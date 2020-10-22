Concert Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication on Alopecia Areata Burden of Disease in Journal of Investigative Dermatology
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that the Journal of Investigative Dermatology published results from a survey designed to understand the burden and everyday experience for patients living with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata. The survey was conducted by the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) and the published results were authored by four leading medical experts in dermatology, with funding for the study provided by Concert Pharmaceuticals.
“The impact of alopecia areata extends beyond cosmetic concerns and carries a considerable psychosocial burden for patients,” stated lead author of the publication, Natasha Mesinkovska, MD, PhD, Department of Dermatology, School of Medicine, University of California, Irvine. “Based on the survey responses, there is an important medical need for treatments to regrow hair which, in turn, can have positive psychosocial impact on patients. We are hopeful that we can move away from complacency about alopecia areata and enter an era of more effective treatment.”
Key findings of the survey show that patients with alopecia areata suffer significantly increased burden of illness including:
- Alopecia areata has a negative impact on many aspects of daily life, extending far beyond cosmetic concerns. Of 17 reported comorbidities, anxiety and depression were the most prevalent.
- The significant psychosocial impact of alopecia areata on daily life, with self-esteem or confidence impacting daily life the most, did not abate over time.
- Alopecia areata can negatively redirect the course of a patient’s life, culminating in unfulfilled professional and academic aspirations as well as diminished expectations for relationships and family life. Nearly two-thirds of respondents indicated they had made different major life decisions (regarding relationships, education or career) as a result of alopecia areata.
- Patients reported a range of physical symptoms and complications associated with alopecia areata, including sensitivity to temperature and light, increased susceptibility to sunburn, nail splitting, dryness and irritation in eyes and nose, and inability to keep sweat and debris out of eyes.
- Hair loss concealment techniques and treatments were considered unsatisfactory to patients and imposed a significant time and financial burden. Hair loss was closely linked to a sense of changing self-identity and, for many respondents, getting used to an altered appearance was described as devastating and emotionally draining.
