overall customer satisfaction.”

“We're addressing a $20 billion industry as the only pure-play appliance online retailer listed on a major exchange,” continued Moore. “Over the past year, we've been investing in people, processes, and systems, developing a best-in-class advertising and marketing platform in order to continue to drive significant revenue growth, improve our operating margins, while dramatically expanding our market position. My vision is to grow Goedeker's to a billion-dollar revenue Company over the next five years, and, in the process, become the largest, most profitable online retailer of appliances in the US.”