 

Concert Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication on Alopecia Areata Burden of Disease in Journal of Investigative Dermatology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 13:00  |  52   |   |   

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that the Journal of Investigative Dermatology published results from a survey designed to understand the burden and everyday experience for patients living with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata. The survey was conducted by the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) and the published results were authored by four leading medical experts in dermatology, with funding for the study provided by Concert Pharmaceuticals.

“The impact of alopecia areata extends beyond cosmetic concerns and carries a considerable psychosocial burden for patients,” stated lead author of the publication, Natasha Mesinkovska, MD, PhD, Department of Dermatology, School of Medicine, University of California, Irvine. “Based on the survey responses, there is an important medical need for treatments to regrow hair which, in turn, can have positive psychosocial impact on patients. We are hopeful that we can move away from complacency about alopecia areata and enter an era of more effective treatment.”

Key findings of the survey show that patients with alopecia areata suffer significantly increased burden of illness including:

  • Alopecia areata has a negative impact on many aspects of daily life, extending far beyond cosmetic concerns. Of 17 reported comorbidities, anxiety and depression were the most prevalent.
  • The significant psychosocial impact of alopecia areata on daily life, with self-esteem or confidence impacting daily life the most, did not abate over time.
  • Alopecia areata can negatively redirect the course of a patient’s life, culminating in unfulfilled professional and academic aspirations as well as diminished expectations for relationships and family life. Nearly two-thirds of respondents indicated they had made different major life decisions (regarding relationships, education or career) as a result of alopecia areata.
  • Patients reported a range of physical symptoms and complications associated with alopecia areata, including sensitivity to temperature and light, increased susceptibility to sunburn, nail splitting, dryness and irritation in eyes and nose, and inability to keep sweat and debris out of eyes.
  • Hair loss concealment techniques and treatments were considered unsatisfactory to patients and imposed a significant time and financial burden. Hair loss was closely linked to a sense of changing self-identity and, for many respondents, getting used to an altered appearance was described as devastating and emotionally draining.

About the Study

Seite 1 von 3
Concert Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Teva, Amazon Web Services and Onica Announce Collaboration to Support Teva’s Digihaler Portfolio
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Concert Pharmaceuticals Announces CTP-543 Alopecia Areata Data Selected for Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at 2020 EADV Virtual Congress
29.09.20
Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in CTP-692 Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Schizophrenia