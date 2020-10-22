Regarding the setting income caps for natural gas distribution for 2021

AB Ignitis grupė informs that on 22nd of October, 2020 the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter- the Council) set natural gas distribution income caps that will be valid in 2021: EUR 39 661 616 (in 2020, the income cap comprised EUR 36 965 476).

The income cap of the Company's natural gas distribution service increases mainly due to the lower part of the repayable income in 2014-2018, profits in excess of the allowable return on investment and the higher 2021 return on investment.