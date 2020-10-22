Concert Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication on Alopecia Areata Burden of Disease in Journal of Investigative Dermatology

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that the Journal of Investigative Dermatology published results from a survey designed to understand the burden and everyday experience for patients living with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata. The survey was conducted by the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) and the published results were authored by four leading medical experts in dermatology, with funding for the study provided by Concert Pharmaceuticals.

“The impact of alopecia areata extends beyond cosmetic concerns and carries a considerable psychosocial burden for patients,” stated lead author of the publication, Natasha Mesinkovska, MD, PhD, Department of Dermatology, School of Medicine, University of California, Irvine. “Based on the survey responses, there is an important medical need for treatments to regrow hair which, in turn, can have positive psychosocial impact on patients. We are hopeful that we can move away from complacency about alopecia areata and enter an era of more effective treatment.”