 

Regarding the setting income caps for natural gas distribution

Regarding the setting income caps for natural gas distribution for 2021 

AB Ignitis grupė informs that on 22nd of October, 2020 the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter- the Council) set natural gas distribution income caps that will be valid in 2021: EUR 39 661 616  (in 2020, the income cap comprised EUR 36 965 476). 

The income cap of the Company's natural gas distribution service increases mainly due to the lower part of the repayable income in 2014-2018, profits in excess of the allowable return on investment and the higher 2021 return on investment. 

Changes in natural gas distribution price caps will affect revenue of ESO in 2021. 

The board of ESO, by taking into account the set income cap, will soon decide on specific natural gas distribution prices that will be valid from 1 January 2021. ESO will announce information about it on its website www.eso.lt. Specific prices, according to the procedure and deadlines provided for in the legislation, will be submitted to the Council for approval. 

More information:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076


